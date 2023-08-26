11 Stunning Resorts Where You Can Buy a Vacation Home

If that sounds like a dream, check out these 11 new and upcoming resort communities where you can still snatch a second home.

"The demand for luxury-branded residences continues to grow and is now well over 50 percent of our market. Our homeowners love the personalized services and privileged access to world-class facilities and services, including doorman and bellman service, 24-hour security, and an array of à la carte services tailored to individual needs," Vivi Araya, senior residential advisor also at Peninsula Papagayo, added.

"The exceptional experiences that are hallmarks of the brand become part of daily life, enjoyed in the comfort of your own home," says Tyler Correll, senior residential advisor at Peninsula Papagayo , Costa Rica's premium luxury resort destination. Another perk? You can place your home in a rental program with the resort to generate income when you're not using it.

In recent years, hotel-branded residences have surged in popularity, allowing travelers to live in private homes serviced by a five-star resort. And the perks of owning a home in a resort community are many — think move-in ready homes furnished and decorated by a team of professional designers, housekeeping services, in-villa dining (similar to room service), and access to exclusive facilities in addition to resort amenities such as pools, the wellness center and spa, beach clubs, restaurants, and many more.

01 of 11 St. Regis Cap Cana, Dominican Republic Courtesy of St. Regis Cap Cana. When the luxury St. Regis Cap Cana, comprising a 200-room hotel and 70 residences, opens its doors in the first quarter of 2024, it will be the first and only hotel-branded real estate development in the upscale community, known for its white-sand beaches and picture-perfect Caribbean Sea views. Boasting 17 acres, the community will offer future residents access to Punta Espada, one of three Cap Cana Jack Nicklaus golf courses (some of the residences even have views of holes one and two). Pro golfer and 21-time European Tour winner Miguel Angel Jimenez is also said to be settling down in the yet-to-open development. But even if golf is not your cup of tea, there are plenty more reasons to make St. Regis Cap Cana your full-time home — namely, private beach access, 24/7 concierge services, a spa, seven pools, and several restaurants. You have to act fast, though; half of the residences are already sold out.

02 of 11 One&Only Aesthesis, Greece Courtesy of One&Only Aesthesis Move over, St. Tropez — the Athens Riviera is making a comeback. In a couple of months, the upscale Glyfada community, south of the Greek capital, will welcome the newest addition to the One&Only portfolio — One&Only Aesthesis. The resort and its 14 residences, with their sweeping coastal views and 60s-inspired décor courtesy of South African design powerhouse Inge Moore and her team at Muza Lab, are the epitome of mid-century glamor. The list of amenities available to owners is pretty impressive, with a chic beach club with cabanas, swimming pools, a spa, and Michelin-worthy dining experiences. Plus, you will be a short drive from Athens and its UNESCO World Heritage sites and a short ferry ride or flight to some of Greece's most beautiful islands.

03 of 11 Casa Chameleon Las Catalinas, Costa Rica Courtesy of Casa Chameleon Las Catalinas Costa Rica's Guanacaste province is known for its stunning beaches and biodiversity, and you can live right in the middle of it thanks to Casa Chameleon Las Catalinas. The luxury property, located hillside above the car-free resort town of Las Catalinas, just announced it is developing four private villas and 15 two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominiums, slated for completion in late 2024. The adults-only resort will fully service the residences and blend sustainable living with modern amenities. So what does that translate into? Private infinity pools, expansive patios and terraces with panoramic ocean views, chef kitchens, outdoor showers, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the homes will bring the area's natural beauty indoors.

04 of 11 Rock House, Turks and Caicos Courtesy of Rock House Ever dream of waking up to the sight of your private infinity pool overlooking the vast ocean? Well, this dream is easily made a reality at the five-star "residential resort" Rock House, which opened its doors on the north shore of Providenciales in 2022. And while the first batch of private homes sold out, the resort is currently developing 10 more two- to five-bedroom villas, which will be completed later this year. Managed by the award-winning Grace Bay Resorts and inspired by the chicest hotels in the Mediterranean, Rock House sits on 14 oceanfront acres and features a spa, a gym, a running trail, a glamorous beach club, and a pool with daybeds (that's in addition to your private villa pool), and a restaurant.

