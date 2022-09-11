Amazon’s ‘Cutest Overalls Ever’ Just Went on Sale for $33

When packing for a trip, there’s one rule of thumb that we always like to follow: the easier the outfits are to plan, the better. That’s why we gravitate towards versatile, travel-friendly pieces like overalls that are effortless to style and can be worn for multiple occasions. Thinking about hopping on the overalls train for fall? Well, there’s one pair that more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have deemed their favorite — and they just went on sale. Say hello to the Luvamia Denim Overalls.

Right now, you can get the best-selling women’s overalls for up to 40 percent off, which means that their over-$50 price tag is now as little as $33. There’s no telling how long this discount will last, so we recommend adding them to your cart ASAP. Note that prices vary depending on the wash and size combination you choose (there are 43 colors and sizes range from XS to 2XL).

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $54)

The Luvamia Denim Overalls are a travel must-have with their effortless pull-on construction, which feature traditional buckle closures on the straps that securely fasten so you can confidently hail a cab, lift your luggage from the baggage carousel, and take in the sights without worrying about them coming undone. Their washed hue and cuffed ankles work together to create a vintage, lived-in feel that’s on-trend, and their high-rise waistband gives them shape for a flattering fit.

The popular overalls’ relaxed style feels like your favorite boyfriend jean, which boosts their comfort and makes them perfect for laidback activities. However, they can easily be dressed up with the right accessories (think: a black turtleneck bodysuit and pointed-toe heels) for the fancier commitments on your travel itinerary. And, they’re equipped with so many pockets (two side pockets, two back pockets, and a large one on the bib) to keep your smartphone, wallet, keys, boarding pass, sunglasses, headphones, and other small essentials close and safe.

Despite their denim construction, reviewers assure that the overalls have “plenty of stretch,” so you can sport them on flights, car rides, and long travel days without feeling restricted or uncomfortable.

“It fits me like a glove, and it hugs my curves in the right places,” a shopper wrote, adding that the denim overalls are “extremely flattering” and “super comfy” in their review. Another Amazon customer that has been on the hunt for the perfect pair of overalls was happy to report that these are “just plain comfy” and not “too tight in the legs” like other models they’ve tried.

Chiming in, one reviewer mentioned that the Luvamia Denim Overalls rival name-brand pairs “that cost three times as much,” while an “obsessed” buyer said, “These are way better than expected… I’m about to live in these.” Further singing their praises, another shopper raved that they are “perfect in every way” and even dubbed them “absolutely the cutest overalls ever.” Their review was followed by a customer that shared, “I get compliments every time I wear these.”

To vouch for their quality, an Amazon shopper raved, “These are well-made and I’ll be wearing them for years to come.” Similarly, a customer added, “Considering I never get great fit, these were terrific. [The] fabric [is] better than I expected.” And, another reviewer highlighted that “they didn’t shrink after washing or drying.”

Overall (pun intended), these are a travel wardrobe essential. Get a pair of the Luvamia Denim Overalls at Amazon today while they’re on sale for $33.

At the time of publishing, the price was $33.

