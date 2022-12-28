Lululemon Quietly Put Hundreds of Items on Sale for Up to 62% Off — and They’re Selling Out Fast

There’s no denying how comfortable and stylish Lululemon activewear is. But, as avid fans know, it’s rare for the brand to have sales — which is why we’re excited to see that Lululemon is treating shoppers to tons of after-Christmas savings.

Right now, you can save up to 62 percent on select styles, ranging from popular workout leggings and comfy joggers to warm base layer tops and waterproof jackets. After perusing the hundreds of items in the We Made Too Much section, we spotted top-rated items like the Power Thru High-Rise 25-Inch Tights on sale starting as little as $49 — they’re usually $128. They’re joined by the Perfectly Oversized Crew Sweatshirt, which is perfect for staying cozy and warm on the go and currently marked down 36 percent. Stylish travelers will want to check out the savings on the Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater; it’s 40 percent off and makes the perfect wingman for long flights, cold days on the mountain, and other cold-weather adventures.

And, there’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to shop the best Lululemon after-Christmas deals. And, take it from us, you don’t want to hesitate to take advantage of these incredible markdowns; everything’s selling out fast.

Power Thru High-Rise 25-Inch Tights

Lululemon

Depending on which color you choose, you can get the popular Power Thru Workout Leggings for up to 62 percent off. And, great news, there are 20 different hues and prints available. The leggings are a reviewer-favorite for their four-way stretch construction, which also features sweat-wicking technology, rip-resistant fabric, and a high-rise waistband for extra support and coverage. Sport them on the trails, the slopes, or any long travel day where jeans and regular pants just won’t do. Hurry, sizes are selling out fast.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally $128)

Break a Trail Waterproof Jacket

Lululemon

As its name suggests, this waterproof jacket makes the perfect hiking companion. But, its versatile design allows it to work for any scenario, whether you’re exercising, running errands, or headed to a notoriously rainy destination. Its seam-sealed construction prevents water from creeping into the jacket and disrupting your day, plus it's strategically designed to flow away from your body so you can comfortably layer your favorite sweaters underneath. Oh, and it’s up to 44 percent off.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $149 (originally $268)

Perfectly Oversized Crew Sweatshirt

Lululemon

This super cozy sweatshirt has been selling out fast since it dropped down to $69, and it’s all because of its soft cotton French terry fabric that makes it feel like you’re wrapped up in your favorite blanket in bed — even when you’re actually on a crowded red-eye flight. It’s perfectly oversized and falls below the butt so you’re covered when you’re on the go.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $69 (originally $108)

It's Rulu Run Long-Sleeve Shirt

Lululemon

Any outdoor enthusiast will tell you that the secret to staying warm is layering, and this long-sleeve running shirt will keep you toasty and on-point while you’re getting your miles in. The form-fitting base layer is made with four-way stretching fabric that never loses its shape and is sweat-wicking for optimal comfort. Plus, there are thumb holes to keep the cold out and prevent the sleeves from rolling up, and there’s a discreet zippered pocket to hold your keys and cards.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally $98)

Base Pace High-Rise Reflective 25-Inch Tights

Lululemon

Now that the sun sets earlier, you’ll need reflective gear like these high-waisted workout leggings to add to your winter activewear collection. Currently 25 percent off, the high-performing leggings keep you looking and feeling cool during the toughest of workouts with their weightless, breathable, and sweat-wicking Nulux fabric. They’re designed without inseams so you can achieve a smoother stride, and there’s a back pocket for your essentials.

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $118)

Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie

Lululemon

Another fast-selling pick, the Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie is going to be your first choice for any outing this winter. It’s made with a soft-to-the-touch cotton-blend fleece fabric that will keep you comfortable and warm without getting too toasty. There are two big pockets on the sides, plus a designated media pocket to keep your smartphone, headphones, and other tiny devices secure when you’re on the move. And, its elastic zipper doubles as an emergency hair tie — genius!

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $118)

Stretch High-Rise Joggers

Lululemon

No traveler can have too many joggers, especially ones as comfy as the Lululemon Stretch Hi-Rise Joggers. The lightweight, four-way stretching sweatpants keep you looking sleek on busy travel days with their silky smooth Luxtreme fabric, which is sweat-wicking and naturally “cool” and breathable. And, their relaxed-fitting silhouette ensures that you’ll be able to comfortably recline in your seat no matter where you are. Oh, and there are pockets!

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $118)

Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Lululemon

For the minimalist packer, this ribbed crewneck sweater has the look of an elegant top with the supreme coziness of a sweatshirt, which means you can easily wear it for casual and dressier events (and don’t have to pack two different tops). And, it’s incredibly warm thanks to its thermoregulating merino wool-blend fabric, which also makes it lightweight and soft. Get one while it’s $79 and still in stock.

To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $128)

Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater

Lululemon

For a more luxe-feeling option, the Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater is a stunning pick that’s also incredibly discounted. Right now, you can get the super soft sweater for 40 percent off while it’s still in stock. The styling possibilities are endless with it; after all, it pairs well with anything in your closet and its warm, form-fitting cotton-cashmere fabric is perfect for layering under your jackets.

To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $148)

Softstreme Relaxed High-Rise Pants

Lululemon

If your loungewear is in need of upgrading, these Softstreme joggers are just the ones to take your cozy game to the next level. They’re made with a fuzzy, soft texture that has a smooth drape that feels like a second skin. And, since they have a super sleek look to them, you can get away with wearing them during any activity on your travel itinerary.

To buy: lululemon.com, from $79 (originally $128)

