This $25 Tennis Skort Is ‘So Comfortable and Flattering’ — and It’s ‘Perfect for Travel’

When pulling together the perfect travel outfit, functionality and comfort should be at the top of the list. You’ll want to wear something that both allows you to fully settle into your airplane seat while also being stylish enough to rock once you arrive at your destination. Bonus points if it can be worn in several different ways to cut down on excess weight in your suitcase.

Right now, the final piece of your dream travel wardrobe is yours for the taking as the LouKeith Tennis Skort is currently on sale at Amazon for just $25 with an on-site coupon. As the spring weather creeps in, now is the perfect time to snag a comfortable and undeniably cool wardrobe essential before your next big trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $31)

Made with a breathable nylon and spandex blend, this flattering tennis skort is great for activities on and off the court. Coming in a size range of XS to 2XL and 28 stunning colors and patterns, it’s easily integrated into any wardobe and is comfortable to move around in with built-in shorts underneath. The material is moisture-wicking, making it perfect for active vacations and warmer travel days, and it offers a level of coverage that the average skirt can’t provide.

An elastic waistband keeps with the athletic theme of this skort while also making it comfortable to sit in — which is non-negotiable when you’re gearing up for a long flight or car trip. A subtle pocket built into the side of the shorts is spacious enough to hold your phone and keys while you’re on the go and even keeps your items more protected as they’re hidden under the fabric of the skirt. Wrinkle-resistant fabric helps you maintain a polished look no matter what you have planned for the day, and durable flat seams reduce chafing and discomfort during wear. Did we mention it’s incredibly flattering?

Approved by active shoppers preparing for vacation, one customer called this skort “perfect for travel,” adding that it is “so comfortable and flattering.” They even raved that they loved the fit so much that they will “definitely be ordering more.” Another shopper revealed that it was “comfortable to spend the day in and travel in,” calling it “more flattering than sports shorts” and adding that they too will “be buying another in a different color.” They even touted it as their “go-to casual skirt.”

This basic skort is versatile enough to be worn with a wide range of outfits, securing its spot as a fan-favorite in many shoppers’ wardrobes. One customer explained that it was “comparable to the fit of my Lululemon tennis skirt,” calling it “highly flattering” and a “must-have.” It’s also loved by shoppers of all ages, with one person noting that they are “54 years old, and this is my favorite skort,” explaining that it “doesn’t ride up,” and they even “bought five different colors.”

Breathable, flattering, and ultra-comfortable for long days of travel, the LouKeith Tennis Skort is sure to become a staple in your everyday wardrobe, from the airport to your end destination. The wide color variety makes it versatile and easy to pair with an impressive range of outfits, and at a price point of just $25 with a special on-site coupon, you can transform your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

