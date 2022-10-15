Fleece is like the comfort food of fabrics. It’s soft, cozy, and when you’re wearing it, it feels like you’re being wrapped up in a warm hug — especially in vest form. And, long before the “bro vest” phenomenon was sweeping the world of fashion, travelers and outdoor enthusiasts were rocking polar fleece vests on all of their adventures thanks to the lightweight, wool-alternative fabric’s machine-washable and quick-drying capabilities. Plus, you can layer it over pretty much any top and, when it has pockets, you can get away with carrying a small bag — or none at all!

For all of the above reasons, fleece is one of my favorite travel-friendly fabrics. As a travel writer, I live on the road for months at a time. Everything I pack must pass a series of tests proving it’s worthy of taking up precious space in my Monos suitcase. This fall, I’m making sure I have plenty of room for my Lululemon Textured Fleece Full-Zip Vest, which actually happens to be on sale for 30 percent off and priced under $100 — a rarity, as loyal fans of the brand know.

Lululemon

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $128)

Like its jacket counterpart, a fleece vest is an unsung transitional wardrobe hero with its versatility and moderate warmth level, and after trying options from top brands like Columbia, The North Face, and Patagonia, I can confidently say that Lululemon makes one of the best vests. (For the record, my only wish is that the vest had a drawstring or a cinched hem for a more fitted look to block out chilly breezes on cooler days, but it’s not a dealbreaker.)

For starters, the Lululemon Textured Fleece Full-Zip Vest isn’t just made of any old fleece; it’s made of the brand’s trademarked Glyde fleece, which has wind-resistant and water-repellant properties. Whether I’m wearing this vest in Fuerteventura, a Canary Island whose name literally translates to strong wind, or rainy Seattle, I know my core will be protected from the elements.

As a matter of fact, I’m currently spending a week in Porto, Portugal, where sometimes the fog rolls in so thick you can’t see 50 feet in front of you. I prefer to explore the city by foot, so I’m often walking through the mist. While the outside of this vest gets a little damp, my base layer always stays dry — that said, the exterior of the vest still dries within half an hour.

Katie Jackson

Related: My Travel Wardrobe MVP Right Now Is This Flannel Shirt Jacket From Amazon — and It’s on Sale for $37

I can even store my iPhone 12 in the Lululemon Textured Fleece Full-Zip Vest’s hidden phone sleeve, which is discretely located in one of its zippered hand pockets, and it never gets wet. With my wallet in the other side pocket and my hotel key card and chapstick in the zippered chest pocket, I don’t even need to bring a bag with me (If I’m out sightseeing, I definitely don’t want to lug a backpack around. The more pockets, the better!).

I was able to score the Lululemon Textured Fleece Full-Zip Vest in black, but it sold out fast. Right now, it’s available in two colors: pink savannah, which I’m strongly debating getting, and date brown, another shade that would go great with most neutrals. For a sleek monochromatic look, I love to pair this vest with my black It’s Rulu Run Long-Sleeve Shirt.

Lululemon

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $128)

Sizes range from 0 to 14, and in my opinion it runs slightly big. I’m normally a size 4 in Lululemon workout tops, but I could have gone down a size in this vest. However, I kept the 4 because I can wear thicker pieces, like my favorite flannel shirt jacket, underneath it. That being said, I think it also looks great with a fitted layer under it.

While I have no regrets about buying the Textured Fleece Full-Zip Vest, if I was forced to come up with one, it would be that I didn’t wait until it went on sale to buy it. Still, when a piece this perfect comes along, I think you have to jump on it. Don’t make the same mistake I did; grab the vest while it’s 30 percent off at Lululemon today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $89.



More T+L Deals to Shop:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.