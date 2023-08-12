This Editor-loved Travel Bag Brand’s Summer Sale Includes Weekenders, Totes, and Backpacks — Up to 50% Off

Shop splurge-worthy styles at incredible prices.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan has four years of experience writing and editing lifestyle content, including for People, Food & Wine, and Real Simple.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lo & Sons Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Regardless of your feelings about summer coming to an end, one positive thing about the change of seasons is the surplus of shopping sales. While markdowns on seasonal goods like sandals and swimsuits are great, the best deals are on the items you can use all year. So, look no further than Lo & Sons’ End-of-Summer Sale, where you can save up to 50 percent on a variety of timeless travel bags, including this multifunctional style you can wear four different ways: as a crossbody bag, a shoulder purse, a fanny pack, and a wristlet. 

After perusing Lo & Sons’ massive sale, we rounded up the travel bags worth your money, which includes an editor-loved weekender bag and even more bestsellers. Whether you need a roomy travel bag for your next trip or an everyday tote as your personal item for your upcoming flight, you can shop from more than 150 travel-friendly styles that are generously marked down. Though the sale runs through September 11, now’s the time to grab your favorites while items and colors are still in stock. 

Best Deals at Lo & Sons Summer Sale:

Catalina Deluxe

Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe

Lo & Sons

Three out of the four bag styles in the Catalina Collection, the brand’s most popular line, are marked down right now. The Catalina Deluxe is a favorite among frequent travelers because of its spacious design that fits more than four weeks’ worth of outfits and toiletries, with one reviewer saying they packed “three pairs of shoes” in the bottom zippered compartment alone. It has sturdy carrying handles, a padded shoulder strap, and a luggage sleeve so you can securely maneuver both the weekender bag and a rolling suitcase through airports and hotels. Another shopper said it’s “quite possibly the best purchase [they’ve] made this year,” adding that it made their travel overseas “so easy” and “organized.” 

Catalina Deluxe Tote

Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Tote

Lo & Sons

The Catalina Deluxe Tote and Day Tote are smaller versions of the weekender bag, providing a main compartment for your wallet, a laptop, an on-the-go lunch, and a change of clothes, as well as a bottom section for a pair of shoes. The Deluxe Tote is the better option as a carry-on since it has a luggage sleeve, while the Day Tote’s compact size is suitable for daily use and shorter trips. A reviewer of the former said they can pack “toiletries and two to three days of clothes” in the bag and still fit it “under the seat” on flights. A customer of the Day Tote loves it so much that it has “become [their] everyday/everywhere bag.” Both styles have carrying handles and shoulder straps and are available in a variety of neutral colors in either recycled polyester or eco-friendly canvas. 

Catalina Day Tote

Lo & Sons Catalina Day Tote

Lo & Sons

Ahead, we’ve highlighted can’t-miss deals on more backpacks, crossbody bags, and fanny packs up to 50 percent. Keep scrolling to find styles worth adding to your virtual cart during Lo & Sons’ End-of-Summer Sale

O.G. 2 Laptop Bag

Lo & Sons O.G. 2

Lo & Sons

Rowledge Backpack

Lo & Sons Rowledge

Lo & Sons

Hanover 2 Backpack

Lo & Sons Hanover 2

Lo & Sons

Pearl Leather Crossbody Bag

Lo & Sons Pearl

Lo & Sons

Waverley 2 Fanny Pack and Crossbody Bag

Lo & Sons Waverley 2

Lo & Sons

Bond Crossbody Belt and Sling Bag

Lo & Sons Bond

Lo & Sons

Other Deals to Shop During Lo & Son’s Summer Sale:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Roundup: Best Member Deals Tout
Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 72% Off Travel Clothing, Suitcases, and More for Prime Members
One-Off: Cool, Lightweight Bra tout
Shoppers Swear This Breathable Bra Is ‘So Comfortable’ You ‘Forget’ You Have It on — and It’s 65% Off
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
Related Articles
Take it From a Travel Writer Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4
Versatile Fanny Packs Tout
I Own 30+ Purses, but I Always Reach for These Functional Crossbody Bags When I Travel — Get Them at Amazon
Roundup: Best Member Deals Tout
Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 72% Off Travel Clothing, Suitcases, and More for Prime Members
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
Some of the best Fashion Items Under $50 on a pink to yellow gradiant.
12 Flowy Linen Pieces That Will Make End-of-summer Travel a Breeze — From Just $22
Monos Sale Roundup Tout
This T+L Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Having a Major (and Rare) Summer Sale — Here’s What to Shop
Carl Friedrik CPC tout
I'm a Shopping Editor, and This TV-famous Carry-on Helps Me Fit 10 Days of Clothes Thanks to Its Unique Design
One-Off: Cool, Lightweight Bra tout
Shoppers Swear This Breathable Bra Is ‘So Comfortable’ You ‘Forget’ You Have It on — and It’s 65% Off
Target RFID-blocking Wallets and Bags Tout
Target’s Secret Travel Shop Has RFID-blocking Wallets and Bags to Keep You Safe, Starting at $18
Packable Rocking Chair One-off Tout
Upgrade Your Campsite With This Ultra-comfy Packable Rocking Chair That’s Currently on Sale at Amazon
One-Off: Luggage/Bag/Packing Cubes Deal Tout
Travelers Say These $23 Vacuum Seal Bags Can Fit Up to 4 Weeks’ of Clothes in a Carry-on
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Airline Has Flights for As Low As $35 During September — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Farm Rio End-of-Summer Sale tout
Farm Rio Is Having a Blowout Summer Sale — Dresses, Skirts, and More Are Up to 50% Off
Target Vera Bradley Travel Duffel Sale Tout
This ‘Durable and Lightweight’ Travel Duffel Holds 2 Weeks’ Worth of Essentials, and It’s on Sale at Target
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Final Hours Comfy Shoes Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is in Its Final Hours — but These Comfy Shoes Are Still Up to 40% Off
Best Amazon Deals for August tout
The 90 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon's Epic End-of-summer Sale This August — Up to 79% Off