Lululemon Is Having a Massive Sale With Clothing Up to 70% Off — Shop a Former Employee's Top 14 Picks

Amazon Prime Day is exciting and all, but have you checked out Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale section lately? The hidden discount page is overflowing with hundreds of deals so good you may find yourself holiday shopping in July. Of course, you can also just shop for me, myself, and I — especially if you have a big trip coming up. Lululemon isn’t designed to live within the confines of a yoga studio or a gym. It’s made for movement, and movement includes traveling. In fact, Lululemon makes tons of travel essentials.

It’s easy to assume I’m biased since I used to work at a Lululemon in New York. But I’m not. I loved their products long before I worked there. In fact, my passion for the perfect leggings was why I applied in the first place. These days, I’m a travel writer, and I no longer have a generous employee discount. However, I’m willing to pay full price for Lululemon clothing and accessories because I know they last. For example, I’m still rocking a pair of Lululemon Speed Up Shorts I got in 2009, and my favorite Lululemon High-Rise Align Joggers? They’ve been to more than 50 countries and still have a lot of life in them.

Of course, like my coupon-clipping 94-year-old grandmother, I love to save money if I can. That’s why I start my day looking at Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section. Like Indiana Jones hunting for the Holy Grail, I’ve scrolled through pages and pages of deals and found the best travel-friendly products including a hat that’s more than 70 percent off. In my opinion, that’s not a sale; it’s a steal.

Whether you’re shopping for Mom, a travel buddy, or the person you see in the mirror, I don’t think you’ll regret buying the deeply discounted products below. Just make sure you sign up to be a Lululemon Essential Member (it’s free), so you can exchange or get store credit for any items that don’t fit right. Most importantly, make sure you shop now! Like any vacation high, these deals won’t last long.

Sculpt Tank Top

Lululemon

I’ll let you in on a little secret. My shoulders don’t look good simply because I lift weights. They look good because I wear Lululemon’s aptly named Sculpt Tank Top. With “an easy fit that floats away from your body,” you’ll feel comfortable, and thanks to the flattering cut and tapered hemline, you’ll probably feel sexy, too. That said, this top does have a high neck and it’s hip-length which leaves plenty to the imagination. It’s currently available in seven colors with Highlight Yellow, a fun eye-catching color, being the cheapest.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $19 (originally $58)

Align High-Rise Pant 25 Inches

Lululemon

Lululemon’s Align collection sells so well, I’m not sure why its Align High-Rise Pant 25 Inches are on sale. But I’m certainly not complaining! I can always use a new pair of leggings for a long travel day. These pants are comfortable (they’re made of the brand’s super soft four-way stretch Nulu fabric) and practical (they have a hidden pocket in the waistband for valuables). They’re currently available in 17 colors with the colors Future Dusty Clay, Contour, and Tidal Teal having the most options in terms of sizes. The Align High-Rise Pant 28 Inches is also on sale (from $49) as is the Align High-Rise Pant 31 inches (from $69).

To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally $98)

Court Crush Tennis Dress

Lululemon

Is it just me, or is everyone wearing court dresses these days? I’m totally on board with the trend, especially when it’s as stylish as this Lululemon one, made specifically for tennis. Even if you’re not headed to Wimbledon, this sporty above-the-knee style is perfect for running errands, that pickleball match, or a stroll through the park. The brand’s Everlux fabric is quick-drying, so it’s guaranteed to wick sweat and keep you cool on hot summer days; plus, it’s got a built-in shelf bra for support and even a pocket that can hold your phone and a tennis ball.

To buy: lululemon.com, $54 (originally $138)

City Adventurer Belt Bag

Lululemon

Like the travel-writer-approved Everywhere Belt Bag, Lululemon’s City Adventure Belt Bag is perfect for a day of sight-seeing. Since it’s made of a water-repellent fabric, you don’t need to worry too much about being caught in the rain, and because it has both exterior pockets and interior pockets, there’s a safe spot for all of your valuables. With a 2.5-liter capacity, it’s more than twice the size of the Everywhere Belt Bag, so it can even fit a small water bottle and snacks.

To buy: lululemon.com, $49 (originally $68)

Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4 Inches

Lululemon

I’ve been a fan of the Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4 Inches through three presidencies. Not only is this short quick-drying, but it also has a zippered back pocket that’s perfect for stashing a credit card or your room key. These are the shorts I wear when I leave the hotel for a walk in the nearest park. They’re available in 7 colors and sizes 0-14. Like the Wunder Train High-Rise Short, the drawcord is adjustable. I don’t know about you, but when I travel I tend to get bloated, so this feature is greatly appreciated.



