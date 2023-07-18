Travelers Love These Comfy Slip-on Sneakers That Go With Everything — and They’re Up to 44% Off

Even Vans and Keds fans are impressed by these canvas sneakers.

By
Kayla Becker
Kayla Becker
Kayla Becker
Kayla Becker is a Senior Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she writes and edits stories about travel products. She holds a bachelor's in English and Communications from Florida State University and has been a travel writer and editor for more than seven years.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Slip On Sneakers Shopper Review Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Take it from a travel editor who’s crossed the globe; the ideal travel shoe must be three things: comfy, versatile, and functional. Since you have limited space in your suitcase, you need a pair of kicks that supports you on walking tours but also goes with all the outfits you’ve packed in your suitcase, while still being easy to slip on and off at the TSA security checkpoint. We know what you’re thinking: does such a shoe even exist? 

Shoppers at Amazon certainly think so, as they’ve found a pair that ticks all the boxes in the Lugz Women’s Clipper Slip-on Sneakers. These comfy slip-on canvas sneakers are all that and more, with Keds fans saying they’re just as comfy as the popular style but for a fraction of the cost. And best of all — they’re up to 44 percent off right now at Amazon, bringing their price tag as low as $28 right now.

Amazon Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker Grey Multi

Amazon

These 100 percent canvas sneakers get major points for comfort since they have a cushioned insole that provides the stability and support travelers need for long days on the go. They also have a durable rubber sole with traction that keeps you secure on any surface and a laceless slip-on construction that makes them a dream to slide on and off at airport security — it seriously doesn’t get easier than that when you’re traveling. 

And the Lugz Women’s Clipper Slip-on Sneakers’ style makes them a bit more versatile than your average clunky tennis shoes. In fact, they go just as well with your favorite travel pants as they do with a sundress, giving a vibe that says “casual and cool” without trying too hard.

Available in women’s sizes 5 to 12, including half sizes and wide, these sneakers come in 19 colors, so there’s bound to be an option that fits your style. Bonus: many of these colors are versatile and easy to match with everything in your travel wardrobe, like black and white. (Is there anything crisper than a white sneaker? We think not!) But there are also bright options like red and yellow if you want to add a pop of color to your outfit. 

Amazon Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker

Amazon

With more than 9,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say these comfy sneakers are a shopper favorite — and travelers are taking to Amazon to sing their praises. One traveler said they bought these to have cute white shoes for summer and “I was not disappointed. They are comfortable and cute and easy off and on [so they’re] great for travel through the airport. I liked them so much I bought the black ones too.” Another who said they’re made very well and can slide their “foot in and out without a problem” simply called them “travel shoe bliss.”

Other shoppers are claiming they’re “just as good as my Keds” — which is high praise considering they’re almost half the price of some styles from the popular brand. Another shopper who agreed that they’ll “work as well” compared to their Keds also mentioned how “very comfy” and lightweight they are. And a Vans loyalist even said, “I love Vans but decided to try these for the price. I will not be getting Vans anymore because these are just as good. They fit as expected and I love them.”

Amazon Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker Blue

Amazon

There you have it — shoppers have officially found the ultimate summer travel shoe in the easy-on, easy-off Lugz Women’s Clipper Slip-on Sneakers. They’re versatile, comfy, and a breeze to slip off at airport security, and even rival their Keds and Vans — and you can’t beat that for as little as $28. We suggest picking up a pair or two at Amazon while they’re still on sale.

If you’re still shopping around, read on for more comfy slip-on sneakers on sale at Amazon, including a pair of Keds that are on sale right now.

More Slip-on Sneakers on Sale at Amazon:

Keds Champion Slip-on Sneaker

Amazon Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker

Amazon

Naturalizer Marianne Comfortable Slip-on Sneaker

Amazon Naturalizer Womens Marianne Comfortable Fashion Casual Slip On Sneaker

Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Madison Slip-on Sneaker

Amazon Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Fashion Sneaker

Amazon

Jenn Ardor Perforated Slip-on Walking Sneakers

Amazon JENN ARDOR Womens Slip On Sneakers

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Nordstrom anniversary sale travel bag round up tout
We Found Plenty of Spacious Travel Bag Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Prices Start at $35
Mosquito Gadget First-Person Review Tout
Mosquitoes Love Me, and This Is the Surprising Gadget I Swear by to Get Instant Bug Bite Relief
Abercrombie linen wide leg travel pants tout
These Breezy Linen Pants Are My Go-to Summer Travel Uniform — and They’re 30% Off
Related Articles
Keds Triple Kick Leather Tout
I Travel Over 200 Days a Year, and I Swear by These Comfy White Sneakers for Long Days on My Feet
Deal Roundup: Comfy Sneakers tout
Amazon's Post-prime Day Sale Includes Some of the Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes We’ve Ever Seen
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Tout
Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 51 Best Deals Up to 73% Off
PD Early Deal Roundup: Travel Pants Tout
Comfy Travel Pants From Columbia, Champion, and More Are Up to 44% Off — Shop Our 15 Favorite Picks
Deal Roundup: First-Person Roundup Cooling, Lightweight Clothing for Summer Tout
18 Clothes With Cooling Technology to Help You Survive Summer — Up to 64% for Prime Day
PD Early One-Off Deal: Flight-Attendant Loved Product tout
These Flight Attendant-loved Flats Are the ‘Best Shoes’ for Traveling — and They’re 83% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day New York Fashion Writer Tout
I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart
Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals Tout
The Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day Are Packed With Thousands of Deals — Shop the 40 Best From $10
Amazon Prime Day Writer in Paris Tout
I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14
prime day mobile
Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but These 53 Travel Essentials Are Still on Major Sale
REI Summer Sale Roundup Tout
REI’s Summer Sale Includes 5,000+ Markdowns — but These Are the 10 Best Deals Starting at Just $16
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
PD Early Deal Roundup: Comfortable Shoes Tout
Amazon Prime Day’s Early Deal Section Has Comfy Shoes Already Up to 70% Off
Men's Travel Shoes
The 8 Best Men’s Travel Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Deal Roundup: Dresses Tout
16 Flattering, Flowy Summer Dresses That Won't Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — Starting at Just $20 for Prime Day
Target Prime Day Compete Sale Tout
Target’s Biggest Sale of the Season Includes These 47 Travel Deals, and They’re Up to 69% Off