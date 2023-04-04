I Traveled With the Lululemon Belt Bag Across Italy for 10 Days and Now I'll Never Vacation Without It

It has so much space that I could easily fit my passport, wallet, sunglasses, and more.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Belt Bag Review tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

My last vacation was a 10-day trek across Italy, and if there was one thing I knew I needed to pick up before embarking on the journey, it was the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. At the time, the popular bag — the one you’ve likely seen all over the Internet — was sold out online as well as in most of the other stores across Manhattan, but the very morning of my flight I made a last ditch call to the location near my apartment and was met with nine thrilling words: “We just got them back in stock — but hurry.”

After traveling with my new bag through an airport in Norway on an unexpected layover to the city streets of Rome, I can confidently say that I will never go on another vacation without my belt bag. And right now you don’t have to search high and low for these bags like I did, because the $38 pack is currently back in stock in 12 stunning colors on the Lululemon site, including new shades like the spring-ready Mint Moment.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon

To buy: lululemon.com, $38

This versatile bag is everything you could possibly need in a functional travel pack: At 7.5 inches by 2 inches by 5 inches and with a capacity of 1L, it’s spacious enough for my sunglasses, wallet, passport, keys, and phone, and is easily adjustable to fit across my body when wearing just a tank top and even when I'm tucked away in my winter coat. The primary pocket features mesh pouches on either side, which I usually pack my keys and a lip balm into, and an additional slim pocket on the back of the pouch is my favorite way to ensure my passport stays safe and protected.

Water-repellent nylon fabric makes this bag perfect for both rainy days and sweaty adventures, and unlike most bags with adjustable straps that leave one long piece left hanging, this pack is made with a thin piece of elastic that evens out the loop for a more streamlined appearance. It can even be worn as a traditional fanny pack (which I use for running outside), as well as across your body for easy access to your essentials while hurrying through the airport.

Belt Bag Review

Travel + Leisure / Merrell Readman

I can get overwhelmed if I have too much to carry while I’m traveling, and this bag has shown me the joys of a hands-free vacation experience. It made it much easier to get through TSA and boarding my flight because my passport was always just a short reach away, and even on outings in Florence and Rome, I was happy to not worry about my purse getting snatched off my shoulder if I were to let my guard down. 

I’m not the only shopper that swears by this versatile fanny pack for travel now, and other Lululemon customers can’t help but rave about this sleek and functional bag. One shopper noted that they “travel a lot” and admitted that the bag is now “indispensable,” adding that it is the “perfect size with convenient compartments to keep well organized without the heavy bulk of a traditional purse.”

Belt Bag Review

Travel + Leisure / Merrell Readman

Another shopper raved that this pack is “nice if you’re traveling or just doing errands” because “if you have to pull your phone out or your wallet, [they’re] right there instead of digging through your purse to find whatever you need.” 

It’s very rare that an item is actually worth the hype that it has garnered, but in this case the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag has earned every ounce of praise it has received. Not only can it fit a frankly impressive amount of essentials (I’m an overpacker), but it’s also comfortable to wear, sleek, and has quickly become one of the most-used bags in my collection. 

Right now, the shopper-loved belt bag is available at Lululemon starting at $38, and is currently in stock in 12 stylish neutral shades. Don’t wait too long — it’s notorious for selling out quickly.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Rockland suitcase 50%+ one-off TOUT
This Tiny Carry-on Suitcase Holds 'More Than 1 Week’s Worth of Clothes' — and It’s Less Than $60 Today
September 2022 Editors' Picks Tout With Badge
This Is What T+L Editors Always Keep in Their Travel Toiletry Bags
Travel Writer Group Chat roundup TOUT
I’m in a Travel Writer Group Chat, and These Are the 16 Products We Can’t Stop Talking About
Related Articles
Best Backpacks for Disney Vacations
The 13 Best Backpacks for Disney Vacations in 2023
International Packing List Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Things I'm Buying for My First Post-pandemic International Trip
Amazon's Most Popular New Luggage Items
I'm a Shopping Expert, and I'm Eyeing Amazon's 10 Newly Released Luggage and Travel Essentials
Beis The Convertible Mini Weekender Tout
Flight Attendants Swear by This Spacious 2-in-1 Weekender Bag That Fits ‘Under Every Airline Seat’
The Ultimate Music Festival Packing List
The Ultimate Music Festival Packing List
Nordstrom Rack Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Deals I’m Shopping at the Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale
Senreve Sale CPC TOUT
This Rare Designer Sale Is Packed With Travel-ready Totes and Convertible Bags for Up to 75% Off
What to Pack for NYC
The Ultimate New York City Packing List
Travel Accessories Tout
These 15 Genius Amazon Travel Accessories Are Guaranteed to Upgrade Your Next Trip — and They’re All Under $30
CLUCI Women Backpack Purse Fashion Leather Tout
I Traveled Solo to Barcelona, and This Anti-theft Backpack Gave Me Peace of Mind the Whole Time
MHCNLL Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Are Calling This Roomy Crossbody 'Perfect for Vacation' — and It's Under $30
Spacious travel backpack one-off tout
Shoppers Love This Anti-theft Backpack for International Travel — and It's Majorly Discounted Right Now
Coach Winter Sale Tout
10 Travel Bags and Comfy Shoes Worth Your Money in Coach's Winter Sale — Up to 50% Off
Waverley 2 Tout
This Sleek Leather Purse Is 4 Bags in 1 — and Shoppers Call It the 'Best Little Airport Crossbody'
Amazon's Newest Storefront Helps You Decide What to Pack for a Cruise â Shop the TK Must-have Travel Essentials Under $TK
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is a Gold Mine for Affordable Products to Pack for Your Next Cruise
The 11 Best Travel Purses of 2023 tout
The 11 Best Travel Purses of 2023