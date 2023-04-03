These 10 Luxe Designer Dresses Are Up to 85% Off and Perfect to Wear for a Destination Wedding This Spring

You’ve scheduled your flights, and now it’s time to start considering what you’ll wear to that destination wedding this season. Think: styles that will easily fit in your luggage and still deliver a fresh, spring look for the celebration. Well, we’ve decided to spare you the stress of searching for the best wedding guest dresses and gathered our top picks from an online, luxury designer fashion hub.

We turned to LuisaViaRoma, which carries legacy and high-profile designers from Michael Kors to Jacquemus. And even better, we scoured through hundreds of dresses perfect for a spring destination wedding and discovered that these styles are up to a whopping 85 percent off right now. Plus, you’ll get up to an additional 30 percent off at checkout. So you’ll score a luxe brand design at a fraction of the cost. From daytime cocktail hours to nighttime receptions abroad, we found styles suitable for any wedding occasion.

Prabal Gurung Cotton-Blend Tweed Detachable Dress

Mingle and twirl in a two-tone pink dress that’s on sale for $336 from its original price of $1,495. This lined style is conveniently designed to be worn as one or two pieces. You can simply detach the buttons to separate the top from the skirt, and wear them separately for the rest of your trip. So after you're done celebrating, you can go casual and pair the pink top with your favorite jeans one day then your go-to T-shirt with the skirt the next.

Another pink dress option for a spring destination wedding is a Jacquemus long dress that’s 44 percent off right now. It has fitted long sleeves with an overall pleated look from a lightweight viscose material.

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $336 (originally $1,495)

Wardrobe.nyc Stretch Cotton Knit Midi Dress

You can totally wear a black dress for a spring wedding like this ribbed midi dress that’s made in Italy (and yes, it’s on sale). It has a square neck and scooped-cut back with wide shoulder straps for a sophisticated look. Go from the daytime ceremony to a nighttime party in this flattering dress, or a lace-lined, camisole-like midi dress from Michael Kors Collection that’s 50 percent off with an additional 10 percent off at checkout.

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $468 (originally $900)

Dundas Orion V-Neck Viscose Jersey Long Dress

Consider a pastel-colored wedding guest dress, and grab it at a major discount. This lilac one with a unique design is 55 percent off, plus an extra 10 percent off at checkout, which comes out to $546 from $1,350. While the front has a plunge V-neck, the back has a drapey, twisted fabric look which adds a soft, textured detail to the dress. It also has a high-slit so you can dance and move freely while looking on-point for spring.

For those who are heading to a hot climate, this pastel blue midi dress will do the trick. It’s made from breathable cotton, and has a front cut-out design, making it perfect for a beach wedding or daytime celebration.

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $546 (originally $1,350)

Patbo Aster Printed Midi Dress

For a maxi-dress that you can wear to the wedding and throughout the rest of the season, consider a dress with large floral prints on sale. This style also has adjustable straps so whether you’re tall, petite — or any height in between — you can easily make this dress work for you. Finish off your look with subtle jewelry, and wear flats or heels for the celebration.

And for an evening, black-tie affair, opt for a stretchy, chocolate-colored dress with a high side slit, and score 50 percent off with an additional 30 percent off in your virtual cart.

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $376 (originally $725)

Atlein LuisaViaRoma Exclusive Crepe De Chine Dress

Don’t shy away from a floral design, especially when one like this multi-colored, draped dress is a whopping 85 percent off, plus an extra 10 percent off at checkout. That’s $290 for a luxury designer silk style that’s originally $2,157. It has a faux wrap-look in the front with ruched sleeves and a high-low cut. Great for the early spring destination weddings when it’s still a bit chilly outside, we recommend wearing it with solid-colored low or high heels.

For those who want a printed, draped dress with subtle, earthy colors there’s also this one shoulder dress with deep orange-amber and cream tones that’s on sale, too.

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $290 (originally $2,157)

Grab these easy-to-pack wedding guest dresses while they’re on major sale at LuisaViaRoma, and be ready to celebrate while you’re abroad this season.

Johanna Ortiz Seashell Sonata Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $464 (originally $895)

Jacquemus La Robe Lenzuelo Viscose Long Dress

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $436 (originally $780)

Michael Kors Collection Rayon-Blend Checked Midi Dress

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $878 (originally $1,953)

Frankies Bikinis Millie Pointelle Cotton Midi Dress

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $206 (originally $398)

Nensi Dojaka Stretch Viscose Long Dress

Luisaviaroma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $581 (originally $1,662)