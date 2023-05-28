Lululemon Has a Secret Sale Section With Travel Clothing Up to 50% Off — Shop One Fitness Writer's 13 Picks

I consider myself an activewear expert. Covering the market for around 15 years and trying nearly every new legging, sports bra, tee, and sneaker (and workout!) to debut, I believe, grants me the expert title. And while I hate to pick favorites when it comes to brands, Lululemon unfailingly checks all the boxes with comfort, support, and style, a feature extremely important to this fashion and fitness gear editor. Their leggings have consistently been a staple in my drawer for 10 years (many I feel like I have owned for that long), and I have faithfully tested their sneakers, sports bras, and cool collaborations.

The one downside to this standout brand is that the pieces can be pricey. One of the most frequently asked questions I get from friends and family is: Is the price tag worth the investment? My answer is always yes, with an asterisk to keep an eye out for deals. Well, good news! Lululemon is currently having a secret sale you have to know about to find — sneakily hiding under a page called “We Made Too Much” on the site. My advice is to throw on your Blissfeel running shoes and start shopping.

Don't miss the chance to take advantage of the rare discounts up to 50 percent off. Court masters, there’s a cute tennis or pickleball skirt to snag. Hikers, check out the cute cargo shorts at 30 percent off that will have you standing out along the trail. Lovers of the brand’s trademark soft, buttery Align collection should snag high-rise leggings and sports bra marked down.

Personally, I will be shopping for my summer plans. This flattering cotton dress will be an excellent piece to wear out and about in New York City this summer or pack for any vacation. Fresh comfy joggers will also be great for travel plans, whether for a chilly train to head to the New Jersey shore or a red-eye to Greece for a friend's wedding. Note that some items are marked final sale, but I doubt you'll have any buyer's regrets. Keep reading to check out my expert 13 Lululemon sale picks.

Align High-Rise Pant 28-inch

Lululemon

One of the reasons Lululemon is such a worthwhile investment is the incredible quality of its products. Align is one of their most beloved lines because of the brand’s trademarked, extremely soft Nulu material with a buttery touch. The result is a pair of leggings that feel incredibly weightless and flexible, ideal for yoga or pilates, that will have you hitting every pose and position with ease and comfort. While soft, it's also supportive with light compression and a high-rise fit that is cozy around the waist. These luxe leggings are a must-try, so act fast and take advantage of the price tag for under $60.

To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $118)

Align Sports Bra

Lululemon

Matching sets are trending right now, so if you plan to purchase the above leggings, consider buying this Align sports bra too. Just as soft and flexible as the bottoms, the bra will be a lovely addition to your activewear collection. The buttery “Nulu” fabric is sweat-wicking, keeping you cool and calm even during the sweatiest yoga session. The longer line offers additional breast support, as do the wide straps. While this sports bra benefits A and B cups for light activity, it would make a great lounging bra for any chest size.

To buy: lululemon.com, $39 (originally $58)

Fast and Free Short

Lululemon

A good pair of running shorts are hard to come by, and while I am personally a leggings gal, my runner friends swear by these. Lululemon’s Fast and Free running shorts, now on sale for under $60, have a comfy and light fit so you can keep your focus on your pace and the miles ahead. Early morning or evening runners will appreciate the reflective details that keep them visible as well as the naturally breathable inner liner that will keep them comfortable. They’re suitable for any level runner, whether a casual jogger or marathoner.

To buy: lululemon.com, $54 (originally $78)

Chargefeel Workout Shoe

Lululemon

If you haven't tried Lululemon's new sneaker collection, now's your chance. Launched just under a year ago, the Chargefeel is designed specifically for a woman’s foot with a midfoot frame for running and training. The bouncy and supportive sole combines with an outsole that provides traction and mobility for a performance-forward sneaker. An excellent running sneaker for under $90 is hard to find, so take advantage of this discount and availability in a versatile neutral black.

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $138)

Dance Studio Jogger

Lululemon

Joggers are a staple in my wardrobe. I wear them everywhere from running errands to fitness classes and even as pajamas, not to mention they are my travel uniform. I always like several pairs in my drawer, so I am certainly eyeing this stylish pair while they’re marked down. I trust that the waistband, made from the brand's trademarked stretchy Luxtreme fabric, will keep me comfortable during long days and long flights. I have been gravitating toward earth tones like this cayenne color, which will seamlessly match my neutral tees and tanks. These will fit in seamlessly when hiking upstate, though the name is also inspiring me to take these for a spin at a dance class.

