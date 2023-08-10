Shoppers Love These Flattering Linen Pants That Are Surprisingly Wrinkle-resistant — Get Them for Just $30

They're going to be the most comfortable pants you've ever worn, according to nearly 3,000 reviewers.

Published on August 10, 2023

Comfy Travel Pants Deals Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Ask anyone, and they’ll tell you that linen pants are the ultimate wardrobe hack for achieving an effortless, put-together look without sacrificing any of the comfort. They strike the perfect balance between fashion and functionality, and lend themselves to looking great virtually anywhere: on the beach, out to dinner, at the office, catching a flight, on a walking tour — you name it. That’s why it’s no surprise that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the Lnx Linen Pants, which are known for their flattering fit and wallet-friendly price tag. 

What sets these apart from traditional linen pants is their lightweight linen-cotton fabric blend, which not only ensures a comfortable, all-day fit, but also makes them significantly less prone to wrinkles — something that one shopper pointed out is virtually unheard of for the popular style of bottoms. This small-but-important detail ensures that the Lxn pair will be the ideal, ready-to-wear vacation pants that you can throw on without a second thought. 

Amazon LNX Linen Pants High Waisted Wide Leg White

Amazon

In addition to their wrinkle-resistant nature, the Lnx Linen Pants boast a flattering high-waisted and wide-leg design, complete with an adjustable drawstring for easy wearing. One customer, who bought a pair for a cruise, dubbed them the “perfect addition to a vacation wardrobe” and praised the pants' ability to be “dressed up with nice sandals and a form-fitting tank top, or dressed down over a bathing suit.” But, what really impressed them was that they were "so comfortable and flattering." On top of that, the pants also come equipped with two convenient pockets that are spacious enough to fit your keys, phone, and other small essentials.

With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from customers — many of whom have called them a “summer staple” and the “most comfortable pants” they have ever worn, these crisp-yet-breezy pants are a travel wardrobe must-have that you’ll want to wear again, again, and again

Amazon LNX Linen Pants High Waisted Wide Leg Black

Amazon

These pants are available in sizes ranging from S to 5XL, and come in 22 colors and patterns, including staples like army green and classic black, as well various striped and bright-colored designs. And with the sheer amount of buzz around this pair of pants, you’ll want to keep a few pairs on deck — just wait and see what these reviewers had to say. One shopper gushed that after their first try-on, they “immediately bought another pair in a different color” because of how comfortable they are. And, another fan even bought duplicates to always keep in their vacation bag so they “never have to pack again.” Sounds like a pretty good trick to this travel writer. 

Based on these glowing shopper reviews, it's clear that the Lnx Linen Pants are the  quintessential staple that you need to add to your travel wardrobe repertoire ASAP. And at just $30, you should definitely snag a pair (or two) for your next trip. 

But if you’re still exploring your options, keep scrolling for some of the other top-rated, travel-friendly pants that shoppers are also loving at Amazon.  

More Travel-friendly Pants at Amazon:

LaovanIn Linen Cropped Pants 

Amazon LaovanIn Linen Cropped Pants

Amazon

Ecupper Cotton Trousers 

Amazon ECUPPER Loose Cotton Trouser Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Chartou Palazzo Pants

Amazon CHARTOU Wide Leg Loose Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Iximo Tapered Linen Pants 

Amazon IXIMO Tapered Pants

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

