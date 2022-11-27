This Handheld Luggage Scale Allows Travelers to Accurately Weigh Bags to Avoid Airport Fees — and It’s 68% Off

A few years ago, I was at the Bangkok airport checking into my connecting flight. Already frazzled from a complicated journey, I was about to get more bad news: The suitcase I was trying to check weighed 7 pounds over the airline’s limit. I was given two equally stressful options: either pay an overweight baggage fee in excess of $100 or unzip my suitcase right then and there — with a line of fuming passengers behind me — and start transferring its contents into my hand luggage. I chose option two.

My embarrassing plight taught me three valuable lessons: learn to pack light, invest in a carry-on with wheels (ouch, my back!) and always travel with a luggage scale. While packing light can take practice and buying a new suitcase is a pricey affair, picking up a travel-friendly luggage scale is actually incredibly affordable — and made even cheaper thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2022 sale. Case in point: The Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale, a game-changing tool with nearly 5,000 five-star reviews from shoppers declaring it a “travel essential” is on sale for a whopping 68 percent off, bringing its price tag to a mere $10.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $30)



The portable Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale is so easy to use, it’ll become a seamless step in any packing routine. My old trick, when I even bothered, was to pick up my suitcase and balance the two of us on a bathroom scale like a circus elephant standing on a beach ball. Sound familiar? The Luxebell puts an end to that madness.

Its heavy-duty strap, supported by a metal connector, loops through your luggage handle. The strap is attached to the scale itself, a handheld device easy-to-grip rubber handle with a high-accuracy sensor and an LCD screen that clearly displays weights up to 110 pounds (which is way above the TSA’s 50-pound limit for checked bags). Just lift the bag off the ground and get an instant readout. When you’re done, stow the gadget away neatly in a purse or backpack or slip it right into your pocket; it turns off automatically after 30 seconds in case you forget. Such a frugal, low-maintenance travel companion is few and far between.

This scale won’t steer you wrong. “We always travel and then come back with souvenirs,” shared one shopper. “Then trying to figure out if we are going to go over the baggage weight limit is stressful. Buying this easy-to-store, lightweight scale has saved us so many times. Very accurate!” Another traveler agreed: “The weight was 100 percent accurate from what the scale read to the airport weight. This helped us avoid overweight fees at the airport. Definitely recommend.”

The Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale even converts from pounds to kilograms, which really comes in clutch since European and Asian airlines tend to be a bit stricter with baggage weight in my experience. This trusty device even comes with two batteries, but the pro move is to carry an extra with you, so you can easily replace it in case it dies on you.

If you’re still not convinced a luggage scale is a necessity, consider all the ancillary fees most airlines have been piling on, especially post-pandemic. In order to prevent ticket prices from going sky high, many airlines are charging additional fees for checked and carry-on luggage — and even for food — but overweight baggage fees are avoidable. Just one extra pound can end up costing you hundreds. The pocket-sized Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale can save you a ton of grief and get you to your gate without breaking a sweat.