05 of 11 Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, Punta de Mita Bedroom at Susurros del CorazÃ³n Set against spectacularly lush Punta de Mita, just 45 minutes north of bustling Puerto Vallarta, Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, is a surf-inspired, family-friendly retreat that opened its doors in November 2022. The beachfront property sits on 33 acres and has a private beach, a spa, four restaurants (including an open-air taqueria), and several infinity pools. Guests who'd like to stay here permanently can purchase one of the 19 contemporary villas that range from two-bedroom villas to sprawling six-bedroom penthouses. Floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views, an open floor layout, and authentic handmade wall coverings and artwork will bring a touch of Mexico's culture to each residence.

06 of 11 St Regis Bahia Beach, Puerto Rico Courtesy of St Regis Bahia Beach In 2020, the St Regis Bahia Beach Resort, which sits next to El Yunque National Park, launched the first phase of its Ocean Drive beachfront residences. Three years later, travelers who dream of a second home with spectacular ocean views can once again shop for the coveted residences as the development has launched its second phase. Choose from three- and four-bedroom villas and penthouses designed by SB Architects Miami, some of which come with private pools. Best of all? Residences are furnished so you can unpack your suitcases, order a cocktail, and enjoy those sweeping waterfront views.

07 of 11 Four Seasons Caye Chapel, Belize Courtesy of Four Seasons Caye Chapel Six miles of postcard-worthy powdery sand beaches encircle this private island resort in dreamy Belize. Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Caye Chapel is scheduled to open in 2024, but sales are now ongoing for the 24 oceanfront residences (the hotel will feature 104 guest rooms and overwater bungalows). Nestled among swaying palms, the villas will feature private pools with terraces and firepits, contemporary décor drawing inspiration from the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, and, of course, access to signature Four Seasons amenities and services such as water excursions, culinary experiences, a holistic spa, a nine-hole golf course, and a golf academy for budding enthusiasts of the sport.

08 of 11 Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, California Courtesy of Stanly Ranch Napa Valley's Stanly Ranch dates back to the mid-1870s when its founder Judge Edward Stanly planted 300 acres of vineyards. Over 150 years later, the property is now home to a luxury Auberge Resorts Collection resort, several two-bedroom villas, and three- to six-bedroom vineyard homes that just became available for purchase. As you can imagine, life on a working ranch can be pretty idyllic; picture daily walks among eucalyptus trees, endless rows of vineyards, chef-prepared farm-to-table meals, and, of course, wine tours and tastings. Add to that access to the resort's signature amenities, such as a wellness and fitness center, swimming pools, and daily ranch experiences, and you get a good idea of what makes this resort community so unique.

09 of 11 Suncadia, Washington Courtesy of Suncadia Tucked away in Washington's beautiful Cascade Mountains just 80 miles east of Seattle, Suncadia Resort boasts over 6,000 acres of stunning scenery and modern amenities. Travelers (and second homeowners) flock here to hike, fish, bike, golf, and enjoy a variety of water activities. If this sounds like your ideal vacation, Tumble Creek, a private community within the resort, just announced the launch of 12 homes, ranging from 2,200 to 3,500 square feet, spanning three to five bedrooms. The residences will be located in the quaint Domerie Park neighborhood, where residents can access the gorgeous Paintbrush Lakes and the Cle Elum River. Tumble Creek's amenities also include a family recreation center, two bowling lanes, outdoor firepits, a wellness center, and a golf course.

10 of 11 Andaz Costa Rica Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica Courtesy Andaz Costa Rica Peninsula Papagayo Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province is a nature lover's paradise. The private community boasts 1,400 acres of dry tropical forests — home to monkeys, iguanas, butterflies, parrots, and coatis — 31 beaches, an outdoor adventure park, and five-star amenities thanks to resorts such as the Four Seasons Costa Rica and Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo (a Ritz Carlton Reserve will also open in 2024). The development's latest residential offerings are a number of two- and three-bedroom residences managed by the Andaz team. Picture lush views, rooftop terraces, gourmet kitchens, plunge pools, and contemporary interiors highlighting local culture.