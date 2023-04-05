Flight Attendants Reveal This $27 Amazon Backpack to Be Their Ultimate Carry-on Hack

It doesn’t matter whether they just got off a 15-hour long-haul flight or an overnight red-eye, flight attendants are known for always looking good (and staying organized) on the go. What’s their trick? According to Shea Kepler, a Texas-based flight attendant, the secret is packing the right travel products. And while Kepler can’t reveal all of their trade secrets, she was willing to tell Travel + Leisure about one item she never leaves home without.

“I love my Lovevook Laptop Backpack,” said Kepler, who is now in her fourth year of working as a flight attendant. “It’s cute and practical, making it perfect for flight attendants! Many of us have the same one.” In fact, that’s how Kepler found out about it, from her colleagues. And right now, you can get in on this little-known travel secret for as little as $27 at Amazon.

This bag, which boasts more than 22,700 five-star ratings, isn’t issued by the airlines, but it’s definitely a flight attendant favorite. The Lovevook Laptop Backpack comes in three different sizes — 14 inches, 15.6 inches, and 17 inches — perfect for carrying a laptop and all your travel essentials. It’s also available in more than 20 different colors and patterns, including animal prints, polka dots, stripes, and florals.

Of course, it’s hard to top classic black, a colorway currently 40 percent off. Normally $60, it’s now just $36. You can save even more on the gray, which has an additional $10 off coupon, bringing it to just $27.

It’s one of the best investments Kepler has made in her career, and so far, she’s gotten thousands of miles out of it. “I use the USB port to charge my phone on almost every trip I go on,” she said. That’s right: this backpack has a built-in USB port. As long as you have a power bank, you can easily charge your devices without having to hold them in your hand. In fact, one of this bag’s pockets — there are 19 total — is an anti-theft pocket below the USB port that you can put your phone in while it’s charging.

Personally, Kepler’s favorite feature is a hidden pocket in the back where she keeps her passport. “It stays safe but is also easily accessible,” she explained. In addition to an array of handy pockets, including water bottle side pockets, a padded pocket for a laptop or tablet, and a side dispenser for tissues, this bag boasts a trolley sleeve. Simply slide your carry-on suitcase handle through the sleeve and rest assured that your bag won’t tip over or fall off. Of course, it is a backpack, so it’s also designed to be worn on your back. Kepler says it’s quite comfortable because it has adjustable straps with plenty of padding, and the back is designed so there’s ample airflow.

Obviously, one of every flight attendant’s biggest pet peeves is when people put smaller items in the bulkhead. But even if you get the largest size of this bag, which fits a 17-inch laptop, it can still be stored under the seat in front of you if need be. Worried about it getting dirty on the airplane floor or liquids leaking inside? “Just wipe or scrub with soap and water,” recommends Kepler. “It dries fast!”

Kepler isn’t the only flight attendant I’ve seen rave about this bag. One flight attendant who left a five-star rating at Amazon said her bag has held up really well despite “much use and abuse,” including filling it with heavy items. Another satisfied shopper who loves theirs wrote, “Because I’m a flight attendant, I will have to use the backpack more often than most, which will eventually cause wear and tear. However, the backpack is affordable so I don’t mind buying it again in the future if needed. So far, so good!”

Other five-star reviews — and there are more than 20 left by flight attendants — praise the amount of storage space this bag has and love how easy it is to stay organized thanks to all of the pockets and compartments. “Best travel bag I’ve ever purchased!” wrote one flight attendant while another left a review stating they couldn’t have designed it any better.

Of course, you don’t have to be a flight attendant to appreciate the Lovevook Laptop Backpack on your future travels. You just have to act fast, because a deal this good won’t last!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $27.

