This Travel Editor-approved Duffel Bag Is ‘Surprisingly Huge’ and 50% Off Right Now

The perfect duffel bag that’s spacious, functional, and comfortable to carry is hard to find, which is why our travel editors are always so excited to share when they’ve discovered one that checks off all the boxes. One weekender bag that has quickly risen up in the ranks as our favorite is the Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag, which has even earned a spot in our list of Best Duffel Bags of 2022 for its traveler-friendly and sustainable construction.

And, as a matter of fact, it’s just been massively discounted — we’re talking a Cyber Week-level markdown. Right now, the Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag is 50 percent off during the Lo & Sons End of Summer Sale, which spans across the popular brand’s entire collection of travel bags and accessories. With the discount, you can score the large duffel bag (18 inches by 18.5 inches by 9 inches) for as little as $113 — that’s more than $100 off of its original price tag.

$113 (originally $225)

The sale runs until Monday, Sept. 5, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to score it at this discounted price. And, shoppers will be pleased to learn that this applies to both the small and large versions of the bag (the smaller option measures 16 inches by 18 inches by 8.5 inches is on sale for $108), as well as all 12 of its color options. The Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag is available in a 600D Recycled Polyester material, which comes in six colors, as well as an eco-friendly canvas that is offered in six hue options.

Intrigued by the recycled polyester exterior? Then, you should know that it’s crafted from upcycled plastic bottles and boasts a stronger water resistance than the canvas version. Though, it’s also worth mentioning that the canvas is softer and more lightweight compared to its polyester counterpart. But, both are incredibly durable and intended for longwear usage.

Now that you have a better idea of the materials used to make the Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag, let’s dive into its user-friendly features, shall we? It’s designed with thoughtful details like a separate shoe compartment, which travel writer Ariel Scotti was surprised to find fits multiple pairs and dubbed her “favorite feature” of the bag. According to the brand, this section can also be used to store dirty clothes, and it comes with a removable padded tray if you need to transport something valuable like a laptop or tablet.

There are also multiple pockets within the main compartment to help you organize your belongings, and both sizes offer full packing capacity so you can easily fit everything you need for your trip. You’ll also find zippered pockets on the exterior, which are great places to keep your smartphone, charger, headphones, boarding passes, and other tiny travel must-haves that you’ll need hassle-free access to.

$113 (originally $225)

And, if you’re traveling with a rolling suitcase, you can easily slide the Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag’s trolley sleeve through your luggage handle. If not, you’ll be in good hands with the duffel bag’s memory foam-padded messenger strap. There are also two handles at the top.

During their tests, Travel + Leisure editors noted that the Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag is ideal for small trips, but for Scotti, the "surprisingly huge" duffel bag “continues to be my go-to for any trip of any length.” And, the brand highlighted that its versatile design makes it an excellent option for a carry-on bag, purse, gym bag, diaper bag, and more.

The possibilities are endless. And, there’s no denying that you’ll be traveling smarter with the Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag. Get the editor-approved duffel bag for 50 percent off at Lo & Sons during its End of Season Sale before it jumps back up in price.

At the time of publishing, the price was $113.

