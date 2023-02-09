This Legendary Fashion Editor's Vintage Luggage Collection Will Be Sold at Auction Next Week

André Leon Talley's personal luggage collection will be auctioned off at Christie's on Feb. 15.

Published on February 9, 2023
Andre Leon Talley profile view while he makes an entrance wearing a signature cape and black hat
Christie's is auctioning pieces from the personal luggage collection of late fashion editor André Leon Talley. Online bidding will start on Feb. 15 and includes seven lots of Louis Vuitton trunks and suitcases dating back to the 1990s.

Some of the highlights include a classic brown 35-inch monogrammed hard-side trunk, with hangers and space for multiple outfits, customized with Talley's initials painted in yellow; and a pair of limited-edition hard-side briefcases, part of the legendary French house's collaboration with designer and artist Stephen Sprouse. The briefcases — one with grey graffiti-like lettering and the other in brown — come with keys and luggage tags and are expected to sell between $4,000 and $6,000. Another eye-catching piece is a black leather and silver metallic textured briefcase with multiple compartments inside, including one for a laptop, that may go for as much as $2,000. 

A Louis Vuitton personalize monogrammed brown leather vertical wardrobe trunk and pegase

Courtesy of Christie's
Two hard sided canvas Louis Vuitton suitcases monogramed by artist Stephen Sprouse

Courtesy of Christie's

Talley's luggage is part of a larger collection of his personal belongings, including handbags, jewelry, and fine art, that is also being auctioned by Christie's.

"André Leon Talley's fashion sensibility was singular and timeless. He was categorically chic, and the collection that he amassed throughout his life was unlike any other," Elizabeth Seigel, Christie's head of private and iconic collections, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "From monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks to custom Tom Ford caftans, each lot is imbued with meaning and linked to his larger-than-life persona and legacy, which continue to inspire us all."

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City, one of the oldest African American Baptist churches, and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, which was Talley's childhood church.

Set of four black Taiga leather hard sided suitcases by Alzer

Courtesy of Christie's

André Leon Talley was born in 1948 in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Durham. After earning a master's degree in French literature, he moved to New York City, where he assisted legendary editor Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Over the next five decades, Talley built a groundbreaking career in fashion, becoming the first African American to be appointed creative director of Vogue. He passed away on Jan. 18, 2023.

A set of three personalized and monogrammed brown canvas laquered suitcases

Courtesy of Christie's

You can read more about the auction and see the complete lot list here.

