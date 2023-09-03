Lululemon Restocked Its 'We Made Too Much' Section With Jaw-dropping New Finds — Shop the 13 Best Ones

Scoring affordable and versatile activewear clothing is harder than it seems, except when you shop Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section. It’s the retailer’s under-the-radar treasure trove for budget-friendly clothes, shoes, and accessories, and it's where savvy shoppers go when they're looking for deals on athleisure that blurs the lines between work and workout wear, and beyond.

No, really. Take it from someone who has slept in her sunrise yoga outfit (my guaranteed way to make an early class), then went straight to a morning meeting in the same clothes, and managed to keep it going all the way to a dinner date. Depending on what you pair the following Lululemon We Made Too Much must-haves with, you’ll easily be able to dress your ensemble up or down, which is what makes them such excellent items to bring along on trips.

Align High-Rise Pants

lululemon

So if you’ve been going back and forth on investing in the brand’s beloved leggings, sports bras, running sneakers, and more (the list goes on), this is your sign that they’re all worth it. Rest assured that you’ll be wearing the items a lot more than you think. These aren’t your average athleisure pieces, and it’s time to think outside the fitness and loungewear box because these picks can be worn just about anywhere.

Keep scrolling to shop the best new finds from the Lululemon We Made Too Much Section. Make sure you act fast because they're known to sell out fast, and certain picks are already flying off the virtual shelves.

Align Tank Top

Lululemon

Whether you’re catching a flight, a workout class, or a reservation at a new restaurant, I can attest that this tank top fits the dress code for each activity. Besides the fact that it’s made with a buttery soft material, the smooth silhouette looks elegant and has a flattering fit. Plus, the cropped length also makes it a breeze to pair with a casual pair of high-waisted pants or a dressier flowy skirt. Don't miss this chance to get one for as little as $29.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tights

Lululemon

You’ll never want to get out of these skin-hugging Wunder Train leggings, and starting at $39, they're one of the best options around. If you sweat a lot like me, cling to this pair as its luxurious knit fabric is designed to be low-friction, which stays extra cool while you run, do a barre class, or when you slip them on for a long-haul flight. And since the leggings are made to be tight, it’s a solid bottom layer for when it starts getting colder outside.

City Sleek Wide-Leg Pants

Lululemon

Don’t miss the savings on these trendy wide-legged pants that seamlessly transition from workdays to weekends. Consider it Lululemon’s elevated take on jeans. However, the warm tones have a more professional and formal feel than traditional blue denim, so you'll be able to rock them in the office or on a night out. And, you'll quickly see that their four-way stretch design and lightweight cotton blend material is way more comfortable than your go-to jeans.

Cotton T-Shirt Bodysuit

Lululemon

Want to be comfortable and put-together for the modest price of $39? Try a bodysuit that doubles as a cozy tee. This one has a heavyweight cotton material up top that doesn’t require any tucking in. Trust me, it’s going to be the sleek, breathable, and ultimate layering piece that you’ll keep coming back to. Heck, it might not even leave your suitcase since it looks good with any bottoms.

Court Crush Tennis Dress

lululemon

Next up is a 60 percent off must-buy that should definitely be worn outside of the tennis courts. Though I don’t play at all, the dress is in my weekly rotation because of its comfy, contouring fit that makes you feel effortlessly stylish. It’s my go-to for brunch or any time that I’m in a rush and don’t have time to put an outfit together. In addition to being the perfect one-and-done outfit, the Court Crush Tennis Dress features a supportive, built-in shelf bra and shorts.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Lululemon

You can’t beat these pretty trainers that provide just the right amount of cushioning support and springy energy return. On top of that, their color-blocking exteriors appeal to those who are fans of wearing punchy pops of color when working out. But, their neutral-hued knit uppers still keep them looking sleek and versatile for those who prefer to make less of a statement. You can even try them out risk-free for 30 days and you’ll receive a full refund on the off chance you want to give them back.

Align V-Neck Bra

Lululemon

A V-neck bra with a scoop-shaped back is a staple that you can count on. And, it can even pass as a tank top if that's your style. Like the Align Tank, this V-neck bra can be worn far beyond the gym. In fact, I personally love sporting it under a cardigan for a Zoom call, and then, complementing it with the wide-leg pants to create a casual-yet-polished outfit for happy hour. Snag it in a fun, standout color that you’ll wear time and time again.

High-Rise Short With Pockets

Lululemon

A major detail this round-up could use more of is — wait for it — pockets. And there's no shortage of them in these bike shorts. Their drop-in side pockets are ideal for keeping your phone, keys, and wallet closeby when you don't want to carry a bag. And, their 8-inch inseams and high-rise compressive waistband provide the perfect amount of coverage and support, so you don't have to worry about them riding up or rolling down when you're on the move. As you can see on the model, all you need to do is slip it on with a relaxed T-shirt (or a sweater if it's chilly) and slides or sneakers, and you’re good to go.

Align Bodysuit

Lululemon

The jumpsuit trend isn't going out of style anytime soon, even as we head into fall. In fact, I think every traveler should have a long bodysuit in their closet. It’s made for the days when you’re running late to catch a flight and want to be all-around comfy and put-together — without having to put any effort into your appearance. Depending on your travel style, you can wear it alone as is, or under a T-shirt, cardigan, or sweatshirt so it looks like you're wearing a top and leggings. Sometimes, I like to sleep in mine so I can efficiently wake up, brush my teeth, and walk out the door. And in case you were wondering, of course, this Lululemon suit fits like a glove thanks to the brand's compressive and buttery soft material.

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

lululemon

It’s no secret that a tennis skirt has been integrated into day-to-day looks nowadays, but what makes Lululemon’s version of the trendy essential stand out is the breathable liner with mesh ventilation along the side. Gone are the days of chafing with this swift, lightweight fabric. The best part? The hues go beyond the standard white, so take it as a sign to mix things up and add a little pop of color to your activewear collection.

Align Asymmetrical Bra

Lululemon

Ready to kick it up a notch? That’s exactly what you’ll get with the Align Asymmetrical Bra, which is starting at $44. In addition to providing the bold sports bra that your go-to leggings have been waiting to be paired with, it delivers optimal support, stretch, and breathability to keep you comfy. And, since it's boasting a fashionable one-shoulder neckline, you can easily get away with dressing it up with a high-waisted maxi skirt or your favorite going out jeans. Hurry, sizes are going fast and you'll want to take advantage of the deal while you can.

French Terry Long-Sleeve Shrug

Lululemon

It’s clear that layering is a simple way to level up any outfit, and a cropped shrug is a fashion-forward way to finish off your look and transition it from day-to-night. Lululemon's stylish take on the closet must-have is made with a soft, quick-drying material that's not too heavy or light, so it’ll bring texture to your favorite pieces without overwhelming them (or making you feel too toasty).

Boxy Cotton-Blend Cardigan

Lululemon

That’s right, Lululemon has cardigans. In fact, the brand has a wide selection of top-notch jackets, hoodies, and sweaters, but the laid-back vibe of this boxy-styled pick stood out to me — as did its newly updated price tag. As someone who’s always cold, a versatile cardigan like this is a basic that I love having around. And, it’s not too short or long; the cardigan sits right at the waist making it perfect to wear with pants, a skirt, or a dress — what more could you need?

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.