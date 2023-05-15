This is the summer of travel. Numbers are up across the board, but they're especially high in Europe. According to a survey by insurance company Allianz Partners, the number of Americans traveling to Europe this summer will increase 55 percent from last year. And one of the trendiest European destinations this summer is Iceland, with its capital, Reykjavik, ranking No. 5 on the Allianz survey's rankings of the most popular destinations.

Iceland is expensive, and it has been since long before pandemic rebound travel shot prices sky high. (Kayak reports that hotels are 5 percent more expensive and flights are 35 percent more expensive this summer than last summer.) And that means you should definitely pad your budget when you plan a trip to the Nordic country.

The best value for an Icelandic vacation this summer might actually be luxury cruising. While Iceland cruises are certainly expensive on their own, their rates typically include meals (and sometimes alcohol), excursions, and, of course, lodging. And though, in most cases, you'll still have to pay for airfare to get to Iceland, cruise lines sometimes offer discounts on airfare.

Though cruises often book up quickly, there are still sailings available this summer (and you can sometimes even snag a deal on last-minute bookings). Here are four Iceland luxury cruises you can book right now for your summer vacation to the land of fire and ice.

Silversea: Reykjavik to Reykjavik

This summer, Silversea's 596-passenger Silver Moon will sail multiple itineraries in Iceland, including this 10-day adventure that includes a visit to the nearby Faroe Islands. Silversea's cruises are all-inclusive — and that even means butler service for every cabin. There are two rate options: one that is door-to-door and covers airport transfers and flights, and one that is port-to-port if you'd prefer to arrange transportation on your own.

Rates from $4,950 per person; silversea.com

Lindblad Expeditions: A Circumnavigation of Iceland

Lindblad Expeditions will use three of its ships on this 11-day Icelandic itinerary this summer, including its two new polar ships, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution. There will be fewer than 150 guests on each trip, making the experience ideal for non-cruisers, and excursions will be a mix of active adventures, like hiking, scenic 4x4 rides, and cultural experiences.

Rates from $12,280 per person; expeditions.com

Viking: Iceland's Natural Beauty

Viking Star will be Viking's ship-in-residence in Iceland this summer, with departures just about weekly from June through August for up to 930 guests per sailing. The eight-day itinerary circumnavigates the island, offering at least one free excursion in each port (you can upgrade to more exclusive excursions like horseback riding and Zodiac cruises past icebergs). But make sure you take time to enjoy the ship — Viking is famous for its onboard spas.

Rates from $3,799 per person; vikingcruises.com

Seabourn: Legend of the Icelandic Sagas

Over the course of 14 days, this itinerary takes guests not just around Iceland, but also up to eastern Greenland. Guests will sail aboard Seabourn Venture, Seabourn's first expedition ship, which holds just 264 passengers. Something that makes this particular sailing stand out is that the ship offers submarine excursions, providing guests a rare glimpse of the frigid underwater world of the North Atlantic.

Rates from $8,609 per person; seabourn.com