To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally $68)

Drawcord Hiking Cap

Lululemon

I always wear a hat on overnight flights. It makes me less self-conscious about my messy hair, and I love pulling it down over my eyes when I want to sleep. Of course, Lululemon’s Drawcord Hiking Cap is also great for outdoor adventures when you want sun protection and moisture-wicking properties. This lightweight cap, which is available in three colors and sizes S/M and L/XL, is even sea-worthy. It has a cinchable drawcord, so it won’t fly off when you hit a wave or encounter some wind. Plus, it’s 70 percent off right now in mint!

To buy: lululemon.com, from $14 (originally $48)

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0

Lululemon

Lululemon also makes exceptional tank tops. I still work out in one that I got for work nearly 15 years ago. The brand’s signature tank, the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0, is made of a breathable mesh and has minimal seams, so you don’t need to worry about any uncomfortable rubbing or chafing. And while it’s stretchy, the added elastane ensures that it won’t stretch out completely and lose its shape (hence why it lasts so long). Currently, it’s available in 19 colors, but for the most size options (2-20), get it in Marble Dye Electric Lemon or Powder Blue.



To buy: lululemon.com, from $19 (originally $58)

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt

Lululemon



Designed for tennis and running, this lightweight skirt is the cherry on top of a perfect travel outfit. Pair it with the Swiftly Tech Racerback tank in the same vibrant electric lemon to pop on your next vacation or workout day. And bonus: the mid-rise skirt has a functional back pocket where you can store your keys while on the go.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $39 (originally $78)

Silicone Hair Ties 3-Pack

Lululemon

Whether you call them ponytails or hair ties, they’re an activewear must if you have long hair. My penny-pinching grandmother used to use rubber bands (from her newspapers) in my pigtails, but these days I swear by Lululemon’s Silicone Hair Ties 3-Pack. They come in fun colors like Electric Lemon, Vivid Plum, and Auric Gold, and because they’re silicone, they’re much gentler on your hair. The only downside is because they’re so nice you might not want to share them! Fortunately, at 50 percent off, your friends will probably want to buy their own.



To buy: lululemon.com, $9 (originally $18)

InStill High Rise Tight 25 Inches

Lululemon

Ah, the classic Lululemon leggings. With their comfortable construction that provides just enough stretch and a smoothing, supportive fabric, it’s no wonder these have a fan base that could rival Taylor Swift’s. So, when Travel + Leisure sees them for more than half off, it’s pure excitement. But hurry to catch this deal — sizes are already selling out.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $54 (originally $128)

Chargefeel Low Women’s Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Lululemon didn’t make footwear when I worked there. But judging by the quality of its clothing and accessories (which it’s been nailing since 1998) you should feel comfortable giving its shoes a try. At 50 percent off, the Chargefeel Low Women’s Workout Shoe is a bargain I personally couldn’t pass up. I love the dual-density cushioning that means I don’t feel the ground beneath me and the pressure-mapped outsole that means I don’t slip, even when walking on wet cobblestone streets in Europe. Another thing I love about these shoes? You can just toss them in the washing machine (cold water only) when they get dirty. Currently, they come in six colors and sizes 5-11.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $69 (originally $138)

City Adventurer Large Duffel Bag

The City Adventurer Large Duffel Bag is a sleek carry-on with plenty of storage (29 liters) for everything you’ll need on the plane. It has a padded pocket for your laptop, an expandable pocket for a sweater or a change of clothes, and plenty of smaller pockets for valuables and essentials. And the adjustable shoulder strap can be detached if you want to carry it by the handles.

To buy: lululemon.com, $139 (originally $168)

Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6 Inches

Lululemon

Lululemon may be famous for its leggings, but its shorts are just as amazing. I own at least five pairs, and most of them have been in my travel wardrobe for at least three years.What’s great about the Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6 Inches, which is nearly 55 percent off right now, is it’s made of Lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric and the waistband has a drawcord, so you can adjust them as needed. While the Wunder Train High_Rise Short 4 Inches is on sale for $49, it is available in more sizes (2-20). And if six inches is too short, no problem. It’s also available in an 8-inch inseam, on sale for $39.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $29 (originally $64)

City Adventurer Backpack Mini 11L

Lululemon

If you prefer the convenience of a backpack, consider the City Adventurer Backpack Mini 11L. It’s made of a water-repellent fabric and has plenty of pockets including a pocket for your phone, an expandable pocket for a light outer layer, and a secure pocket for your water bottle. Choose from two colors: Heritage 365 Camo Deep Coal Multi and Rhino Gray. And if this bag isn’t quite big enough, supersize it and try the City Adventurer Backpack 20L. Originally $128, it’s now on sale for just $89.

To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $98)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.