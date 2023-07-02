Lululemon Is Having a Secret Sale With Clothing Up to 60% Off — Shop a Fitness Writer's 15 Picks

When I started my career as a fitness journalist, I was fairly knowledgeable about activewear. (After all, I’ve played sports all my life — including a few years as a D1 athlete in college.) But over the past 15 years, I have spent endless hours testing the latest innovations in every category of athleisure. I can tell you the seams that lead to the least chafing, the construction that creates the most flattering figure, and the materials that can withstand the most sweat — so I guess you could say I’ve gone from sort of in-the-know to bonafide expert.

In all the athleisure brands I’ve tested over the years, Lululemon has always risen to the top of my tests. Not only are their materials top-notch on both the feel and performance fronts, but they consistently lead the charge when it comes to creating flattering, timeless pieces that work for more than just working out. Their modern and versatile approach to activewear has earned them a healthy bit of real estate in my closet — and their durability has kept them there for years on end.

But if there’s one downside to Lululemon gear, it’s the price tag. Investing in a pair of leggings is not a casual expense, least of all a full head-to-toe ensemble. With this particular brand, I can confidently say that it is worth it. But you know what’s even better than splurging on a new pari of leggings? Not having to splurge! Lululemon is not known for major discounts, but right now you can find a sneaky, rare, unadvertised sale happening under a page called “We Made Too Much” on the site. And we’re not talking 10 percent off, either. Score up to 60 percent off on some of their best products, like their Align Tank Top.

With those kinds of savings, here’s another thing I can say with confidence: This sale won’t last long. So I wouldn’t wait to find your favorite purchases. As for me? Here are 15 items I’ll be adding to my cart ASAP.

Lululemon Align Tank Top

Pairing well with just about everything, this tank top is one thing you’ll find in my carry-on on nearly every trip this summer. The built-in shelf bra gives some added support and coverage to its otherwise nearly-weightless feel (perfect for smaller-chested ladies), and the cropped style that hits just above the waist is a perfect match for high-rise pants. Oh, and it’s the best deal in the bunch at 60 percent off right now.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $29 (originally $72)

Stretch High-Rise Jogger

For days when you really want to be wearing sweats, but you need to look a little more polished — look no further than the Stretch High-Rise Pant. This black pair is my go-to for travel, thanks to their flattering cut and oh-so-soft and stretchy fabric. (The fact that they’re nearly impossible to wrinkle doesn’t hurt, either.) My favorite color is selling out fast though (I’m not surprised!) so snap up this summery yellow jogger version of the same pants. With a classic, relaxed fit that floats away from your body and hits just above the ankle, your errands, coffee date, and post-gym work appointment are about to all get a whole lot cuter.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $59 (originally $118)

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe

Don’t miss this big sale on Lululemon’s debut sneaker. Designed for and tested by women, this truly is a women’s-first running shoe. The specially tuned foam cushioning puts some spring in your step, while the seamless liner wraps your foot in lasting comfort. Whether you’re wearing them for your morning runs or taking them on your next international adventure, these kicks will keep you going strong.

To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $148)

Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L

Move over fanny packs, belt bags are the new must-have accessory — and Lululemon makes the best out there. While Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag has gained followers of epic proportions, shoppers shouldn’t overlook this sleek, water-repellent style that one ups that bag with a zipper pocket on the outside. Designed to be worn around the waist or over the shoulder, this stylish, compact, and contoured bag hugs your body so you can hold your essentials close no matter where your summer travels take you.

To buy: lululemon.com, $39 (originally $58)

Softstreme Back In Action Dress

With a peach-fuzz soft texture and weighty drape, this knee-length, sleeveless shift dress feels relaxed while looking polished. The brand’s Softstreme fabric is quick-drying and feels cool next to skin, making it an ideal piece when I’m running straight from the gym to brunch. (Bonus: a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve lets you stash whatever you need.)

To buy: lululemon.com, from $59 (originally $128)

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

These leggings are a dream to travel in. The high-rise waistband keeps you covered, while Lululemon’s buttery-soft Nulu fabric keeps you beyond comfortable — no matter how lengthy your itinerary. Plus, you can wear them for low-impact workouts or just lounging around the hotel room, too. (Personally, I always opt for side pockets — it makes stashing your boarding pass, cell phone, or passport a breeze — but you can also find the non-pocketed Align leggings on sale, as well.)

