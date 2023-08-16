I’m a Sneaker Snob, and I'll Be Wearing These Comfy Sneakers All Fall — Plus Similar Styles Are on Sale

While most of my end-of-summer plans include spending time at concerts (shoutout to the Jonas Brothers) and heading to happy hours in New York City, I’m all about wearing cute and trendy outfits that are also practical and comfortable.

I oftentimes take the train to and from these outings, so my goal is to feel put together yet confident that I can walk numerous blocks to get to my final destination and stand on my feet for long periods of time. This makes a more elevated sneaker style a must-have in my closet.

I recently had the opportunity to try out the Classic sneaker from Løci, and the sleek and comfortable style is perfect for casual and fancier outfits yet still offers the support I look for in sneakers. I opted to snag the white and gray color combo, and they match literally everything in my closet. I now know what I’ll be wearing through summer’s end and into fall.

Loci

As someone who shops for a living and is a self-proclaimed sneaker snob, I had a feeling this casually cool footwear would be an instant favorite for me, particularly since the brand has been spotted on celebrities like Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria; both have been seen wearing the Origin sneaker style — that has a reputation for selling out on numerous occasions — and the Balance style. Finding sustainable fashion pieces that’ll last me years to come is always a huge bonus, especially when they’re a timeless style that won’t feel outdated in a year.

The vegan leather sneakers are sleek and comfortable and feature contrasting gray paneling reminiscent of some of my all-time favorite athletic shoe designs. The midsole is made from recycled foam that hugs the foot and a natural cork insole with a bit of squishiness to it that’s supportive atop a thick rubber sole.

If you’re trying to decide if they’re worth the splurge based on how much you’ll end up wearing them, let’s just say the shoe looks just as good paired with leggings as it does with a dress. While most sneakers show wear and tear when they’re getting lots of love, you can look to the brand’s helpful care tips, in addition to snagging a cleaning kit and a protector kit, to help prevent future stains and scuffs.

One shopper bought the sneakers after seeing a fellow traveler on a walking tour in the Galapagos Islands and “figured if [they] could hike up rocks and cliffs” in the sneakers, then they “must be comfortable.” Another reviewer called them the “best-looking tennis shoe [they’ve] ever owned” and that they’re “extremely comfortable.”

If you’re looking for a timeless, wear-with-anything shoe, snag the Classic sneaker from Løci and keep scrolling for other comfortable styles.

Origin Sneaker

Loci

Neo Sneaker

Loci

Legend Sneaker

Loci

Fusion Sneaker