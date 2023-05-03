You Can Vacation in This Multimillion-dollar Australian Dream Home for Free — If You're Willing to Clean It

Willing to do a little light cleaning? This giveaway is for you.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023
A man using a MACH vacuum to clean inside a luxury villa in Australia
Photo:

Courtesy of MACH

How much work would you be willing to put in to earn a free vacation? The vacuum brand Mach is on a mission to find out. 

Mach is giving would-be travelers a chance to stay in one of Sydney, Australia's most glamorous homes designed by Nina Maya. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and boasts some of Tamarama's best panoramic ocean views. It even includes a 25-meter pool surrounded by lush greenery, a gym, state-of-the-art cinema, and an infrared sauna for a little self-care. And again, the key point here is you can stay for free. But of course, there's a catch: You actually have to clean the home before you leave.  

Known as the "dirty weekend away," the brand is allowing travelers to exchange a free stay for cleaning up the home using the new Mach V1 Ultra vacuum. Though as the brand noted in a press release, it's an easy task as the new cordless vacuum also comes with a built-in steam mop. And you only need to clean in three areas, which the giveaway's terms and conditions note "...will take you five to ten minutes to complete." 

Interior of a lounge/living area inside a luxury villa in Australia

Courtesy of MACH

"It's a true innovation being able to vacuum and steam mop at the same time. It sets new standards and achieves the impossible," Gaspar Xie, general manager at Anker Innovations ANZ, the parent company of Mach, said in a statement. "We wanted to let Aussies try this premium new technology in one of Australia's most luxury houses by creating the ultimate Dirty Weekend Away. It's a bit of fun, but the technology is no joke."

Bookings are only available on select dates through the rest of May. And, though the home has plenty of rooms, you're only allowed to bring a single plus-one along for the stay. All guests must also be 18 or older to spend the night, and you must be willing to plunk down a fully refundable $2,000 deposit to snag a booking. Ready to clean and go on a getaway unlike any other? Sign up at dirtyweekendaway.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
These National Parks No Longer Accept Cash
Aerial view of the outdoor patio at Rancho Pescadero
Hyatt Just Announced a 20% 0ff Sale at 1,000 Properties — What to Know
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier's Unlimited Summer Flight Pass Is $500 Off — but Only for a Limited Time
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
Breeze Airways' Latest Sale Has Flights As Low As $34 — When to Book
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York
How the FAA Is Making East Coast Travel Faster and More Efficient This Summer
Hiking trail passing through Umpqua forest in Southern Oregon
Oregon Mountain Renamed to Honor Indigenous Chief
Concept of online sales and booking of airline tickets on the internet with a computer keyboard.
These Are the Most Expensive Destinations to Fly to This Summer, According to a New Report
Exterior and the pool at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
These 7 Disney World Hotels Have Rooms on Sale From Under $100 This Summer — With Free Park Transportation and Early Park Access
A general view of the Fenway Park facade during a game
You Can Dine in Center Field at 3 Iconic Baseball Stadiums This Summer — on Meals by James Beard Award-honored Chefs
Highway sign for Route 66 on asphalt of country road
Historic Route 66 Is About to Get a $1-million Upgrade — Making for Even More Epic Road and Cycling Trips
Tranqui Napa Valley scene backlit by warm sunlight
This 50% Off Flight Sale Has Tickets to California Wine Country, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park Starting at $34
One of the horse drawn Uber âCoronation Carriageâ in London
Uber Will Let You Order a Horse and Carriage Ride in London to Celebrate King Charles's Coronation
People walk along 5th Avenue in Manhattan passing the Gucci store
This U.S. City Is the Wealthiest in the World, According to a New Study
Lion Pride and Safari Trucks, Masai Mara Game Reserve, Kenya
This Company Is Offering New Hires $20K to Go on Safari Instead of Starting Work Right Away
Once a meadow, now a lake from the flooded Merced River, in Yosemite Valley, on April 8, 2018.
Yosemite National Park to Temporarily Close Over Flooding Concerns From Melting Snow
A woman opening an uber/car door
These Are the Most Common Items People Leave Behind in Ubers