To buy: lululemon.com, from $79 (originally $138)

Like a Cloud Ribbed Longline Bra

As someone who only needs light support, I am obsessed with Lululemon’s bras, especially the Flow Y Nulu sports bra, for just about everything. It’s on sale but running out fast, so I recommend going for another light support bra that also has the brand’s signature, buttery soft, stretchy fabric that feels incredible and is perfect for low-impact workouts like morning walks or hot yoga. Oh, and make sure you pay attention to the wash instructions — thanks to the added Lycra, this bra can hold its great shape and support for years with proper care. I still have one going strong from more than eight years ago!

To buy: lululemon.com, $54 (originally $68)

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Okay, so I know this fluttery tennis skirt with its flattering wide waistband won’t make me better at pickleball, but at least I’ll look cute every time I step on the court. Its lightweight, quick-drying fabric also makes it an ideal travel pick for beach vacations or touring around new city centers this summer. And with summer-ready colors like mint moment and electric lemon, the only problem will be deciding which color to buy.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $59 (originally $88)

Women's Fast and Free Running Hat

There’s nothing better than a long run on a sunny, summer day. That is, as long as you can keep the glare (and sweat) out of your eyes. This lightweight, quick-drying hat is made with four-way stretch fabric to deliver a dialed-in fit, while the interior mesh sweatband wicks moisture to help keep you focused on the miles.

To buy: lululemon.com, $29 (originally $38)

Ribbed Nulu Racerback Yoga Tank Top

I have this same ribbed tank top in another neckline and it’s so flattering, but after seeing it in this neckline I’m considering some additional purchases. The sweat-wicking, super-soft fabric is built for performance, but the way it contours your body makes it a stylish pick to pair with denim shorts or a flowy skirt. You’d better snap it up fast though, because sizes are already selling out. A nice alternative? The same flattering high neck style comes in a yoga sports bra, too.

To buy: lululemon.com, $54 (originally $78)

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4 Inches

Can you really ever have enough shorts for summer? Whether you're hiking, running, or hanging in the park, these lightweight, quick-dry shorts will make even the sweatiest of outings a breeze. There’s plenty to love about this construction, too, including a breezy fit that lets air flow through, a zippered side pocket so you can stash your keys during work outs, and a drawstring cord that ties at the waist to ensure you have a secure fit.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $39 (originally $78)

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length

I could have this long sleeve in every color and it still wouldn’t be enough. I just absolutely adore the fit and feel of this long sleeve. Lululemon’s proprietary seamless construction technique helps reduce chafing for a fabric that feels like it just glides across your skin. It skims your body for a flattering fit, never riding up or bunching up as you move.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally $88)

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25 Inches

Each of my Lululemon leggings have a distinct purpose. Some are for looking cute while running errands, and others are for gym workouts. But these — these are for running. Made from the brand’s light Nulux fabric, these leggings feel nearly weightless and never cling to your skin no matter how sweaty you get. A drop-in pocket on each side, plus five drop-in pockets on the waistband, keep everything from your phone to gels to earbuds secure, and the continuous waistband means you’ll never be stopping to pull them up mid-run.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $99 (originally $138)

City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant

Inspired by jeans but made from a unique cotton-blend, utilitech fabric, these wide-leg lifestyle pants have a sleek next-to-skin feel that you can only find from a top athleisure brand. The four-way stretch and lightweight breathability make these travel pants super comfortable to wear on planes, trains, and automobiles — while still looking chic and presentable. I have a pair in olive and I lived in them all fall and winter. This natural ivory color is going to be my new summer essential.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $79 (originally $128)

Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

If summer isn’t the season you’re thinking of sweaters, it should be. Not only can you find serious deals ahead of fall, but there are also so many occasions to whip this light layer out: windy boat trips, surprisingly cool mountain hikes, even indoors in Florida when the AC is cranked up to the max all summer. Trust me, I live in this one. (I already have it in black, but the white opal is currently calling my name.) The lightweight turtleneck has a cozy, relaxed fit that’s easy to dress up or dress down. It’s the perfect stylish extra layer when you’re traveling — from covering up on drafty airplanes to chilly nights by the lake.

To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $138)

