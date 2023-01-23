Machu Picchu Temporarily Closes to Tourists Due to Ongoing Protests in Peru

Tourists who planned on visiting the site after Jan. 21 will be offered a refund.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023
Majestic mountain landscape of Machu Picchu in Peru
Photo:

BÃ©renger Zyla/Getty Images

Entry to the famed archeological site Machu Picchu has been temporarily closed due to ongoing protests in Peru. 

Both the Machu Picchu Citadel and the Inca Trail Network have been closed to tourists amid political unrest in the country, CNN reported. Tourists who had a ticket for Jan. 21 or later will be offered the option of a refund for up to one month after the end of the protests.

Protests first erupted after President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December following an attempt to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote, Reuters reported. Airports in several cities, including Cusco, have also been attacked by protesters.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a warning against travel to Peru, telling Americans to"reconsider travel” to the country and “exercise increased caution due to civil unrest.”

"It's nationwide chaos, you can't live like this. We are in a terrible uncertainty — the economy, vandalism," a Lima resident told the wire service.

Last week, parts of the Urubamba-Ollantaytambo-Machu Picchu railway were damaged during protests, suspending train service and temporarily stranding passengers, including hundreds of foreign nationals, CNN reported. PeruRail has since suspended service to and from Machu Picchu, among other destinations.

"We regret the inconvenience this causes our passengers however (it is) due to a situation beyond the company's control because of the protests in Cuzco," the company said in a statement, according to CNN.

The ancient Incan site of Machu Picchu was built in the fifteenth century and then rediscovered in 1911, according to UNESCO. Discoveries are still being made about the site, including that it may have originally been called Picchu or Huayna Picchu and that the ruins were not built after 1440 like experts initially believed, but several decades earlier.

Most travelers arrive either by taking the train from the nearby city of Cusco or by hiking there over several days.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
TripAdvisor trips of a lifetime
How to Travel to Machu Picchu
Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Sacred Valley, Peru
8 Luxury Hotels in Peru, From City Escapes to Sacred Valley Retreats
Overview of Positano with buildings stacked along the hillside and a rainbow over the water
The 17 Best Trips Our Travel Editors Took This Year
Machu Picchu Tour
10 Secrets of Machu Picchu
Machu Picchu in the Andes Mountain landscape in Peru.
We Might Have Been Calling Machu Picchu by the Wrong Name For Over 100 Years — Here's Why
Cusco, Peru
Thomas Robinson's 12-day Peru Itinerary
Peru Adventures, Views of landscapes in Peru
Jordan Harvey's 9-Day Peru Adventure Itinerary
Peruvian woman weaving, The Sacred Valley, Chinchero, Peru
Erin Correia's 16-day Peru and Ecuador Itinerary
Majestic mountain landscape, Machu Picchu, Peru
10 Incredible Adventure Vacations Around the World
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Jesse Billauer
This Inspiring Traveler Conquered Machu Picchu in a Wheelchair — and He Let Us Come Along (Video)
Beautiful sunset at Iguazu falls. One of the new seven wonders of nature. Traveling South America
55 of the World's Most Beautiful Destinations
North Coaling Dock Ruins on Dry Tortuga Island, Florida
Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park Is Temporarily Closed — What to Know
Tourists stand in front of a fence, taking pictures of Niagara Falls in the background
The World's Most-visited Tourist Attractions
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Harbour of Cabo San Lucas and Medano Beach, Mexico
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018