To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (original $98)

Cotton Wrap T Dress

Lululemon

The best activewear brands create pretty spectacular ready-to-wear athleisure pieces, like this cute and flattering dress. At nearly 50 percent off, I might get two while they’re on sale in prosecco, green, and black. I can already envision taking a long walk through an air-conditioned museum or down the New York City Highline, though I wouldn't plan on doing anything super active while wearing it though I suppose one could play a casual tennis or pickleball game. In the heat, I know the naturally breathable, soft cotton with stretch will keep me comfy and looking put-together. The crew neck dress also has the perfect jus-under-the-knee length that keeps the look flirty with a bit of modesty for sitting in the park or on the subway.

To buy: lululemon.com, $54 (originally $106)

Cargo Hiking Short

Lululemon

When Lululemon's latest hiking gear hit the site, I was drawn to the stylish collection. It made me want to plan a trip to the Hudson Valley immediately. Since I held back then, I am very excited that a few pieces are on sale, including these super cute yet functional shorts. The fabric is water-repellent and abrasion-resistant, perfect for a light sprinkle or sitting or climbing large rocks. With several pockets to hold all your necessities like car keys, power bars, and your cell phone to snag some pictures, these shorts will support you on short or long adventures.

To buy: lululemon.com, $69 (originally $98)

Train to Be Tank

Lululemon

Fitness tops can be tricky, especially if you are like me and have ultra-supportive sports bras with wide straps and full cups. That’s why I am excited to try this activewear tank that is currently marked down. Featuring sweat-wicking and breathable fabric, I know this will support me through my toughest workouts and keep me cool during runs or burpee sequences. Also, I think the pretty powder blue shade will be a lively addition to my activewear and enhance my bronzy summer skin.

To buy: lululemon.com, $44 (originally $58)

Pace Tennis Skirt

Lululemon

Active skirts have risen in popularity recently, thanks to tennis season and the pickleball craze. This tennis bottom, now on sale for under $50, is perfect for any sweat-inducing activity, whether running to hiking. And with quick-drying, sweat-wicking material and a mid-rise waist, this skirt will support you no matter where you wear it. For storing balls, money, and anything else you want handy, the bottom has three pockets, a secured zipper pouch along the back, and two drop-in pockets on the short liner.

To buy: lululemon.com, $49 (originally $78)

Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt

Lululemon

Anyone who loves a slim-fit silhouette that sits close to the body will love this popular style, now on sale. Seasonless and easy to style with shorts and leggings, the draw to this piece is the seamless construction, which will limit any worry about chafing while you start to sweat. But when you do perspire, the breathable and lightweight fabric will keep you dry. The tee also contains technology that will deter bacteria from growing, just in case you have to stash it in your gym bag before the office.

To buy: lululemon.com, $54 (originally $68)

Groove High-Rise Flare Legging

Lululemon

In case you haven't noticed, wide legs are back, and that includes leggings. My first yoga pants had a bell-bottom ankle, so this pair is hitting the nostalgia button for me and making me want to trade in my sleek fitted leggings ASAP. A super high rise makes these feel straight out of the ’70s, as well, and most likely what inspired the name. Constructed from the brand’s smooth Nulu fabric, you know these will feel unbelievable on your body while stretching, lounging, or working from home. At half off the original price, it's easy for anybody to get in on the fashionable and chill look.

To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $118)

Base Pace High-Rise Short 8-inch

Lululemon

Why yes, these do have a bike short silhouette, but they are actually made for runners. The brand’s Nulux fabric, with attributes a weightless feel, four-way stretch, breathability, and moisture-wicking, allows you to run, sprint, jog, or power walk with ease. The 8-inch high-rise fit will support you and complement any style of bra too. Like any activewear, you can choose to sweat or not sweat however you want in them. Wear them on a long bike ride, cycling class, or even to a music festival on a hot day. They also make a great layer under skirts and short dresses for additional coverage.

To buy: lululemon.com, $39 (originally $74)

Non-Stop Bomber Jacket

Lululemon

While summer shopping might be top of mind this first long weekend of the season, don’t forget that there are still chilly nights, chilly offices, and chilly trips to outdoor locations where the temp dips dramatically when the sun sets. Bomber jackets are having a moment for their jet-set style and versatile look. This lightweight jacket is insulated and reversible, allowing you to swap between a smooth look and a quilted pattern — making it smart for packing since it gives you two looks in one. The good news is that both sides are water-resistant and have pockets. No doubt this will get a lot of use this summer and beyond.

To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $168)

