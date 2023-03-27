This Trip Will Be the Longest River Cruise in the U.S. — Visiting 20 States in 60 Days

American Cruise Lines just unveiled its most ambitious itinerary ever, a 61-day extravaganza that will visit 20 states and navigate four of the country’s most notable rivers.

The new trip, called The Great United States, will depart from Portland, Oregon, in August 2024 and cross the country from west to east. Along the way, guests will see national parks, Civil War sites, rural corners, bustling cities, and countless unexpected delights. The two-month journey sails on the Columbia and Snake Rivers exploring the American West; the Mississippi River, covering 1,400 miles from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minnesota; and the coast of New England. Along the way, guests will also see Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming by land and take a few connecting flights between ports. The journey ends in New York City, with a sail past the Statue of Liberty.

Courtesy of American Cruise Lines

“The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines,” says Charles B. Robertson, the line’s president and CEO, in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. “A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the U.S., and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully,” he adds.

Courtesy of American Cruise Lines

The incredible trip will involve three of the brand’s 18 ships: American Independence, American Jazz, and American Symphony. Operating in the Pacific Northwest, the Jazz has just 99 staterooms, all with private balconies. For the Mississippi portion of the trip, guests will board American Symphony, a 180-passenger vessel that launched in 2022. The 51-cabin American Independence will take guests from Maine through New England, before navigating New York’s Hudson River during the October portion of the itinerary.

Courtesy of American Cruise Lines

Courtesy of American Cruise Lines

“We are the only cruise line to operate an entirely American built and registered fleet of ships, and we are the only line operating in all of the geographies included on this itinerary,” Robertson tells T+L. “The new cruise is a fantastic exploration of America, and it is only possible with the fleet we have built.”

Fares for the two-month adventure start at $51,060, an all-inclusive rate that covers meals, drinks, activities, and entertainment, as well as Wi-Fi, connecting flights, hotel stays along the way, crew tips, and port charges.

While this is the longest trip American Cruise Lines has ever coordinated, one source at the line says it may be the first of many to come. “​​These long cruises are super popular,” the source tells T+L. “We have plans to add more.”