This Editor-loved Travel Bag Brand’s Summer Sale Includes Weekenders, Totes, and Backpacks — Up to 50% Off

Regardless of your feelings about summer coming to an end, one positive thing about the change of seasons is the surplus of shopping sales. While markdowns on seasonal goods like sandals and swimsuits are great, the best deals are on the items you can use all year. So, look no further than Lo & Sons’ End-of-Summer Sale, where you can save up to 50 percent on a variety of timeless travel bags, including this multifunctional style you can wear four different ways: as a crossbody bag, a shoulder purse, a fanny pack, and a wristlet.

After perusing Lo & Sons’ massive sale, we rounded up the travel bags worth your money, which includes an editor-loved weekender bag and even more bestsellers. Whether you need a roomy travel bag for your next trip or an everyday tote as your personal item for your upcoming flight, you can shop from more than 150 travel-friendly styles that are generously marked down. Though the sale runs through September 11, now’s the time to grab your favorites while items and colors are still in stock.

Best Deals at Lo & Sons Summer Sale:

Catalina Deluxe

Lo & Sons

Three out of the four bag styles in the Catalina Collection, the brand’s most popular line, are marked down right now. The Catalina Deluxe is a favorite among frequent travelers because of its spacious design that fits more than four weeks’ worth of outfits and toiletries, with one reviewer saying they packed “three pairs of shoes” in the bottom zippered compartment alone. It has sturdy carrying handles, a padded shoulder strap, and a luggage sleeve so you can securely maneuver both the weekender bag and a rolling suitcase through airports and hotels. Another shopper said it’s “quite possibly the best purchase [they’ve] made this year,” adding that it made their travel overseas “so easy” and “organized.”

Catalina Deluxe Tote

Lo & Sons

The Catalina Deluxe Tote and Day Tote are smaller versions of the weekender bag, providing a main compartment for your wallet, a laptop, an on-the-go lunch, and a change of clothes, as well as a bottom section for a pair of shoes. The Deluxe Tote is the better option as a carry-on since it has a luggage sleeve, while the Day Tote’s compact size is suitable for daily use and shorter trips. A reviewer of the former said they can pack “toiletries and two to three days of clothes” in the bag and still fit it “under the seat” on flights. A customer of the Day Tote loves it so much that it has “become [their] everyday/everywhere bag.” Both styles have carrying handles and shoulder straps and are available in a variety of neutral colors in either recycled polyester or eco-friendly canvas.

Catalina Day Tote

Lo & Sons

Ahead, we’ve highlighted can’t-miss deals on more backpacks, crossbody bags, and fanny packs up to 50 percent. Keep scrolling to find styles worth adding to your virtual cart during Lo & Sons’ End-of-Summer Sale.

O.G. 2 Laptop Bag

Lo & Sons

Rowledge Backpack

Lo & Sons

Hanover 2 Backpack

Lo & Sons

Pearl Leather Crossbody Bag

Lo & Sons

Waverley 2 Fanny Pack and Crossbody Bag

Lo & Sons

Bond Crossbody Belt and Sling Bag

Lo & Sons

Other Deals to Shop During Lo & Son’s Summer Sale:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.