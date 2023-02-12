11 Budget-friendly Amazon Finds That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a 5-star Hotel

As someone who is passionate about travel, I’m constantly looking for ways to make my home feel more like an extension of my favorite hotels.



While plenty of luxury hotel chains now offer some of their signature products for purchase (think: bedding, mattresses, etc), they also come with a five-star price tag. Fortunately, there are a number of budget-friendly options out there that can still help your home feel like a hotel-reminiscent haven.



Here, I’ve rounded up some genius Amazon home goods that create a luxury resort feel, while preserving funds to spend elsewhere (ahem, on your next dream destination).



Threadmill 100% American Supima Cotton Sheets

When you think of a luxury hotel, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For me, it’s the image of slipping into a perfectly made bed, with crisp yet cozy sheets. These “hotel quality” sheets from Threadmill are made of a similar fabric you’ll find at five-star resorts like the Four Seasons — 100 percent Supima cotton, with a sateen weave — but at a fraction of the cost. One reviewer who gave them a five-star review said to buy them “if you want the most comfortable sheets ever.”

To buy: amazon.com, $150

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

That aforementioned hotel bed wouldn’t be complete with magical pillows that are both satisfying to sink into, and also somehow perfectly supportive. While pillow preferences can vary, these number one best-selling hotel collection pillows seem to be a crowd-pleaser evoking all the luxury of Four Seasons’ uber-popular down alternative pillows — and they have more than 150,000 five-star reviews. One buyer who likened them to sleeping “on the clouds” said they’re a close second to the pillows they slept on at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, while another even raved “they’re better than those nice pillows at the Ritz-Carlton.”

To buy: amazon.com, $45 with on-site coupon for a set of two (originally $50)

Hotel-inspired Scent Diffuser

Our sense of smell has an incredible ability to trigger memories, so why not fill your home with the scent of your favorite vacation? This elegant diffuser comes in an array of different aromas that are inspired by hotels around the world. One Travel + Leisure writer personally adores the Ritz-Carlton-inspired diffuser from their hotel-inspired collection — but other great options include the Swiss Château inspired by Hilton. It’s a great price, considering the real deal from Ritz-Carlton (and other hotels like Westin and W Hotels) run around $60.

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Plush Lined Microfiber Bath Robe

You’ll find luxurious robes in all shapes and sizes at different resorts, but I personally love the classic plush-lined version you find hanging in many hotel spas. To me, these bring about images of passing time in relaxation rooms or lounging by a peaceful pool. They’re perfect for slipping on right out of the shower, or just wearing around your house during a chill day of self care. This highly rated, plush-lined microfiber option from Monarch is even made by the brand that supplies bathrobes to Omni, Marriott, and Westin hotels. One shopper called the Amazon Choice robe “the most comfortable thing I’ve ever put on my body,” and like a high-end spa robe “but softer.”

To buy: amazon.com, $98



Brooklinen Luxury Super-Plush Spa Bath Sheets

Another key part of a luxury hotel experience: gorgeous fluffy towels. Editors at Travel + Leisure are big fans of Brooklinen towels, and for good reason — they’re high-quality, made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, and feel durable yet luxe. I’m personally a big fan of their super plush bath sheets — with these large towels, I feel like I’m wrapping myself in a blanket post-shower, giving me that same warm, fuzzy feeling I get on vacation. I’ve personally had my set of bath sheets for six years, and they’re still going strong.

To buy: amazon.com, $95 for a set of two



White Classic Luxury Wash Cloths

Speaking of towels, I always love when hotels have a cute little dark-hued washcloth in the bathroom, specifically for wiping your face. It’s genius on the hotel’s part — after all, who wants to deal with getting mascara and eyeliner stains out of white towels — and it’s certainly a hack worth replicating at home. These hotel collection makeup washcloths are the perfect pick. Among the nearly 13,000 five-star reviews, one reviewer called them “Marriott hotel quality.”

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for a set of 12



Cross Band Slippers

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I’m not a huge fan of the slippers you find in most hotels — even the luxury ones. They always feel a bit thin to me, and I’m usually wishing for something a bit more plush. Instead, I prefer an option like these Parlovable fluffy cross band slippers with a memory foam footbed, for ultimate comfort and coziness. Leaving one of more than 23,000 five-star reviews, one Amazon buyer wrote: “They’re so soft, it feels like you’re wearing clouds on your feet.”

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $30)

Sea Mint & Spruce Scented Candle

There’s nothing like a stunning candle to give your home a little spark of luxury. You could splurge on a luxe St. Regis candle for $85 or Mandarin Oriental candle for $65, but why would you when this beautiful option from La Jolie Muse is hotel-quality and a fraction of the price? With fresh-from-vacation scents like sea mint and marine breeze, the 19-ounce candle comes in a decorative glass jar that looks like something you’d find in an elegant hotel lobby or spa. It has nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper wrote: “This is the best candle I've ever had,” and said it “Looks gorgeous and smells fantastic!”

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $36)

Modern Elegant Serving Tray

Walk into any luxury hotel room, and you’ll likely find some kind of elegant tray resting on a desk, ottoman, or even at the foot of bed. Recreate the look at home with this Home Redefined serving tray, which is 18 inches by 12 inches and comes in 20 different colors, including a lovely brown faux leather or a textured grey with brass handles. It gives the same high-end, effortless touch we’ve seen from trays at Montage resorts that run about 30 times its price.

To buy: amazon.com, $24

Herringbone Handwoven Cotton Throw Blanket

Tossing a cashmere throw blanket on your bed or couch will give it an instant five-star appearance. However, for a more budget-friendly option, try this handwoven blanket from Terra Thread. This lovely throw is made with 100 percent sustainably-grown organic cotton, calling to mind the eco-friendly yet luxurious ethos and neutral palette of 1 Hotels, and it offers the perfect weight for all seasons. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, so anyone with sensitive skin can cuddle up with this blanket sans concern.



To buy: amazon.com, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Keymit Touch Lamps

Another way to elevate your home: matching bedside lighting. It’s simple but effective, and every chic hotel has a well-curated pair of sconces or high-tech table lamps. This gold set creates a modern, luxe look reminiscent of a Pendry hotel, plus you can dim the light with just a touch of the lamp base.

To buy: amazon.com, $48 per pair



