Airlines + Airports This Airline Just Announced an Over-the-top First-class Suite That Looks Like a Private Hotel Room — See the Photos Lufthansa's new Suite Plus experience hits the friendly skies in 2024. By Stacey Leasca Published on February 28, 2023 Photo: Courtesy of Lufthansa Lufthansa announced an important addition to its first-class service today: the new Suite Plus. The first-class cabin, on Lufthansa's new Airbus 350s, will be part of the "Lufthansa Allegris" offerings on long-haul flights and will debut in 2024. The double cabin will have floor-to-ceiling privacy walls and a door that shuts completely. According to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure, the suite also includes a table with two wide seats on either side so travelers can share a meal, a drink, or a meeting with their travel companion. Courtesy of Lufthansa "Every guest has their own understanding of premium, which is why we focus on maximum individuality and exclusivity," said Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, at the unveiling event in Berlin. "The First Class Suite Plus conveys the feeling of privacy and individuality similar to a hotel room – only at an altitude of 11 kilometers." But hang on, there's more. Guests can warm or cool their nearly one-meter-wide (a little over three-feet-wide) seats to suit their temperature preferences — and the seats convert into extra-long beds. Travelers can even connect their mobile devices to the entertainment system to listen to their preferred music or watch their favorite flicks. There's also a full-suite wardrobe available, so fliers can hang their clothing and arrive wrinkle-free. Courtesy of Lufthansa The meal service matches the other over-the-top amenities and includes a gourmet menu guests can order from whenever they please, not just during regular meal service. Thirsty? The suite comes with a private minibar, too. And though it's no private suite, the airline is also making improvements to its Economy and Premium Economy areas. That includes the already-introduced Premium Economy seats with more legroom than previous layouts, a fold-out leg rest, and offering passengers in this section a travel amenity kit. But again, if you can swing it, go for the four walls and a bed, which makes the journey just as appealing as the destination.