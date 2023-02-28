This Airline Just Announced an Over-the-top First-class Suite That Looks Like a Private Hotel Room — See the Photos

Lufthansa's new Suite Plus experience hits the friendly skies in 2024.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Published on February 28, 2023
Inside the Lufthansa Allegris First Class Suite Plus cabin with privacy, storage, bed and seating
Photo:

Courtesy of Lufthansa

Lufthansa announced an important addition to its first-class service today: the new Suite Plus. The first-class cabin, on Lufthansa's new Airbus 350s, will be part of the "Lufthansa Allegris" offerings on long-haul flights and will debut in 2024. The double cabin will have floor-to-ceiling privacy walls and a door that shuts completely.

According to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure, the suite also includes a table with two wide seats on either side so travelers can share a meal, a drink, or a meeting with their travel companion.

Storage bench and tv inside the Lufthansa Allegris First Class Suite Plus cabin

Courtesy of Lufthansa

"Every guest has their own understanding of premium, which is why we focus on maximum individuality and exclusivity," said Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, at the unveiling event in Berlin. "The First Class Suite Plus conveys the feeling of privacy and individuality similar to a hotel room – only at an altitude of 11 kilometers."

But hang on, there's more. Guests can warm or cool their nearly one-meter-wide (a little over three-feet-wide) seats to suit their temperature preferences — and the seats convert into extra-long beds. Travelers can even connect their mobile devices to the entertainment system to listen to their preferred music or watch their favorite flicks. There's also a full-suite wardrobe available, so fliers can hang their clothing and arrive wrinkle-free. 

The bed inside a Lufthansa Allegris First Class Suite Plus cabin

Courtesy of Lufthansa

The meal service matches the other over-the-top amenities and includes a gourmet menu guests can order from whenever they please, not just during regular meal service. Thirsty? The suite comes with a private minibar, too.

And though it's no private suite, the airline is also making improvements to its Economy and Premium Economy areas. That includes the already-introduced Premium Economy seats with more legroom than previous layouts, a fold-out leg rest, and offering passengers in this section a travel amenity kit. But again, if you can swing it, go for the four walls and a bed, which makes the journey just as appealing as the destination. 

