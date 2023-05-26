10 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Maine

Maine is renowned for its beaches, endless outdoor activities and adventures (including plenty of scenic hiking opportunities), and, of course, lobster. Whether you’re traveling with a partner, friends, or family — or flying solo — the Pine Tree State offers something for everyone. The destination also boasts its fair share of luxury hotels that embody its distinct laid-back vibe. From breezy beachfront resorts to intimate inns, we’ve rounded up the best luxury hotels in Maine to book for your next New England weekend getaway .

01 of 10 Cliff House Courtesy of Cliff House This oceanfront hotel in Cape Neddick has been welcoming travelers since 1872. Each of the 226 rooms and suites is outfitted with breezy coastal-inspired decor and private terraces where you can soak up the magnificent sea views. On-site activities run the gamut from painting and stargazing to yoga and photography lessons. When you’re not lounging by or swimming in one of the outdoor pools, consider splurging on a treatment at the 9,000-square-foot spa, signing up for a lobstering excursion, or grabbing a bite at one of four restaurants (lobster rolls, anyone?).

02 of 10 White Barn Inn Courtesy of White Barn Inn White Barn Inn in Kennebunkport is one of the most luxe hotels in all of Maine. The property, which is part of Auberge Resorts Collection, is renowned for its luxurious rooms, suites, and cottages, some of which have bonus features like heated floors, jetted tubs, gas fireplaces, private balconies, and more. The tranquil spa offers an array of unique services ranging from hand facials to couples massage classes, while the on-site restaurant serves seafood-forward, New England-inspired cuisine (think: mini lobster rolls topped with caviar, pan-seared scallops, and butter-poached halibut) in a stylish setting.

03 of 10 Hidden Pond Todd Snyder Think of this property as a more elevated version of summer camp with fun-filled, nostalgia-inducing activities like s’mores roasting, stargazing, biking, kayaking, arts and crafts, and splashing around in two pools. Other highlights include rustic-chic accommodations — studios, suites, bungalows, cottages, and treetop lodges — and a wellness-centric spa suspended eight feet off the ground amongst the trees. We’d also be remiss not to mention the acclaimed restaurant (aptly named Earth), which utilizes fresh, seasonal ingredients to create edible works of art.

04 of 10 The Claremont Hotel Courtesy of The Claremont This historic hotel boasts a prime location along the shores of the Somes Sound on Mount Desert Island. In between trips to Acadia National Park and downtown Bar Harbor, guests are encouraged to take advantage of on-site activities such as yoga, croquet, mixology classes, and biking — along with amenities like a swimming pool lined with plush lounge chairs and cabanas, a spa, and several on-site drinking and dining venues, including a bar and a bakery. Travelers can also choose from 51 accommodations, including elegant rooms, cottages, and cabins (which offer private decks, gas fireplaces, and kitchenettes), and two waterfront homes (ideal for large groups and multi-generational families).

05 of 10 Cape Arundel Inn & Resort Heidi Kirn For an adults-only escape in Kennebunkport, look no further than Cape Arundel Inn & Resort. Accommodations here are spread across two stunning estates: The Main House (an oceanfront Victorian mansion combining historic charm with modern comforts) and The Club House (situated on 15 wooded acres, offering a more secluded vibe). Guests also gain access to the swanky Club House Lounge (where you can sip cocktails by the stone fireplace or play a game of billiards), complimentary bikes, a fine-dining restaurant (complete with picture-perfect ocean views), two-hour kayak rentals, lawn games like croquet and bocce, and, of course, the use of beach chairs, towels, and picnic baskets.

06 of 10 Tides Beach Club Courtesy of The Tides Beach Club Best known for being the only oceanfront hotel on Goose Rocks Beach, Tides Beach Club boasts just 21 accommodations, including two breezy, beachy-chic Jonathan Adler-designed suites, which make for the ultimate splurge. Fresh seafood is on display at the eponymous restaurant (think: Maine lobster lettuce wraps, locally harvested mussels, and tuna poke). Additionally, this family-friendly hotel offers a slew of kid-centric activities such as s’mores roasting, painting, and game nights. Guests here also have access to resort amenities over at sibling property Hidden Pond, which is just 1.5 miles down the road.

07 of 10 The Press Hotel Courtesy of Press Hotel Portland is chock-full of delicious restaurants, eclectic breweries, and one-of-a-kind shopping. For a stay as eclectic as the city itself, check into The Press Hotel, which is housed in the Gannett Building (the former headquarters of the Portland Press Herald). Paying homage to its past, the hotel, which is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, is outfitted with (lots of) typewriters and tables covered with old headlines. The buzzy coffee shop, aptly named Inkwell, is the perfect place to grab a cold brew and nosh on fresh pastries; later in the day, it transforms into a lively cocktail lounge. The handsome rooms and suites — complete with marble-tiled bathrooms, local artwork, and writing desks — are also a highlight, as is the on-site Union restaurant.

08 of 10 AWOL Courtesy of AWOL Kennebunk Despite AWOL’s central Maine Street locale in Kennebunkport, it feels far enough away from the buzzy beach town’s hustle and bustle. You truly can’t go wrong with a stay in any of the contemporary suites or cabins, most of which have working fireplaces. Cabin suites have private outdoor patios and fire pits. The premium cabin suite has all of the above amenities plus a large Japanese soaking tub, making it perfect for a romantic weekend getaway. Your stay includes complimentary breakfast (an artisanal toast bar with a seemingly endless amount of spreads and toppings) as well as the use of bikes and beach chairs. Finally, while the property isn’t explicitly adults only, it’s definitely geared more toward grown-ups.

09 of 10 Inn by the Sea Courtesy of Inn by the Sea As you can guess by its name, Inn by the Sea is situated along a mile-long prime stretch of sand in Cape Elizabeth (less than ten miles from Portland). And, with amenities like a full-service spa, yoga, kids’ art classes, ice cream socials, and a nightly s'mores bar, it’s no wonder why this property attracts couples, friend groups, and families alike. In terms of accommodations, there are a few things to note: Traditional rooms have spacious walk-in showers (no tub) and most have ocean views. Meanwhile, loft suites have kitchenettes, living areas, balconies, and beautiful bathrooms with jetted tubs and heated floors. Beach and cove suites have even more space plus en-suite fireplaces. Best of all, you need not step foot off the property to savor some of Maine’s freshest seafood: Sea Glass, the on-site, all-day restaurant, dishes out staples like New England clam chowder and fried oysters.