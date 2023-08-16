I’m a Sneaker Snob, and I'll Be Wearing These Comfy Sneakers All Fall — Plus Similar Styles Are on Sale

Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria have both been spotted in the brand.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Loci Classic Maize White Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

While most of my end-of-summer plans include spending time at concerts (shoutout to the Jonas Brothers) and heading to happy hours in New York City, I’m all about wearing cute and trendy outfits that are also practical and comfortable. 

I oftentimes take the train to and from these outings, so my goal is to feel put together yet confident that I can walk numerous blocks to get to my final destination and stand on my feet for long periods of time. This makes a more elevated sneaker style a must-have in my closet. 

I recently had the opportunity to try out the Classic sneaker from Løci, and the sleek and comfortable style is perfect for casual and fancier outfits yet still offers the support I look for in sneakers. I opted to snag the white and gray color combo, and they match literally everything in my closet. I now know what I’ll be wearing through summer’s end and into fall. 

Loci Classic Maize White Grey

Loci

As someone who shops for a living and is a self-proclaimed sneaker snob, I had a feeling this casually cool footwear would be an instant favorite for me, particularly since the brand has been spotted on celebrities like Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria; both have been seen wearing the Origin sneaker style — that has a reputation for selling out on numerous occasions — and the Balance style. Finding sustainable fashion pieces that’ll last me years to come is always a huge bonus, especially when they’re a timeless style that won’t feel outdated in a year. 

The vegan leather sneakers are sleek and comfortable and feature contrasting gray paneling reminiscent of some of my all-time favorite athletic shoe designs. The midsole is made from recycled foam that hugs the foot and a natural cork insole with a bit of squishiness to it that’s supportive atop a thick rubber sole. 

If you’re trying to decide if they’re worth the splurge based on how much you’ll end up wearing them, let’s just say the shoe looks just as good paired with leggings as it does with a dress. While most sneakers show wear and tear when they’re getting lots of love, you can look to the brand’s helpful care tips, in addition to snagging a cleaning kit and a protector kit, to help prevent future stains and scuffs. 

One shopper bought the sneakers after seeing a fellow traveler on a walking tour in the Galapagos Islands and “figured if [they] could hike up rocks and cliffs” in the sneakers, then they “must be comfortable.” Another reviewer called them the “best-looking tennis shoe [they’ve] ever owned” and that they’re “extremely comfortable.” 

If you’re looking for a timeless, wear-with-anything shoe, snag the Classic sneaker from Løci and keep scrolling for other comfortable styles

Origin Sneaker 

Loci Origin Maize White Pink

Loci

Neo Sneaker

Loci Neo Maize White Blue

Loci

Legend Sneaker

Loci Legend Ocean Grey

Loci

Fusion Sneaker

Loci Fusion Maize White Grey

Loci
Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Roundup: Fashion Item Under $40: Wrinkle Free Travel Pants Tout
13 Wrinkle-free Pants That Always Look Perfect Right Out of Your Suitcase, From Just $25
One-Off: Bag (Crossbody, Duffel, Weekender, Carry-On, Backpack, Sling, etc.) Tout
Travelers Are Ditching Their Carry-ons for This 'Surprisingly Spacious' Weekender Bag That Fits Just as Much
Expedia Last Minute Summer Travel Tout
Extend Summer With This Easy Hack for Booking a Last-minute Trip to One of These Popular Destinations for Less
Related Articles
Roundup: Fashion Item Under $40: Wrinkle Free Travel Pants Tout
13 Wrinkle-free Pants That Always Look Perfect Right Out of Your Suitcase, From Just $25
Lightweight Delsey Carry-On Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Is Lightweight Enough to Lift Up 4 Flights of Stairs — and Fits 5 Days' Worth of Clothes
Birkenstock Zappos Tout
Celebrities Love These Comfy $50 Birkenstocks That Are Waterproof, Easy to Clean, and Perfect for Summer
Hey Dudes Review Tout
These Memory Foam Linen Slip-on Shoes Are Pain-free — Even After Wearing Them for 13+ Hours Out of the Box
Backpack One-off + Flight Attendant quotes tout
Amazon’s No. 1 Carry-on Travel Backpack Has a Sky-high Rating From Flight Attendants — and It’s Only $36
Cariuma Peanuts Collection tout
This Ultra-comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a New Collection That’s Perfect for ‘Peanuts’ Fans
Carl Friedrik CPC tout
I'm a Shopping Editor, and This TV-famous Carry-on Helps Me Fit 10 Days of Clothes Thanks to Its Unique Design
JENNI KAYNE Leather Lake Sandal Tout
These Comfy Sandals Kept Shoppers' Feet Blister-free After Walking 25,000+ Steps a Day 'All Over Paris'
Amazon Tennis Skirts on Sale Tout
Shoppers Love This Perfect-fitting Tennis Skirt From Amazon — and It’s Only $30 Today
Bluetooth Eye Mask Tout
This Eye Mask Has Built-in Headphones so You Can Sleep 'Like a Baby' on Flights — and It's Only $23
Farm Rio End-of-Summer Sale tout
Farm Rio Is Having a Blowout Summer Sale — Dresses, Skirts, and More Are Up to 50% Off
I Live in California, and I Wear These Cushioned, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals All Year Long Tout
I Live in California, and I Wear These Cushioned, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals All Year Long
One-Off: Comfortable Under Armour Sneakers tout
These 'Unbelievably Comfortable,' Nurse-loved Sneakers Are 'Sleek Enough for Everyday Wear' — and Just $49 Now
15 Plane-Friendly Shoes You Can Easily Slip On and Off tout
15 Comfortable, Pain-free Shoes That Are Easy to Slip on and Off During Travel
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Comfy Shoes Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is in Its Final Hours — but These Comfy Shoes Are Still Up to 40% Off
Nordstrom Rack Comfy Sneakers Tout
Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Sale on Travel-friendly Sneakers From Hoka, Adidas, and More — Up to 60% Off