We Found Comfy Walking Shoes From Designer Brands Up to 70% Off at This Under-the-radar Site

Grab a new pair of sneakers on sale for your next trip.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Published on February 17, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

70% off Comfy Walking Shoes Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

No matter where you’re headed on vacation, a reliable pair of sneakers should top your packing list. And with tons of different styles — from traditional running shoes to more fashion-forward high tops — on sale this Presidents Day weekend, we know the search can be exhausting — which is why we’ve already gathered a few top travel-ready sale shoes for you to consider.

Even better, we scoured LuisaViaRoma, a fashion hub of luxury designers and brands on the rise across clothing, accessories, and home and really hit the jackpot with the site’s sneaker sale section, which has comfy styles on sale for up to 70 percent off right now. Travel + Leisure readers can grab styles from brands like Superga, which has been worn by Kate Middleton, and high-end designer brands like See By Chloé for a fraction of their original price.

Read on for the best travel shoes hiding in this treasure trove for designer footwear, and pick up a style or two for your next vacation before they sell out.  

Adidas Performance Ultraboost 1.0 Sneakers

Ultraboost 1.0 sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

These performance mesh sneakers are an easy go-to for your airport looks to daytime travel plans, and they’re on sale right now for 30 percent off. Lightweight and flexible, these lace-up shoes can also easily fit in your carry-on. For another styling option, we found a similar pair of these Adidas sneakers in black.   

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $140 (originally $200)

Bondi 8 sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

Hoka made our 2023 list for comfortable walking shoes, so we were glad to find a pair on sale at LuisaViaRoma. Complete with a memory foam collar, these supportive sneakers will keep your feet comfy while you’re running from one gate to the next or discovering a new city.

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $137 (originally $196)

Reebok Classics SP Classic Leather Sneakers

SP Classic leather sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

Another option for comfortable shoes are these Reebok Classics, a brand worn by Meghan Markle. These white, rubber soled sneakers are classic, versatile, and can go the distance — plus, they’re currently on sale for $63.

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $63 (originally $90)

See By Chloé 20mm Aryana High Top Sneakers 

20mm Aryana shearling high top sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

Yes, you’re reading this correctly — we found a pair of See By Chloé high top sneakers on sale (which is so rare for this designer brand). These luxe shoes have a shearling lining and insole, and a tan suede exterior, making them perfect for keeping your feet warm and cozy in chilly climates.

If you still want the high top look but don’t need the extra warmth for your travels, consider these textured canvas Adidas Originals or unlined cotton Superga sneakers that are both on sale for under $80.    

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $206 (originally $295)

Superga Lamé Low Top Sneakers

LamÃ© low top sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

As we mentioned earlier, Superga has been frequently seen on the Princess of Wales, so we were extra excited to share with T+L readers that we found these low-top sneakers on sale for $64. Swap out the heels and wear these comfy shoes that give your outfit a hint of sparkle for your nights out dining, dancing, and exploring a new city. 

And for those who prefer a crisp looking low-cut sneaker sans sparkle, we found these designer white denim and suede sneakers for 55 percent off.   

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $64 (originally $92)

Asics Gel-Lyte III OG Sneakers

Gel-Lyte III OG sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

Add a pop of color to your footwear for your travels with these suede and mesh Asics. The mix pale green, beige, gray, and white make these sneakers easy to wear with a variety of looks from airport-ready athleisure to a mid-length dress to jeans. There’s also a pair of white and pink leather and mesh sneakers that work for these daytime vacation outfits while you’re sightseeing. 

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $91 (originally $130)

Adidas X Terrex X and Wander Free Hiker 2 Sneakers

Terrex Free Hiker 2 And Wander sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

For those who plan on doing a lot of outdoor activities, consider opting for these breathable sneakers. These Adidas shoes are a combination of an ankle-high knit upper and an abrasion-resistant outer shell, and are finished off with a rigid rubber sole for traction. Wear these sneakers with your favorite leggings and tee, and take on your adventures in style.

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $175 (originally $250)

Mizuno Saiph 3 Bo Leather and Suede Sneakers

SAIPH 3 BO LEATHER & SUEDE SNEAKERS

LuisaViaRoma

LuisaViaRoma marked these Mizuno leather and suede sneakers down to $65 from their original price of $217 — so you’ll save a whopping 70 percent on these comfortable, luxurious shoes. With a subtle hint of blush pink and a white base, these sneakers also have matching colored laces for a touch of flair, and since the brand is known for athletic-quality shoes, you know you’ll be putting your best foot forward during long travel days. 

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $65 (originally $217)

There are plenty of deals where that came from. Read on for even more LuisaViaRoma luxe sale styles to wear to the airport, vacation, and beyond, and grab these designer brand sneakers at a discounted price while they’re still available.

Adidas Performance Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Sneakers

Ultraboost 5.0 DNA sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $126 (originally $180)

Superga Alpina Hi Top Sneakers

Alpina hi top sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $76 (originally $109)

Adidas Originals Nizza Bonega Sneakers

Nizza Bonega sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $70 (originally $100)

Ann Demeulemeester 30mm Gert Denim Low Top Sneakers

30mm Gert denim low-top sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $371 (originally $825)

By Far 30mm Rodina Leather and Mesh Sneakers

30mm Rodina leather & mesh sneakers

LuisaViaRoma

To buy: luisaviaroma.com, $159 (originally $354)

