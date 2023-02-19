Shoppers Are Calling This Fleece Coat Their 'Go-to Travel Jacket' — and It's on Sale at Nordstrom

Winter has been kind in granting us some warmer days this year, and it doesn’t always make sense to head outside in your insulated parka when the temperatures are climbing into 50-degree Fahrenheit territory. This reveals the need for a more lightweight jacket that comes into play on days when the sun is shining and the wind is still — and Nordstrom has come through with a sale you won’t want to miss.

Right now, the shopper-loved L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Jacket is on sale at the popular retailer for as little as $67, and since it comes in two stylish, versatile colors, you might be tempted to grab them both.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $67 (originally $89)

This flattering, lightweight jacket is made of a soft polyester material and is the perfect heaviness for when the weather begins to transition from winter to spring — especially if you’re planning on traveling anytime soon. This comfortable fleece jacket is the ideal top layer to wear on travel days, and features an arm pocket as well as two side-zip pockets that are roomy enough to hold your phone, keys, and wallet while you’re on the go.

The front zipper goes all the way up to your chin, and a simple collar keeps your neck warm against brisk days. The jacket even features a tapered cut that is universally flattering and comfortable on all body types, so whether you’re gearing up for a hike or a day of running errands, this top layer provides the fit you’ve been looking for.

Shoppers can’t get enough of this lightweight coat, with one customer calling it their “go-to travel jacket,” adding that they “highly recommend [it] for travel and cool-weather wear” — so much that they have even purchased two. Another customer shared that it was the “perfect jacket for traveling,” noting that they bought it since they “freeze on airplanes,” and “this is comfortable and easy to get on and off.”

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $99)

While traveling, you want to prioritize wardrobe pieces that pack easily and are versatile enough to wear with a multitude of outfits, and shoppers swear this coat fits the bill. In fact, one customer noted that it’s “not bulky and looks good,” adding that the “fleece jacket is warm enough for cool weather and comfortable for travel.” Another shopper concurred, writing that the jacket is “flexible [for] styling” and a “great overall addition to my wardrobe.”

Styling yourself for warmer winter days and throughout the transition of seasons isn’t always easy, so investing in versatile, lightweight layering pieces such as this L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Jacket can make getting dressed while on vacation and everyday life just a little easier. On sale for as little as $67, this jacket is one shopper-loved deal you’ll want to grab while it’s still in stock.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $67.

