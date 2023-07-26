Travelers Say This Portable Charger Supports the Devices of '7 People' on a Single Charge — and It's on Sale

With over 8,000 five-star ratings reviews, shoppers love this portable charger for its powerful- yet-compact build.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Published on July 26, 2023

For modern-day travelers, our gadgets and smart devices have become essential companions on our journeys. Whether you’re mapping to the next location, capturing an awe-inspiring sunset, or camping out for a weekend, having a good charge on your devices is imperative for safe and convenient travel. But, trying to keep that charge throughout the day is not an easy feat. But fear not, because Amazon’s top-selling Loveledi Portable Charger, which has garnered more than 8,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, is a powerhouse for limitless charging on the move. And right now, it’s more than 30 percent off. 

The best-selling portable charger has a massive 15,000 mAh battery made with a safe, high-density lithium polymer battery meant for sustaining long charges. It also has built-in intelligence that automatically identifies and adjusts its voltage to the specific device it's charging, which prevents overcharging or damaging the battery long term. Despite its high power capacity, it has a lightweight and compact design that allows for easy travel. You don’t have to think too hard about packing it; just slip it into your pocket, backpack, or suitcase for backup.  

Portable-Charger-Power-Bank

Amazon

In addition to all of its features, it’s worth noting that the Loveledi Portable Charger is not just travel-friendly, but group travel-friendly, too. In addition to being sold in a pack of two (you can also buy it solo for $19), it comes equipped with two USB output ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Gone are the days of fighting over who gets to use the portable charger first or choosing between the multiple devices you've brought. In fact, one overseas traveler reported that “one battery supported seven people taking pictures every day.” Whether it’s you and a friend’s phones, smartwatch, or wireless headphones, you can keep them all charged at the same time. 

What's more, shoppers even declared this charger as the perfect addition to their camping gear. One customer said, “I brought [the] chargers camping on a five-day trip and when we were done, the second battery still had a lot of charge on it by the time we left.” And another happy camper shared that they used it to power their drones, electric lamps, and phones during a two-day trip: “The power bank still had enough power to fully charge an iPad.”

Note: while the Loveledi Portable Charger universally charges devices with its two USB bases, it’s important to note that it does not support USB-C outport. Its USB-C port is specifically designed for its quick-recharging capabilities. 

So, if you’re looking for a portable charger that ticks all of the boxes, the Loveledi Portable Charger is just what you’ve been looking for. Make sure to add this best-selling portable charger duo to your cart while it's 31 percent off, and keep reading to check out some other top-rated portable chargers. 

