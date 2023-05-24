Meet the Mysterious 'Painted People' of Scotland — Who Were Almost Erased From History

Who were The Picts? Learn more about this fascinating, long-forgotten society, in this week's episode of Lost Cultures: Living Legacies.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 24, 2023
The huge Pictish era standing stones at Lundin Links, Fife. Scotland
Photo:

James Elkington/Getty Images

Every Wednesday on the Lost Cultures: Living Legacies podcast, host Alisha Prakash, Travel + Leisure's associate editorial director, explores a unique cultural identity around the world and shares how you can learn more about it on your travels, too.

It's entirely possible you've never heard of the Picts — and that's with good reason. These people, once so prominent in Scotland, were completely wiped from the map, all but disappearing into the sands of time. That is, until researchers like Dr. Gordon Noble, a professor of archeology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, came along.

"I grew up in Northeast Scotland myself, but I never heard of the Picts at school. No one taught us about the Picts, or history going that far back," Noble said. "It wasn't until I went to university and I studied art history … and we did a course on early medieval art and sculpture and metal work, and we learned about the picture stones then. And as soon as I saw those, I was absolutely hooked."

Following the course, Noble dedicated his education to learning all he could about the picture stones and the people behind them — the Picts. 

But they weren't just known as the Picts for their stone artwork. 

"It's a nickname. Essentially, it means, 'the painted people.' So it's a bit of a pejorative nickname by the Romans, indicating that these were 'barbarians' who tattooed themselves or painted themselves and were 'uncivilized' and un-Roman. The barbarians of the north." 

Indeed, the Picts became known for their brutal war tactics, defending their land at all costs. By the 5th century, historians like Tim Clarkson say, the Picts had a thriving kingdom. However, by the 10th century, through war, colonization, and the merging of the Scots, the Picts seem to have vanished forever. 

"Strangely enough, the people of that kingdom start calling themselves Scots even though quite a lot of them have Pictish ancestry. And that's one of the mysteries of the Picts, in a way, as to why the name vanished when they themselves were still there," Clarkson said. "It was just that their kings, we think, decided that a new political order had to be brought into place. And as part of that, the old Pictish identity was somehow redundant and was replaced by this idea of this unified Pictish Scottish nation that eventually became Scotland. And that really brings us to the end of Pictish history."

The end of the line for the Picts? Yes. The end of the line for their fascinating place in history? No. Following the relatively recent discovery of their beautiful symbol stones, carved with intricate drawings, historians and others yearned to know more. It was all especially intriguing to those interested in solving riddles.

"Since the 19th century, and ... before, people have been trying to understand what on earth the symbolic system meant and trying to crack the code behind that," Noble said. "There has been progress in the last decade, in particular, with more and more settlements being found. Sites like Rhynie, Burghead, and Aberdeenshire that we've been leading excavations on. So finally, I think we're beginning to make some progress and understand more about the Picts and their lifestyles and their traditions." 

To learn more about the Picts, listen to Prakash's conversation with guests Gordon Noble and Tim Clarkson in Lost Cultures: Living Legacies, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and everywhere podcasts are available.

Editor's Note: Please be mindful that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A scenic view of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland
This Award-winning Day Tour to Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Has 7,315 5-star Reviews — and I Learned Why
JetBlue, American Airlines planes
U.S. Judge Orders JetBlue, American Airlines to End Codeshare Partnership — What That Means for Travelers
Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America
This Black History Tour of Atlanta Was Just Named One of the Best Travel Experiences in the U.S.
PLAY airplane wing seen through a window in flight
Score 35% Off Flights to Europe on This Low-cost Airline — When to Book
The exterior facade of the InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace
This New Hotel in Rome Is Breathing New Life Into One of the City's Most Iconic Streets
Famous Nyhavn harbour with boats docked by the colorful buildings
The Best Times to Visit Copenhagen for Great Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds
The Australian flag and Australian Aboriginal flag fly side-by-side at Bondi Beach, Sydney in early summer. This image was taken on a windy day in the late afternoon.
Exploring What It Means to Be an Aboriginal Australian Today
Little Venice along the water in Mykonos, Greece
This Is the No. 1 International Summer Travel Destination on Airbnb
Pigcasso the pig and his painting at Farm Sanctuary SA
This Farm Animal Sanctuary Is Also a Hotel — and Its Resident Pig Is a World-famous Artist
Passage to the beach at sunrise
The Best Times to Visit the Florida Keys for Great Weather, Low Prices, and Fewer Crowds — According to a Floridian
Styles To Look Like a New Yorker Tout
How to Dress Like a New Yorker and Not Like a Tourist, According to a Local Fashion Writer
Blue domes at Oia
This Town on Santorini Offers a Quintessential Greece Vacation — Whitewashed Houses and Sunset Views Included
Lupins in bloom at the village of Vik, Iceland during the summertime
These Cruises Might Be the Best Way to Visit Iceland This Summer
Most Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazonâs âMade in Italyâ Storefront Tout
10 Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront, According to a Local in Bergamo
Exterior garden with Roman statues and fountain wall of Palazzo VilÃ²n in Rome
This New Palace Stay Might Be the Most Luxurious Apartment in Rome, and It's Right Near the Spanish Steps
Uber
Uber Launches Flight-booking Feature — What to Know