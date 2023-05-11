This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Hosting a Major Mother’s Day Sale, With Weekenders and Totes Up to 40% Off

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re struggling to come up with the perfect gift to show your mom just how much you care, you can never go wrong with picking up a high-quality bag that’s well-suited for both everyday use and travel. Whether your mom would enjoy a spacious weekender bag or has expressed interest in testing out a belt bag for her upcoming vacation, this is the time to show her you’ve been listening with a tote that’s designed to last.

Not sure where to start? Well, through May 14 you can score up to 40 percent off select bags over at editor-loved, luxury retailer Lo & Sons, so you’ll easily be able to find a gift for even the most difficult-to-shop-for mom. From The Bond fanny pack which has been marked down to $79, to the spacious Rowledge convertible backpack which is now 40 percent off, you can rest assured you’re getting the best deals on top-notch travel gear that your mom will be able to use for years to come. Keep reading to discover the top 10 travel must-haves available during this sale — but don’t wait too long to shop because time is running out.

Catalina Deluxe

Lo & Sons

A good weekender bag doesn’t always have to come on wheels, and this spacious duffel provides a whole lot of space for a short trip away. Not only is this tote currently on sale for 40 percent off, but it also boasts a zippered shoe compartment at the bottom, which is great for keeping your clean laundry sequestered from the potential stains that may come from dirty shoes. This sturdy bag is available in sizes small and large, as well as nine neutral colors that effortlessly blend with your other favorite luggage pieces.

To buy: loandsons.com, $129 (originally $215)

Catalina Deluxe Tote

Lo & Sons

This slightly smaller tote bag is most useful for shorter trips, although it still features a separate shoe compartment for sandals and other beach gear, especially useful if you’re taking it with you on a seaside adventure. It also functions as an excellent personal item for vacation, and the design is complete with a simple sleeve affixed to the back of the bag that allows you to slide it over the handle of your carry-on for an effortless travel experience. If you’re looking for an eco-friendly bag that your mom is sure to love, this is the ideal choice at 40 percent off.

To buy: loandsons.com, $123 (originally $205)

Catalina Day Tote

Lo & Sons

For day trips, quick errands, and everything in between, your mother will love this versatile tote that contains ample space for everything she may need for her next outing. A padded pocket on the inside of the bag leaves plenty of room for a laptop, extra sweater, and even a packed lunch, and the hidden shoe compartment at the bottom even transforms this tote into a functional gym bag.

To buy: loandsons.com, $120 (originally $200)

Rowledge

Lo & Sons

There’s nothing quite as useful as a sturdy backpack for travel, and this sleek black bag is sure to be loved by anyone you gift it to this Mother’s Day. Available in sizes small and large, this roomy bag is made with a smooth nylon material and is well equipped to hold a laptop while you’re on the go. A zippered top section makes for easy access to your belongings, and the highlight of this bag is the attached sleeve at the back which slides over the handle of your rolling suitcase for easy transportation if you don’t want to wear it over your shoulders.

To buy: loandsons.com, $279 (originally $465)

O.G. 2

Lo & Sons

This lightweight shoulder bag is not only comfortable to carry, but also an incredibly sleek gift for your favorite frequent flyer. This bag has the space to store a laptop, ample pocket space for other necessities, and even contains a hidden shoe compartment for any pair that doesn’t fit into a carry-on. Available in medium and large sizes, this easy-pack design is an unbeatable steal at 30 percent off.

To buy: loandsons.com, $265 (originally $378)

Beacon

Lo & Sons

Lo & Sons has mastered the art of a travel-friendly backpack, and this compact 11-liter, eco-friendly bag is no exception. This pack is especially useful for daily use as it’s smaller than the other offerings from the brand, but it still boasts a front zippered pocket, a laptop compartment that’s well-suited for a 13-inch device, as well as a key leash for quick access to the most frequently lost essential. Available in black with four different detailing options, this stylish, high-quality backpack is now 25 percent off ahead of Mother’s Day.

To buy: loandsons.com, $224 (originally $298)

Pearl

Lo & Sons

This timeless crossbody purse is sure to be a fan-favorite with its smooth leather exterior and the capability to convert into a wristlet for maximum functionality. The bag is large enough to fit a mini tablet as well as a phone, wallet, and other basics, making it the perfect fit to take along while traveling. Three spacious pockets at the top of the purse make staying organized easier than ever, and you can choose from 20 different color combinations in order to get your mom a bag she’ll actually love.

To buy: loandsons.com, $209 (originally $298)

Waverley 2

Lo & Sons

If your mother is drawn to functionality, this versatile, rounded purse that can be worn four different ways is sure to catch her eye. Not only can it be styled as a shoulder bag and a wristlet, but the stunning leather purse can also be worn as a fanny pack and a crossbody, securing its place as the only purse your fashionable mom will ever want. The lightweight design features one primary pocket as well as a hidden back pocket that’s just the right size for a travel card, so the choice between style and function is null and void.

To buy: loandsons.com, $147 (originally $210)

Hanover 2

Lo & Sons

For a more spacious backpack option, this 21-liter bag is going to be your best choice ahead of Mother’s Day — and it’s currently 30 percent off for a limited time. The backpack is made with an eco-friendly recycled material, and even offers a spacious main pocket, additional front pocket, and a padded laptop sleeve. Whether your mom is taking this bag to work or on her next trip, it’s sure to get compliments wherever she goes.

To buy: loandsons.com, $167 (originally $238)

Bond

Lo & Sons

It’s no secret that fanny packs and belt bags are the accessory of the season, so don’t miss out on this effortlessly sleek option while it’s 20 percent off for Mother’s Day. The primary pocket is large enough to stow a phone, wallet, and keys, and the bag even features a secret back pocket that’s the perfect size for keeping your passport safe while on the go in a new country. With three different materials to choose from, this bag is the most stylish way to stay organized while you travel.

To buy: loandsons.com, $79 (originally $98)

