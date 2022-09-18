These Lucky Brand Booties Go With Every Fall Travel Outfit — and They're on Sale Now

“Lucky makes shoes, too?” That’s usually the response I get when people — including strangers on the street — ask where I got my booties. Like them, I also thought Lucky Brand only made clothes. But a few months ago, while shopping online for comfortable boots I could travel with, I discovered the Lucky Brand Basel Bootie.

Technically, I didn’t discover these little leather booties, since they already have a pretty big following. In fact, they have nearly 7,500 perfect 5-star ratings at Amazon, and thousands of reviews at other major retailers like Zappos, DSW and Nordstrom. Plus, according to Star Style, Natalie Portman has a pair. Last year she was photographed wearing them with a twill dress on the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

But I didn’t buy these booties just because an A-lister rocks them. And I didn’t buy them because I was enticed by the $85 sale price tag (which, for 100 percent leather boots, is beyond reasonable). Some colors are even on sale at DSW for as little as $40. But I bought them because I loved how they looked. I kept them because I’m a fan of how they fit.

Lucky Brand Basel Bootie. DSW

To buy: dsw.com, from $40 (originally $100)



Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $85 (originally $130)



While some reviews say they run small, I find my boots to be true to size. They fit perfectly, both lengthwise and widthwise. I even wear mine with thicker socks (I love Lasso’s low tab cushioned, compression socks). At 1.2 inches tall, the block heel is just enough to give me the added height I want without making it hard to walk. In other words, my legs look elongated, not wobbly.

Perhaps the best part about these leather booties is the fact I didn’t have to spend time breaking them in. Normally when I wear new boots or shoes, I can count on getting a blister or two before my feet begin to feel at home in them. It’s why I always have band-aids on hand. However, my feet felt like they belonged in these booties from the second I put them on. In fact, I was confident I could walk for hours in them if I wanted to.

Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $85 (originally $130)



Last week I wore them with a white dress to the swanky grand opening party of Club Med Magna Marbella in Spain. Paired with my favorite black faux leather leggings, they’re also currently helping me cover some serious ground in Porto, Portugal. Even on the 900-year-old city’s hilly cobblestone streets, the boots feel solid and offer plenty of support. I’ve yet to twist an ankle or even falter in the slightest (a miracle for me if I’m wearing heels on uneven surfaces).

I also love wearing them while flying because they have zippers on both sides, making them easy to slip off and on when I go through security abroad or want to change into slippers on the plane. I usually wear my favorite Lululemon joggers on flights, and when paired with these booties, the look is elevated enough it can pass as business casual.

Since they’re available in so many colors and prints, these booties pretty much go with everything. At Amazon alone there are more than 50 different options to choose from. I just went with the first color that spoke to me, toffee. But, if I had to get another pair (and I’d gladly get another pair), I’d probably opt for black or brindle suede. Yes, they come suede, too.

If I had to change anything about these booties, I would simply say I wish the toe was slightly more rounded. But that’s only because I have big feet (I inherited from my dad who wears a size 13), and I think pointed toes make my feet look longer. Still, I’m certainly not complaining. Not a single person who has complimented me on these booties has asked what size I am. They just always ask me where I got them, and I know that’s a good thing!

At the time of publishing, the price was $85.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.