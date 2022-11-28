Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Best-selling Portable Charger Duo That’s 80% Off Today

Regardless of how much you use your smartphone, odds are you would never object to an improved battery life. While the only surefire way to achieve this is to limit your screen time, the second best option is to take advantage of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals and grab this best-selling portable charger set from Loveledi for 73 percent off. With more than 1,000 five-star ratings, these portable chargers will ensure you have plenty of battery to make it through a full day of travel without running out of juice.

The Loveledi portable charger duo is compact and efficient, adding hours of extra charge to your phone battery. Containing several days worth of power and compatible with iPhone, Android, and other USB-friendly devices, this pairing is the perfect stocking stuffer for your most tech-savvy friend. The chargers are even fitted with two, five volt USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. Need your laptop and computer but can’t find a spot near an outlet in the airport? No longer a problem.

While many portable chargers have limited accessibility, this duo from Loveledi automatically identifies which device you’re charging and offers the corresponding amount of charge, preventing overcurrent and short circuiting. Plus, the compact size allows these chargers to easily fit within your purse or luggage for use throughout your trip without taking up excess space.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $99)

Shoppers are impressed with the sleek design of these portable chargers, using them while they’re on the road and even at home. “My husband and I each use one around the house, on the go, in the car, and for work,” one customer said. “I love how lightweight it is if my phone is about to die while I'm on the phone. It's way easier to hold my phone and one of these chargers than to be attached to a wall. I can also fit both my phone and one of these chargers in my back pocket if needed (yes, women's jeans and jeggings!).”

Another customer raved, “I really like this portable charger, one complete charge is enough to charge my phone. I carry it around all the time when I forget to charge my phone. It’s not heavy and bulky at all. Fits in my wallet or purse and diaper bag.”.

While some portable chargers can take hours to reach full capacity, shoppers share that this is one thing you don’t have to worry about. “Good value for the price. It doesn't take long to charge up at all! Easy to use when traveling, and charges up my phone and other devices pretty quickly. Great product overall!”

Whether you opt for the black-and-white duo pack of chargers or only need one (still on sale for $18) adding a portable charger to your list of travel staples will save you the worry of running out of phone battery throughout your busiest days. Don’t wait too long, though — Cyber Monday sales on Amazon only last until midnight PT.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

