This Sleek Leather Purse Is 4 Bags in 1 — and Shoppers Call It the 'Best Little Airport Crossbody'

Packing for a vacation? Of course you’ll need several looks to match the activities on your itinerary. But, all of those extra clothes, shoes, and accessories are sure to take up some precious suitcase space — so much that you’re probably wondering how you’re going to fit your go-to travel purses and bags into the mix. Well, it sounds like you need to upgrade to the Lo & Sons Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag.

Thanks to its convertible design, the multitasking travel purse can be worn as a crossbody bag, a shoulder purse, fanny pack, and even a wristlet so you don’t have to constantly keep switching out your bag (or, pack multiple purses to match your outfits and activities for the day). Plus, you won’t want to carry another purse once you feel the Lo & Sons Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag’s luxe leather or lay eyes on its stylish silhouette that can be dressed up or down.

Converting the Lo & Sons Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag into a belt bag for hands-free convenience is easily done by clipping the two-part straps to the back and adjusting the buckles around your waist; the straps expand from 23 inches to 57 inches long, so you can customize the fit to feel secure and comfy. And, if you just want to carry around the basics, remove the longer part of the two-part strap and carry it as a wristlet.

With its 5.6-inch by 8-inch by 2-inch frame, the Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag provides the perfect amount of space for your daily travel essentials, ensuring that there's a spot for your smartphone, wallet, keys, portable charger, headphones, important documents, and more (it's also available in a slightly larger version that measures 5.9 inches by 8.3 inches by 2 inches and costs $220). It's also worth mentioning that it weighs less than 1 pound, so you can pack it into your personal bag, carry-on suitcase, or checked luggage without worrying about it weighing you down or taking up too much room (you can also use it as a purse organizer if you'll be carrying more items).

Inside the zippered main compartment, you'll find two stash pockets that will come in clutch for organizing tiny must-haves like cash, hotel room keys, lip balm, hand sanitizer, etc. One pocket is zippered, which you can designate for the important essentials you don't want to lose, and the other is a slip pouch so you can easily grab what you need and go.

But, our favorite Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag feature is actually located on the back. There's a discreet card holder that can be used to hold your room key, event tickets, boarding pass, MetroCard, office badge, and other important cards and documents that you'll need fast access to. It's no wonder why one reviewer called it the "best little airport crossbody ever." They added, "I kept my passport, phone, hand sanitizer, and chapstick in it as well as my credit cards and boarding passes. No more fumbling through a tote or backpack… I take this bag everywhere now."

Another Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag perk is that it's available in a stunning array of colors and leather materials, which each offer different benefits. The Nappa leather versions, which come in eight different hues, are made of a lightweight grain leather that's buttery smooth and impressively durable against water and scratches. But, if you'll be wearing it on a rainy day or sporting it as a daypack for a rigorous hike, you'll want to opt for the Saffiano leather bag; it's highly scratch- and water-resistant, and elegantly textured so as not to show signs of wear. This version is available in 14 color options.

And finally, there's the cactus leather Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag, which comes in three colors. This luscious material is actually made from a plant-based leather alternative (Nopal cactus) and is a prime pick for eco-conscious shoppers and travelers.

At $210, there's no denying that the Waverley 2 Crossbody Bag is a pricey travel purse pick, but it's an investment piece that you won't regret. After all, it replaces four different bags — and trust us, you won't even miss your old purse once you take this gorgeous bag out for a spin. Get one at Lo & Sons today before your next trip.

