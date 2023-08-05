I’m a Travel Writer, and This Deodorant Kept Me Odor-free for 72 Hours in the Florida Humidity

To be candid, I’m no stranger to a bit of sweat. As a South Florida native, it's simply just been a fact of life. And what often comes with sweat is the unwanted BO — an all too familiar and embarrassing companion. Over the years, I’ve tried countless deodorants and antiperspirants, all promising the same fresh and odor-free experience. However, they all came with some sort of stark flaw. Whether it stained my clothes, irritated my skin, or didn't work at all, the search for the perfect solution felt never-ending. That is, until I stumbled upon the Lume Whole Body Deodorant, the on-the-go essential that I think every traveler needs.

From the very first application, I knew there was something different about this antiperspirant. Unlike other deodorants that just mask the odor (which can sometimes result in a weird BO-fragrance combination); Lume tackles them at the source, keeping me fresh and odor-free for days. Yes, it’s true — this deodorant is pH-optimized to block odor before it even starts, keeping you fresh for up to 72 hours. After initially having doubts about this claim, I put it to the test on various hiking trips and even a music festival. And much to my surprise, I was scent-free the entire time.

Amazon

This antiperspirant is a true odor-fighting powerhouse, boasting an aluminum-, paraben-, and baking soda-free formula that’s safe for sensitive skin. Shoppers with easily irritable skin have praised this product; as one shopper shared, “[This product is] great for sensitive skin like mine and it genuinely lasts for three days. This stuff is a miracle.” Another customer, who “gets rashes and welts almost immediately from basically everything,” reacted well to this formula, noting, “I have had no reaction to this and I have been using it over a week now.”

It's also worth mentioning that the formula is surprisingly versatile, which sets it apart from its counterparts. Not only does it effectively combat underarm odor, but as its name suggests, the Lume Whole Body Deodorant can also be used on other body parts as well. Its gentle-yet-powerful formula lends itself to effectively controlling any unwanted odors all over (think: feet, underboob, thigh creases, or anywhere else that gets sweaty but you wish it didn't).

Amazon

But the real testament to Lume’s effectiveness came from my two most honest and toughest critics: my sister and my mom. After our summer in the sweltering Florida sun, they were amazed by how effective it worked and now wear it everyday, too. I've even gotten friends of mine on the bandwagon. Though, we are far from the only ones that have been blown away by this magical antiperspirant. With 46,000-plus five-star ratings from shoppers who call this deodorant everything from “life-changing” to the “greatest invention,” this product is thoroughly loved.

This rockstar of a deodorant comes in eight different scents, including clean tangerine and lavender sage. But with how wildly adored this product is, only the minted cucumber and fresh alpine scents are available at Amazon for $18. And in addition to the stick formula that I swear by, it also comes as a cream tube for a smooth, lotion-like application.

The Lume Whole Body Deodorant truly checks all of the boxes. Trust me, it’s the antiperspirant you didn’t even know that you needed for your next beach vacation, music festival, camping trip, long-haul flight, and anything else that comes your way. With its widespread acclaim, you’ll have to act quick because it’s flying off the virtual shelves.

And if you’re looking for more products to add to your toiletry bag, keep scrolling to explore my other travel-sized must-haves.

More Travel-Sized Skin Care at Amazon:

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

Amazon

First Aid Beauty Mini Face Cleanser

Amazon

Urban Decay All Nighter Travel Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Amazon

Milk Makeup Mini Hydro Grip Primer

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

