These Cruises Might Be the Best Way to Visit Iceland This Summer

Looking for a summer vacation in Iceland with great value? These cruises might be the answer.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023
Lupins in bloom at the village of Vik, Iceland during the summertime
Photo:

Marco Bottigelli/Getty Images

This is the summer of travel. Numbers are up across the board, but they're especially high in Europe. According to a survey by insurance company Allianz Partners, the number of Americans traveling to Europe this summer will increase 55 percent from last year.  And one of the trendiest European destinations this summer is Iceland, with its capital, Reykjavik, ranking No. 5 on the Allianz survey's rankings of the most popular destinations.

Elevated view across Reykjavik, Iceland in summertime

Harald Nachtmann/Getty Images

Iceland is expensive, and it has been since long before pandemic rebound travel shot prices sky high. (Kayak reports that hotels are 5 percent more expensive and flights are 35 percent more expensive this summer than last summer.) And that means you should definitely pad your budget when you plan a trip to the Nordic country.

The best value for an Icelandic vacation this summer might actually be luxury cruising. While Iceland cruises are certainly expensive on their own, their rates typically include meals (and sometimes alcohol), excursions, and, of course, lodging. And though, in most cases, you'll still have to pay for airfare to get to Iceland, cruise lines sometimes offer discounts on airfare.

Aerial view of Silver Moon cruise ship

Fiippo Vinardi/Courtesy of Silversea Cruises 

Though cruises often book up quickly, there are still sailings available this summer (and you can sometimes even snag a deal on last-minute bookings). Here are four Iceland luxury cruises you can book right now for your summer vacation to the land of fire and ice.

Silversea: Reykjavik to Reykjavik

Views from a panoramic lounge on board the Silver Moon cruise ship

Matteo Imbriani/Courtesy of Silversea Cruises 

This summer, Silversea's 596-passenger Silver Moon will sail multiple itineraries in Iceland, including this 10-day adventure that includes a visit to the nearby Faroe Islands. Silversea's cruises are all-inclusive — and that even means butler service for every cabin. There are two rate options: one that is door-to-door and covers airport transfers and flights, and one that is port-to-port if you'd prefer to arrange transportation on your own.

Rates from $4,950 per person; silversea.com

Lindblad Expeditions: A Circumnavigation of Iceland

Lindblad Expeditions will use three of its ships on this 11-day Icelandic itinerary this summer, including its two new polar ships, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution. There will be fewer than 150 guests on each trip, making the experience ideal for non-cruisers, and excursions will be a mix of active adventures, like hiking, scenic 4x4 rides, and cultural experiences.

Rates from $12,280 per person; expeditions.com

Viking: Iceland's Natural Beauty

Seljalandfoss waterfall in summer time at sunset, Iceland

DieterMeyrl/Getty Images

Viking Star will be Viking's ship-in-residence in Iceland this summer, with departures just about weekly from June through August for up to 930 guests per sailing. The eight-day itinerary circumnavigates the island, offering at least one free excursion in each port (you can upgrade to more exclusive excursions like horseback riding and Zodiac cruises past icebergs). But make sure you take time to enjoy the ship — Viking is famous for its onboard spas.

Rates from $3,799 per person; vikingcruises.com

Seabourn: Legend of the Icelandic Sagas

Over the course of 14 days, this itinerary takes guests not just around Iceland, but also up to eastern Greenland. Guests will sail aboard Seabourn Venture, Seabourn's first expedition ship, which holds just 264 passengers. Something that makes this particular sailing stand out is that the ship offers submarine excursions, providing guests a rare glimpse of the frigid underwater world of the North Atlantic.

Rates from $8,609 per person; seabourn.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Passage to the beach at sunrise
The Best Times to Visit the Florida Keys for Great Weather, Low Prices, and Fewer Crowds — According to a Floridian
SNCF train in Paris
These Are the Most Affordable Ways to Travel Around Europe This Summer
A cup of tea with Rick Steves' Paris Guide book and a woman reading his Paris Guidebook
Rick Steves Gave Me a Personal Tour of Paris — Here’s How You Can Get One, Too
Aerial view of clock tower of Nossa Senhora de Fatima chapel in the green valley, Sao Vicente, Madeira island, Portugal
20 Beautiful Places to Visit in Portugal — From Fairy-tale Castles to Charming Beach Towns
Tourist walking down the street in Positano, Italy on the Amalfi Coast
How to Visit Positano, Italy’s Iconic Summer Hotspot on the Amalfi Coast
Abbeye de Senanque Lavender Field Provence in Summer France
The South of France Is My Favorite Vacation Destination — Here Are Its 20 Best Places to Visit
Aerial view of the Seabourn Sojourn at sea
This Luxury Cruise Will Sail Around Africa in 90 Days — Visiting 26 Countries
Vieux-port and Notre-Dame de la Garde, Marseille, France
This Italian Cruise Line’s Sale Has Trips to Europe Starting at Just $489 Per Person
Exterior Holland America cruise ship in Greeland iceberg waters
This 133-day Cruise Sails From the South Pole to the North Pole — With Epic Stops on 5 Continents Along the Way
A architecutral building in Barcelona
This Just-announced Luxury Cruise Sails From New York to the Mediterranean Sea — Before Spending 3 Months in Europe
The exterior of the Nordpol Ponant North Pole Expedition Cruise
This All-inclusive Cruise Will Take You to the Actual Top of the World
AmaWaterways boat on the Danube river.
This Cruise Sale Gets You Discounted Airfare to Europe and 4 Free Nights in a Luxury Hotel — If You Book Soon
Aerial view of the Cali Mykonos resort and private beach
This Stunning Greek Island Resort Is One of the Best New Hotels in the World — With a Private Beach and a Dazzling Infinity Pool
Mountainous coastline near the ocean
This Land and Cruise Safari Will Bring Travelers to See Incredible Wildlife — and Sail the World's Largest Artificial Lake in a Luxury Houseboat
The Crystal Serenity cruises ship out on the water
This Famed Cruise Line Just Announced a New Around-the-world Cruise — Visiting 35 Countries in 5 Months
2 large ships docked at a destination with passengers below
15 Mistakes to Avoid on a Cruise, According to Experts