This Free Loyalty Program Helps You Earn Points at Some of the Best Boutique Hotels Around the World

Published on April 10, 2023
If you're a frequent traveler who loves independent, luxury, and historic hotels, there's a new loyalty program for you. Preferred Travel Group has just revamped "I Prefer," its free rewards program that extends to the company's four brands: Preferred Hotels & Resorts; Beyond Green; Historic Hotels of America; and Historic Hotels Worldwide.

"Our hotels appeal to the independently minded traveler, someone who values unique hotels that keep the guest at the center of the experience and that cannot be replicated anywhere else," said Jennifer Munro, vice president of Loyalty for Preferred Travel Group, in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "Through the new I Prefer program, we are proud to recognize and reward these travelers and the hoteliers who welcome them."

I Prefer covers stays at more than 650 hotels and resorts around the world, including Hôtel Dame des Arts in Paris; Singapore's The Fullerton Hotel; Ireland's Dromoland Castle; and Chatham Bars Inn on Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

The revamped program includes an all-new website and mobile app to easily peruse booking options using points; most stays earn I Prefer members five to 10 points per dollar spent. The new website and app also allow members to track their points — and therefore their progress toward elite status. At signup, I Prefer members automatically receive early check-in, late check-out, and room upgrades when available. Upon earning Explorer status, members unlock a 20 percent points bonus and a welcome amenity, and upon earning Elite status, members unlock a 50 percent points bonus and one free food and beverage offering during each upcoming stay.

Accompanying the relaunch of I Prefer, Preferred Travel Group is offering new and existing members a bonus points offer: for each reservation made via the website or app this month for stays through the end of the year, members will receive 2,500 I Prefer bonus points. 

To register for the I Prefer program, head to prefer.com.

