The Travel Bag Brand Our Editors Are Obsessed With Has Slashed Prices Up to 50% for Memorial Day Weekend

For some people, Memorial Day Weekend is the beginning of Summer Fridays, lazy weekends spent at the beach, and summer vacations. Then there are people like me who know that this iconic weekend is also a great time to snag splurge-worthy products at ridiculous steals.

I’m also the type of person who loves a good accessory. Yes, general clothing and shoes are nice, but a statement or staple bag is a must-have in my book. These are items that easily transition between the seasons. Likewise, an everyday bag with plenty of storage space that can also work as a carry-on when I’m traveling (especially on long-haul flights abroad) is more exciting than a day at the beach.

This is why I’ll be shopping the Lo & Sons Memorial Day sale going on right now. The popular editor-loved brand dropped prices on some of best-selling styles by as much as 50 percent, so it’s time to stock up. There’s sleek travel backpacks, versatile crossbody purses, laptop-friendly totes, small wallets, and so much more. But hurry, this sale only lasts through May 29.

Catalina Deluxe Weekender

When you get the urge to hit the road for a short trip and want to avoid paying for checked luggage, a good weekender bag like the Catalina Deluxe is a must-have. It’s available in 14 colors and two sizes. It features an external strap to slide over your rolling luggage handle. I especially love the layflat open zipped base compartment that’s ideal for bringing shoes. In my case, this is where my makeup and beauty tools would go because baggage handlers have taught me to never check it. Plus, this weekender is a go-to for T+L editors who can attest to how great it is.

Both the small and large Catalina Deluxe bags offer a roomy interior. More importantly, this bag is built to endure. You can choose from two materials, recycled poly or eco-friendly canvas. The recycled poly takes a slight edge thanks to enhanced durability, water resistance, and being rated machine washable. Just be sure to wash on the gentle cycle and lay it flat to dry.

To buy: loandsons.com, from $129 (originally from $215)

Seville Tote

The popular Seville Tote is a classic pick that will get you through the work day and beyond. It’s a sleek look that pairs saffiano leather with gold hardware, and a gray fabric printed interior. Even better? It features plenty of pockets, a key leash, and a padded sleeve that can fit a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop. While the Seville Tote is available in two colors and sizes, you can score a massive 50 percent off on the 13-inch, black colorway.

Reviewers deem it “the perfect work bag” and rave about how the “sturdy” straps don’t “dig into” their shoulders. Another happy customer raved that the Seville Tote is “sleek, modern and most importantly, functional.”

To buy: loandsons.com, from $289 (originally $578)

Rowledge Travel Backpack

This incredibly sleek, nylon travel backpack makes the perfect personal item on flights or day bag while sightseeing and traveling. It has so many pockets to keep all of your water bottle and all of your essentials in place, plus a separate laptop compartment that can accommodate a 13-inch laptop. It features a pass-through sleeve so you can easily attach it to the handle of your rolling luggage to stay hands-free at the airport, and it even has convertible straps that help turn it into a tote bag, if you don’t always want to carry a backpack.

More importantly, as a mom, I was always looking for baby gear that didn’t look like, well baby gear. if you’re in the market for a diaper bag that doesn’t scream “I have a small child and need to find a place to change them ASAP”, this needs to be in your shopping cart. Available in seven colors, this sophisticated take on a classic bag breathes new life into a fairly standard design and is a great unisex option.

To buy: loandsons.com, from $279 (originally from $465)

Seville Shell

It only makes sense that if Lo & Sons has the Seville Tote on sale, the companion Seville Shells would also be part of it. If you like the idea of switching up your bags, but don’t necessarily want to deal with transferring items between them, the Seville Shell is a great way to stretch the value out of your initial Lo + Son purchase. These shells are designed to easily slip on the outside of the Seville Tote and connect to the straps for a sturdy finish and fresh look. Just note that only the 13-inch saffiano leather styles in black and dark gray are offered at 50 percent off.

To buy: loandsons.com, $110 (originally $220)

Small Wallet

If you’re like me cash isn’t your go-to payment option so you might not need a larger wallet. The brand’s small wallet is perfect for the card-only crew. You’ll get a full zip wallet to keep belongings secure, while still having dedicated space for the rare times you do carry a bill or two with you, as well as a coin pocket.

More importantly, the color and finish selection with this wallet is massive. Choose from saffiano leather, embossed croc, and napa leather. For the Memorial Day sale, all shades with the exception of the red and black shades from the napa leather subcategory are on sale. That still leaves you with 16 impressive colors to choose from.

To buy: loandsons.com, $88 (originally $125)

Keep scrolling for more editor-loved items discounted in the Lo & Sons Memorial Day weekend sale. Whether you're in the market for a hands-free crossbody purse for European adventures, a packable tote to toss in your suitcase for beach trips, or an overnight travel bag for short weekend getaways, the brand has you covered. Snap them up before they sell out.

Pearl Crossbody Bag

To buy: loandsons.com, $209 (originally $298)

O.G. 2 Overnight Travel Bag

To buy: loandsons.com, from $199 (originally $378)

Waverly 2 Convertible Bag

To buy: loandsons.com, from $105 (originally $210)

Small Del Mar Packable Tote

To buy: loandsons.com, from $42 (originally from $70)

