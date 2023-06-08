This New Airport Lounge Might Be One of the Most Luxurious — and Exclusive — in the World

In a time when a record number of passengers are flying and flight delays and cancellations are all too frequent, airport lounges provide a welcome respite from crowded wait areas and busy restaurants. However, if your future travels take you to Doha’s Hamad International Airport, you may also be treated to a Michelin-worthy meal at Louis Vuitton’s newest dining concept.

Located above the brand’s store at the airport’s newly expanded departures and transfers terminal, and accessible through Qatar Airways’ second Al Mourjan Lounge, Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno is a lounge-slash-restaurant where travelers can dine and relax among chic decor and stacked Louis Vuitton trunks. Lush plants and furnishings from the brand’s designer pieces fill the tropical-inspired space that overlooks The Orchard, the airport’s massive indoor garden.

For the project, renowned chef Yannick Alléno has curated an extensive menu of specialties, highlighting “local ingredients, French favorites, and international fare,” according to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

Morning passengers can dine on Parisian and local baked pastries, eggs, caviar, and warm sandwiches (branded with Louis Vuitton’s logo via grill marks). Lighter fare, appetizers, and main dishes such as langoustine carpaccio with geranium essence, confit lamb shoulder flavored with yuzu, and rice pilaf with dried fruit and spices are also available à la carte. And if you’d really like to elevate your layover, try the multi-course tasting menu. Not hungry? Enjoy a glass of Champagne or a mocktail from the bar’s extensive drinks list.

While food and drinks are complimentary in the Al Mourjan Lounge, all items at the Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno come at an additional cost. The restaurant joins several other designer dining concepts at the airport, including Fendi Caffè, Ralph's Coffee (the Ralph Lauren coffee shop), and Harrod’s Tea Room.

The lounge is open 24/7 and accessible to Qatar Airways business- and first-class travelers, and select Louis Vuitton shoppers.