We Found a Hidden Deal on Samsonite Luggage That Can Save You Up to $720 This Week Only

After the excitement of booking a trip and counting down the days till you head to the airport, there are several less fun hurdles to overcome before you’re poolside with a mai tai. One of those big obstacles standing between you and your final destination is packing up your suitcase with all of your clothes, toiletries, comfortable shoes, and other travel essentials. Jamming everything into a too-small suitcase or one that’s so worn, it might not even keep your stuff protected can put a damper on your plans, but that doesn’t have to be your experience.

Shopping for new luggage—especially high-quality pieces that are built to last—can be expensive, but we spotted a collection of Samsonite suitcases that were just quietly marked down at Macy’s for Black Friday 2022. These three pieces, which can each be purchased separately or as a luggage set, are a complete fleet of bags necessary for anyone who travels often. The smallest is a TSA-approved carry-on that can stay by your side for shorter trips, and two checkable sizes for longer vacations complement it in style, color, and quality. Together, these bags are $720 off—but only until Saturday.

$128 (originally $320)

Both the Spin Tech 5 20-Inch Carry-on Spinner and its sister bags are made out of the brand’s “100 percent polycarbonate construction with a unique scratch-resistant texture,” meaning the outside of these suitcases is tough as nails and designed to look good as new for years to come. The bag has eight spinner wheels to help you glide through security and between narrow aisles with ease, top and side handles, a TSA-approved lock, and Samsonite’s patented Eazy Hook, which provides a secure and convenient place to attach a small backpack or purse when your hands are full.

The carry-on bag has an average 4.8-star rating from 80 reviewers who say it’s the “perfect size,” “extremely light,” and “easy to maneuver.” One also noted that the additional expansion zipper that gives overpackers an extra inch to add a few more things “makes a surprisingly big difference.”

$160 (originally $400)

The medium-sized bag in this Goldilocks suitcase collection, which is made to check, has 5 more inches of interior space than the carry-on, and the same durable, stylish exterior. It weighs a bit more at just under 9 pounds, but expands an extra 1.5 inches if needed to carry nearly everything for you as it sits comfortably in cargo, withstanding any rough handling or falls along the way. The bag has an average 4.6-star rating from nearly 80 shoppers who call it “great quality luggage” and say there’s a “sneaky amount of storage” space inside.

$192 (originally $480)

The largest suitcase in this collection has 29 inches of interior space and is marked down the most, with savings of $288. It weighs a little less than 11 pounds and is also able to expand an extra 1.5 inches. It has the same eight spinning wheels, convenient handles, telescopic handle, easy-to-use zipper lock, and solid outer shell as the other pieces in the set. Nearly 70 reviewers gave it an average rating of 4.8 stars and customers report it’s “very big, spacious, and not super heavy,” adding that it’s become their “go-to suitcase.”

Shop these Samsonite deals at Macy’s for Black Friday before prices soar again after Saturday. Maybe now you’ll actually look forward to packing for your next trip.

