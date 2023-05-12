This Is the No. 1 U.S. Summer Travel Destination on Airbnb

Do you feel that? That distinctly warm breeze, and the faint sound of an ice cream truck in the background? And the sound of thousands of school books closing, and people clocking off early on Fridays all at once? Yes, my winter-weary friends, summer is here. And Airbnb knows exactly where you all want to go for summer vacation.

On Thursday, Airbnb unveiled this year’s top summer travel trends, including the top 10 trending destinations in the U.S. This summer, Airbnb is expecting more than 300 million people to travel using the home-sharing platform, adding that people have already planned visits to more than 72,000 cities and towns around the world for the summer. And that means, it’s time for you to start planning your trip, too, before all the best homes and rooms are booked.

So, where are people already searching for this season? According to Airbnb, the No. 1 trending destination in the U.S. based on 2023 first-quarter searches is none other than Louisville, Kentucky.

Admittedly, the Kentucky Derby was this past weekend, which certainly could have skewed results. But really, Louisville makes perfect sense for summer searches. After all, it’s home to the Muhammad Ali Center, the Kentucky Derby Museum, and the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, and it doesn’t get more American summer than that.

There are still a few spectacular homes that have availability this summer. That includes a gorgeous room inside the Bohemian Bluegrass Moroccan Abode, the ultra-cool six-bedroom Highball Speakeasy Lounge House, and this utterly luxurious three-bedroom abode on Whisky Row.

As for the rest of the list, Laconia, New Hampshire, came in at No. 2, followed by Lexington, Kentucky; Pittsburgh; and Panama City, Florida, rounding out the top five. Milwaukee; Surf City, New Jersey; Bolivar Peninsula, Texas; Kansas City; and North Topsail Beach, North Carolina rounded out the top 10. Need more inspiration on where to stay this summer? Check out the 14 most wish-listed new vacation rentals on Airbnb.

