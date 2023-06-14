This Displaced Egyptian Community Is One of the Oldest on Earth

Who are the Nubians? Learn more in this week's episode of "Lost Cultures: Living Legacies."

By Susmita Baral
Published on June 14, 2023
Nubian foot soldiers on an ancient Egyptian relief of painted limestone. New Kingdom 18th Dynasty from the temple of Queen Hatshepsut.
Photo:

Getty Images

Every Wednesday on the Lost Cultures: Living Legacies podcast, host Alisha Prakash, Travel + Leisure's associate editorial director, explores a unique cultural identity around the world and shares how you can learn more about it on your travels, too.

Egypt is often synonymous with pyramids and pharaohs, but lesser known is an equally significant part of the nation's history: the Nubians.

"Nubians are a linguistic and ethnic group that has lived for millennia in Northeast Africa. [They] have their own complex ancient civilization that rivals that of Pharaonic Egypt, which is much better known," anthropologist Yasmin Moll, who is directing a documentary called "Finding Nubia," told Travel + Leisure. "Nubians ruled over Pharaonic Egypt as a 25th dynasty. They also had a rich and flourishing culture in the medieval times."

The Nubians' ancestral land is in what is now south of Egypt and north of Sudan, according to Mona Sherif-Nelson, the founder of the Nubian Foundation. Not surprisingly, most of the present-day Nubians are citizens of Egypt or Sudan.

"Nubians are one of the oldest communities that are still living on this Earth, but also it is a Black peoplehood," said Menna Agha, a third-generation Fadijja Nubian. "It's a Black community that kind of sits between two different countries that are identified as Middle Eastern/North African."

The community lost its ancestral land in the 1960s with the building of the Aswan High Dam that submerged Nubian land and displaced its community. In spite of facing obstacles — from British colonization to modernization — the Nubians have survived. "Our land is lost, but I don't think our culture is," said Agha.

"[I] think it's super important to learn that there are people who are Nubian, who identify as Nubians, who have a distinctive culture, who continue to live today in Egypt and Sudan and to not let this glorious or prestigious ancient past overwhelm this contemporary culture," added Moll.

The Nubian diaspora has preserved its culture through wedding customs, traditional music, and food. And in the digital age, social media plays a vital role in collecting stories of the community.

"Today, I would say, Nubians and descendants of that culture are really united by a shared loss," said Moll. "But still, we like to say that Nubia still lives inside of us, guwanna, and it lives in our songs about it, it lives in our dances for it, it lives in our stories about it, and now it lives on in social media. We're very proud of this culture that's often, I think, misunderstood or marginalized or seen as only belonging to the ancient past, is not really part of the present."

To learn more about the Nubians, listen to Prakash's conversation with guests Yasmin Moll, Menna Agha, and Mona Sherif-Nelson in Lost Cultures: Living Legacies, available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Music, and everywhere podcasts are available.

Editor's Note: Please be mindful that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Moai (statues) of Easter island at Tongariki under the stars
Exploring the Fascinating History of Rapa Nui — and How It Became Known as Easter Island
The huge Pictish era standing stones at Lundin Links, Fife. Scotland
Meet the Mysterious 'Painted People' of Scotland — Who Were Almost Erased From History
The Australian flag and Australian Aboriginal flag fly side-by-side at Bondi Beach, Sydney in early summer. This image was taken on a windy day in the late afternoon.
Exploring What It Means to Be an Aboriginal Australian Today
Chichenitza ruins ancient pre-colombian, Maya city in Yucatan, Mexico
What Every Traveler Should Know About the Maya in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula
Snow-covered mountains provide a backdrop for the Los Angeles Basin, from the mountains to downtown to the sea on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023
How a Native Californian Tribe Is Fighting to Reclaim Its History and Presence in Los Angeles
Historical photograph of a party of Ainu women in Monbetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, 1902.
The Complicated Untold Story of Japan's Ainu People
High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape
How the Lower East Side's History Shaped All of New York City
An orange Fiat 500 at the Passalacqua Hotel, with Lake Como in the background
This Lake Como Stay Is One of the Top New Hotels in the World — and It's the Best Family Vacation We've Ever Taken
Card Placeholder Image
How to Write for 'Travel + Leisure'
Two photos of the Uniworld Sphinx cruise ship, including a suite, and the exterior
This New Luxury Nile River Cruise Is a Gateway to Egypt's Ancient Wonders
Artist Lily Kwong at The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage at the New York Botanical Gardens
Meet the First Woman of Color to Design the New York Botanical Garden’s Iconic Orchid Show, Debuting Tomorrow
Graphic with "On Native Ground" and collage work of photographs showing earth elements
Visiting Native Land: The Importance of Considering Whose Land We're on When We're Traveling
Pair of photos from Abu Dhabi, one showing stairs and tiles at the Cultural Center, and one showing a portrait of an artist in his studio
A Guide to Abu Dhabi's World-class Museums and Galleries
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
Overview of Positano with buildings stacked along the hillside and a rainbow over the water
The 17 Best Trips Our Travel Editors Took This Year
A family visits the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in Cherokee, North Carolina
These States Are Helping Travelers Better Understand and Appreciate Indigenous History