Travel Bags From the Brand Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Love Are 53% Off Right Now at Nordstrom Rack

As a travel writer, I know that it can oftentimes be difficult finding a travel bag that’s spacious, functional, and above all else, stylish to carry. After being on the hunt for a purse that checked off all of these boxes, my search brought me to the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote. Spoiler alert: I haven’t looked back since, what with its roomy interior and durable water-resistant exterior that’s survived eight-plus years of travels.

But, as savvy shoppers know, the royal-loved brand (yep, even Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are fans) rarely hosts sales, but that doesn’t mean that you still can’t score deals on Longchamp bags. In fact, retailers like Nordstrom Rack are offering impressive savings on select styles ahead of Black Friday.

Right now, you can save up to 53 percent off on top-rated Longchamp backpacks, crossbody purses, shoulder bags, and more, each available in multiple colors, sizes, and strap-drop lengths. Minimalist travelers will want to check out the Small Le Pliage Shoulder Tote, which is 28 percent off and the perfect size for toting around just the essentials. And, if you’re a fan of backpacks, the popular style’s knapsack counterpart is on sale for more than 50 percent off.

Trust us, there’s more where that came from. Keep scrolling to shop the discounted Longchamp bag styles that are available to shop at Nordstrom Rack. Hurry, there’s no telling how much longer they’ll be marked down at these prices, so add them to your cart ASAP.

Longchamp Small Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote

Nordstrom Rack

Available in a rich, fall-friendly plum hue that will elevate all of your travel outfits, the Small Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote proves itself as the ultimate versatile purse with its durable nylon exterior, elegant leather trim, and spacious interior. It measures 11 inches by 10.5 inches x 6 inches and has an interior slip pocket for easy organizing.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $80 (originally $110)

Longchamp Top Handle Bag

Nordstrom Rack

Marked down 28 percent, the Longchamp Top Handle Bag is currently priced at $100 and makes an excellent addition to your travel gear collection with its sleek-yet-durable nylon construction. Its 19-inch by 10.5-inch by 4-inch frame is ideal for in-flight essentials like wallets, headphones, wraps and sweaters, and more, and it comes in a trendy ocean-inspired navy color.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $100 (originally $140)

Longchamp Leather Tote With Strap

Nordstrom Rack

Fans of crossbody bags will love the adjustable 43-inch expandable strap of the Longchamp Leather Tote, which is a whopping 53 percent off right now. Its grained leather exterior gives the classic bag style a luxe, timeless feel, while its square shape makes it feel modern and on-trend. Inside, you’ll find two compartments and a zip pocket to keep your must-haves organized and secure.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $323 (originally $695)

Longchamp Le Pliage Leather Trimmed Tote

Nordstrom Rack

With its 8-inch handle drop and 11.8-inch by 12.3-inch by 7.5-inch body, this tote comfortably sits on your shoulder and offers the perfect amount of room to store everything you need for your flight, train ride, road trip, or day of exploring. Plus, its unique orange shade will add a fun pop of color to your fall and winter closet staples.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $100 (originally $145)

Longchamp Small Le Pliage Neo Nylon Backpack

Nordstrom Rack

Perfect for day trips when you want to travel light but have everything you need in one compact bag, the Neo Nylon Backpack makes a durable, versatile, and stylish choice for any traveler — and it’s on sale for 51 percent off. That’s more than $150 in savings!

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $143 (originally $295)

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote

Nordstrom Rack

Available in seven stunning colors, the Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote is an ideal choice for travelers that enjoy statement-making gear. The compact bag measures 11 inches by 9.8 inches by 5.5 inches and has a comfortable 8-inch strap drop, and it can be easily packed down to bring along in a carry-on or checked suitcase so you can tote it around while you’re on vacation and exploring.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $100 (originally $140)

Longchamp Small Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote

Nordstrom Rack

Another packable and eye-catching option, this scarlet nylon tote has a fold-flat design so it can fit in any suitcase, backpack, or travel bag. Its water-resistant lining boosts its durability and gives you peace of mind when traveling with water bottles, skin care products, and other products that are prone to spilling. It measures 11 inches by 10.5 inches by 6 inches and features a top zipping closure to ensure that everything inside is secure when you’re on the move.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $90 (originally $95)

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Nylon Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom Rack

Looking for a crossbody travel bag that’s just a little bit more durable? Enter: the Le Pliage Neo Nylon Crossbody Bag, which is made with the brand’s famously sturdy and water-resistant nylon material. Leather trim details give the sporty bag touches of luxe while its spacious interior and versatile navy hue make it perfect for everyday use, especially when traveling.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $140 (originally $215)

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Backpack

Nordstrom Rack

Boasting a canvas exterior that’s equal parts stylish and durable, the Le Pliage Club Backpack offers an exciting pop of color to your travel wardrobe while guaranteeing that your smartphone, wallet, keys, and other must-haves are secure and in tow with its roomy 12.3-inch by 10.3-inch by 4-inch construction.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $100 (originally $140)

Longchamp Neo Bucket Bag

Nordstrom Rack

For a travel bag that’s unique but still reliable, the Neo Bucket Bag has an edgy flair to it with its drawstring closure and canvas fabric, which is actually made from recycled materials. The bucket bag has an adjustable strap that can be worn comfortably and securely as a crossbody bag, and there's a handy front zip pocket that acts as the perfect spot for keys, travel documents, lip balm, headphones, hand sanitizer, and other tiny essentials you’ll need in a hurry.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $230 (originally $345)

