Travelers Love These Comfy Slip-on Sneakers That Go With Everything — and They’re Up to 44% Off

Take it from a travel editor who’s crossed the globe; the ideal travel shoe must be three things: comfy, versatile, and functional. Since you have limited space in your suitcase, you need a pair of kicks that supports you on walking tours but also goes with all the outfits you’ve packed in your suitcase, while still being easy to slip on and off at the TSA security checkpoint. We know what you’re thinking: does such a shoe even exist?

Shoppers at Amazon certainly think so, as they’ve found a pair that ticks all the boxes in the Lugz Women’s Clipper Slip-on Sneakers. These comfy slip-on canvas sneakers are all that and more, with Keds fans saying they’re just as comfy as the popular style but for a fraction of the cost. And best of all — they’re up to 44 percent off right now at Amazon, bringing their price tag as low as $28 right now.

Amazon

These 100 percent canvas sneakers get major points for comfort since they have a cushioned insole that provides the stability and support travelers need for long days on the go. They also have a durable rubber sole with traction that keeps you secure on any surface and a laceless slip-on construction that makes them a dream to slide on and off at airport security — it seriously doesn’t get easier than that when you’re traveling.

And the Lugz Women’s Clipper Slip-on Sneakers’ style makes them a bit more versatile than your average clunky tennis shoes. In fact, they go just as well with your favorite travel pants as they do with a sundress, giving a vibe that says “casual and cool” without trying too hard.

Available in women’s sizes 5 to 12, including half sizes and wide, these sneakers come in 19 colors, so there’s bound to be an option that fits your style. Bonus: many of these colors are versatile and easy to match with everything in your travel wardrobe, like black and white. (Is there anything crisper than a white sneaker? We think not!) But there are also bright options like red and yellow if you want to add a pop of color to your outfit.

Amazon

With more than 9,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say these comfy sneakers are a shopper favorite — and travelers are taking to Amazon to sing their praises. One traveler said they bought these to have cute white shoes for summer and “I was not disappointed. They are comfortable and cute and easy off and on [so they’re] great for travel through the airport. I liked them so much I bought the black ones too.” Another who said they’re made very well and can slide their “foot in and out without a problem” simply called them “travel shoe bliss.”

Other shoppers are claiming they’re “just as good as my Keds” — which is high praise considering they’re almost half the price of some styles from the popular brand. Another shopper who agreed that they’ll “work as well” compared to their Keds also mentioned how “very comfy” and lightweight they are. And a Vans loyalist even said, “I love Vans but decided to try these for the price. I will not be getting Vans anymore because these are just as good. They fit as expected and I love them.”

Amazon

There you have it — shoppers have officially found the ultimate summer travel shoe in the easy-on, easy-off Lugz Women’s Clipper Slip-on Sneakers. They’re versatile, comfy, and a breeze to slip off at airport security, and even rival their Keds and Vans — and you can’t beat that for as little as $28. We suggest picking up a pair or two at Amazon while they’re still on sale.



If you’re still shopping around, read on for more comfy slip-on sneakers on sale at Amazon, including a pair of Keds that are on sale right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.

