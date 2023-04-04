I Traveled With the Lululemon Belt Bag Across Italy for 10 Days and Now I'll Never Vacation Without It

My last vacation was a 10-day trek across Italy, and if there was one thing I knew I needed to pick up before embarking on the journey, it was the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. At the time, the popular bag — the one you’ve likely seen all over the Internet — was sold out online as well as in most of the other stores across Manhattan, but the very morning of my flight I made a last ditch call to the location near my apartment and was met with nine thrilling words: “We just got them back in stock — but hurry.”

After traveling with my new bag through an airport in Norway on an unexpected layover to the city streets of Rome, I can confidently say that I will never go on another vacation without my belt bag. And right now you don’t have to search high and low for these bags like I did, because the $38 pack is currently back in stock in 12 stunning colors on the Lululemon site, including new shades like the spring-ready Mint Moment.

This versatile bag is everything you could possibly need in a functional travel pack: At 7.5 inches by 2 inches by 5 inches and with a capacity of 1L, it’s spacious enough for my sunglasses, wallet, passport, keys, and phone, and is easily adjustable to fit across my body when wearing just a tank top and even when I'm tucked away in my winter coat. The primary pocket features mesh pouches on either side, which I usually pack my keys and a lip balm into, and an additional slim pocket on the back of the pouch is my favorite way to ensure my passport stays safe and protected.

Water-repellent nylon fabric makes this bag perfect for both rainy days and sweaty adventures, and unlike most bags with adjustable straps that leave one long piece left hanging, this pack is made with a thin piece of elastic that evens out the loop for a more streamlined appearance. It can even be worn as a traditional fanny pack (which I use for running outside), as well as across your body for easy access to your essentials while hurrying through the airport.

I can get overwhelmed if I have too much to carry while I’m traveling, and this bag has shown me the joys of a hands-free vacation experience. It made it much easier to get through TSA and boarding my flight because my passport was always just a short reach away, and even on outings in Florence and Rome, I was happy to not worry about my purse getting snatched off my shoulder if I were to let my guard down.

I’m not the only shopper that swears by this versatile fanny pack for travel now, and other Lululemon customers can’t help but rave about this sleek and functional bag. One shopper noted that they “travel a lot” and admitted that the bag is now “indispensable,” adding that it is the “perfect size with convenient compartments to keep well organized without the heavy bulk of a traditional purse.”

Another shopper raved that this pack is “nice if you’re traveling or just doing errands” because “if you have to pull your phone out or your wallet, [they’re] right there instead of digging through your purse to find whatever you need.”

It’s very rare that an item is actually worth the hype that it has garnered, but in this case the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag has earned every ounce of praise it has received. Not only can it fit a frankly impressive amount of essentials (I’m an overpacker), but it’s also comfortable to wear, sleek, and has quickly become one of the most-used bags in my collection.

Right now, the shopper-loved belt bag is available at Lululemon starting at $38, and is currently in stock in 12 stylish neutral shades. Don’t wait too long — it’s notorious for selling out quickly.

