Lululemon Has Hundreds of Items on Sale for More Than 50% Off Off Right Now — Shop Our 10 Must-Haves

Lululemon fans know that the brand delivers on both style and comfort with its sleek designs and technical fabrics that work for both tough workouts and long travel days. But, quality, well-made athleisure typically comes with a steep price tag. The good news is that with Black Friday just around the corner, the high-end activewear brand is already discounting more items than ever.

In fact, in the We Made Too Much section for women, there are currently hundreds of products on sale. Save more than 50 percent on leggings and joggers that double as comfy travel pants, and score half-zips and jackets starting at $60, which are ideal for chilly airplane cabins.

While the men's section of We Made Too Much is stocked with tons of essentials on sale including everything from socks to shirts to sweatpants. If you’re interested in the best sales on hiking gear, grab some deeply discounted pieces from Lululemon’s new hiking collection designed specifically for outdoor pursuits, including these 8-inch water-repellent shorts.

Since We Made Too Much items are final sale (unless you’re a Lululemon member, in which case you can get store credit for a return) don’t forget to consult the sizing chart. And since we expect these pieces to fly off the virtual shelves faster than you can say “namaste,” don’t hesitate. Here are a few of our favorite finds suitable for travel and available in most sizes.

Swift Speed High-Rise 28-inch Tight

Lululemon

These leggings may be designed for running, but they’re also perfect for just running errands. The four-way stretch fabric is so breathable and sweat-wicking, the brand says they feel “cool to the touch.” Features that set them apart from other leggings include deep side pockets, a zippered pocket in the back, a drawcord waist, and reflective details. The hardest part about getting these is picking a color, since there are more than a dozen to choose from.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally $128)

Groove Super-High-Rise-Split-Hem Flared Pant

Lululemon

These pants, made of Lululemon’s signature Nulu fabric, best described as “buttery soft,” are designed for downward dog. However, don’t be surprised if you find yourself wearing them for lounging at home or on long travel days because they’re so comfortable and flattering, and — thanks to the super high-rise and flare cut — how can you not? Pocket-wise, there’s a drop-in pocket in the back of the waistband that easily fits your phone, hotel key, or credit card.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $89 (originally $118)

Stretch High-Rise Pant

Lululemon

Like all the best travel pants, Lululemon’s versatile Stretch High-Rise Pant is designed for the wearer who is on the move. These pants, which are 7/8-length, feature both Luxtreme and Nulu fabrics so they’re equal parts stretchy and soft and they boast a relaxed fit. In addition to the two front pockets, there’s a secret zippered pocket perfect for small valuables like your keys and cards, and the waistband features a drawstring, so they’re adjustable.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $59 (originally $118)

Scuba High-Rise Jogger

Lululemon

Elevate your sweatpant game with these sleek, best-selling joggers. In fact, they’re so stylish, thanks to the high-rise fit and flattering seams, that you’ll probably get compliments when you wear them in public. They’re available in 12 colors and are made of a blend of cotton and fleece that’s warm and fuzzy yet breathable and lightweight. There’s a card sleeve in one of the front pockets and the waistband has an adjustable drawcord that can be worn inside or outside.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $59 (originally $128)

Packable Water-Repellent Jacket

Lululemon

Every traveler knows the best travel jackets are packable. This lightweight hooded jacket stuffs into its hood which becomes a small pouch, so it’s easy to carry or stash when you’re not wearing it. Because it’s made of a water-repellent polyester, you’ll stay dry during a light drizzle, and because it also features elastane, you’ll enjoy a full range of motion. The fit is classic, with the bottom covering the bum, the waist is cinchable, and there’s a hidden sleeve for cards in one of the two zippered hand pockets.

To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $158)

Align Long Sleeve Shirt

Lululemon

Despite being more than 50 percent off, this super soft — it’s made of Lululemon’s buttery soft Nulu fabric — long-sleeve shirt is still available in 12 colors and sizes 0-20. It’s designed for yoga, but no one is going to stop you from wearing it outside of class, although they may stop to compliment you on it. Unlike most shirts, it’s slightly cropped making it perfect to pair with high rise pants. It also has a flattering slim fit that narrows at the waist.

To buy: lululemon.com, $39 (originally $88)

Stretch Cargo Jacket

Lululemon

This jacket is both durable and flexible — it’s made of Lululemon’s four-way-stretch fabric — which means it’s perfect for a guy on the go. It also boasts a cinchable hood and is water-resistant which makes it the perfect shell for days that call for a little precip. The devil is in the details with features like underarm vents, reflective details, adjustable cuffs, snap drop-in pockets, and a secure internal chest pocket. Choose from five colors available in sizes S-XXL.

To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $198)

Surge Warm Half-Zip

Lululemon

Save up to 50 percent on the Surge Warm Half-Zip, which is designed for running but feels and looks just as good on rest days. It’s made of Lululemon’s super lightweight Rulu fabric which boasts four-way stretch and is treated with a plant seed-based finish that helps wick away moisture. Features-wise, this versatile top has reflective details for safety, a small zippered pocket for keys or cards, and there are thumb holes in the sleeves, so wrists stay warm and the sleeves stay in place.

To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $118)

City Sweat Jogger

Lululemon

For another deal that’s too good to pass up, look no further than Lululemon’s City Sweat Jogger. They’re currently available in six colors and sizes XS-XXL, but they’ll go fast. What separates these joggers from its cotton counterparts is the high quality French terry fabric that is softer, stretchier and better at wicking away moisture. The classic-tapered fit makes these pants appropriate for meeting the parents, and the hidden pockets make them perfect for traveling. There’s even a secret sleeve for loose change which comes in handy in destinations where cash is still king.

To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $118)

Water-Repellent 8-inch Hiking Short

Lululemon

If you hurry, you can also save 50 percent on these shorts from Lululemon’s new hiking collection. They’re definitely one of the best Early Black Friday hiking deals we’ve seen, and they’re still available in five colors and sizes S-XXL. Unlike your run-of-the-mill men’s shorts, these are made of water-repellent, abrasion-resistant, four-way-stretch fabric. Whether they’re worn on the bike path or in the backcountry, they’ll last for years. For features, they have cargo pockets, a discrete zippered pocket for small valuables, an adjustable drawcord at the waist, and even built-in loops you can use to clip on carabiners and other hiking gear.

To buy: lululemon.com, $49 (originally $98)



