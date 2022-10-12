Today may be the final day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of deals — especially for travelers. In fact, we spotted a pretty impressive markdown on the Luburdy Travel Backpack, which shoppers say is spacious enough to use in place of a carry-on suitcase for short trips thanks to the fact that it comes with a handy set of packing cubes.

Right now, you can get the popular carry-on backpack that “fits more than you’d think” for up to 47 percent off, bringing its $66 price tag down to a budget-friendly $36. This deal is exclusive to Prime members, but don’t worry, there’s still time to sign up; you can start a free 30-day trial now and still score this amazing discount on the Luburdy Travel Backpack. Hurry, the sale ends tonight at midnight PT.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $66)

Earning a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from Amazon customers, the travel backpack boasts a 40-liter capacity and measures 20.5 inches by 13.4 inches by 7.9 inches to ensure that there’s room for all of your essentials and that it can comfortably fit under your seat on a flight. It’s equipped with plenty of convenient pockets and storage features to assist with your packing, starting with a spacious main front pocket that’s perfect for your smartphone, headphones, boarding pass, passport, and other important items that you’ll want fast access to when you’re checking in.

There’s also a padded sleeve that can fit laptops up to 17.3 inches and other delicate travel tech must-haves like your tablet, E-reader, and more. Users will also be delighted to learn that there’s a side pouch designated for your water bottle or umbrella, plus a special dry-wet separation pocket to store your toiletries to prevent accidents. To make packing even easier, the main compartment opens like a suitcase and features a set of compression straps to lighten your load. The opening flap also has a large mesh pocket for added organizational storage. All of this combined with the trio of packing cubes, which are different sizes, allows you to fit more inside and be able to know where everything is.

Additionally, the Luburdy Travel Backpack is thoughtfully designed with padded, adjustable shoulder straps for comfort, a breathable exterior that’s also water-resistant, and a pass-through sleeve so you can securely attach it on your luggage handle for hands-free convenience when you’re navigating TSA security, finding your gate, buying souvenirs, and boarding the plane.

It’ll surely have you ditching your bulky and awkward-to-carry duffel or weekender bag, because you’re able to wear it on your back to help distribute weight more evenly. “Why didn’t I get a suitcase backpack sooner,” an Amazon shopper asked in their five-star review. “[It’s] so worth the investment for short weekend trips where you can fit your makeup, shoes, and clothes in a personal item backpack.”

And if you’ve started noticing other carry-on backpacks on the market — in fact, they’ve been trending — and are interest in trying one for yourself, this $36 option is minimal commitment thanks to the affordable price point, but will still stand up to more expensive models. Another traveler wrote, “I used this for a 10-day trip in Greece. My friends bought $100-plus backpacks and mine worked just as well for a fraction of the price.”

Chiming in, a third reviewer added, “The packing cubes made it really easy to keep things organized in the open compartment, and I was able to fit seven tops, three shorts, one skirt, and a pair of jeans into it with room still to stick toiletries in the zippered section and hair tools, as well as two pairs of sandals.” Another customer said that they were able to fit “six days’ worth of clothes” for a trip to Jamaica, and noted that “I flew JetBlue and had no issues taking it as a personal item” and they "didn't have to pay extra for luggage” since they used the backpack.

Take it from this reviewer that was able to fit one week’s worth of clothes, shoes, and toiletries with ease: “If you’re questioning it…don’t.” Get the Luburdy Travel Backpack while it’s up to 47 percent off today during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

At the time of publishing, the price was $36.

