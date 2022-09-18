This Blendable Tinted Sunscreen Is a Travel Essential — and It's Perfect for All Skin Tones

It’s no secret that sunscreen is one of the most important elements in your skincare routine no matter the time of year or your skin type. There are many benefits of good SPF protection, such as reducing the signs of aging, limiting the appearance of sunspots, protecting the skin from sunburn, and even reducing the risk of skin cancer with long-term daily use. But we all know that different skin tones have different needs, and most sunscreens tend to have a white cast that is prominent, especially on darker skin.

This is where Hueguard by Live Tinted comes in. With a company tagline ''Celebrate your hues,'' this brown skin-friendly mineral sunscreen is quickly becoming a favorite among people of color all over the country. Hueguard is designed to avoid leaving a white cast or chalkiness when applied to the skin. Live Tinted is a south Asian woman-owned makeup brand that is making the waves for its message of inclusivity and beauty for all skin types. It’s also a favorite of Mindy Kaling and the cast of the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” (the brand even collaborated with the show on a special-edition kit that includes the sunscreen, a lip gloss, and eye masks). With over 500 reviews on the sunscreen at Ulta and a 10,000-person waitlist when it first launched in 2021, this innovative daily mineral SPF 30 moisturizer and primer is perfect for all skin types and all-day use.

To buy: ulta.com and credobeauty.com, from $32

According to the brand, the best way to apply this sunscreen is to add three to four pumps directly to the face and neck. It’s designed to blend right into the skin, feeling like a moisturizing cream without any sticky residue on the fingers or face. It can be used every morning before applying makeup, acting as a protective base layer for your face and neck. You can reapply every two to three hours as needed for optimal protection. It comes in two sizes, a 1.7-ounce tube, which is perfect for travel, as well as a 5.07-ounce option, which is great for the whole family.

Zinc is made of white particles and tends to leave a white cast, but Hueguard contains a formula that has high levels (18 percent) of non-nano zinc oxide and dries down clear on the skin and protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays. The weightless formula blends seamlessly and adds a natural glow. This is what makes the product unique and applicable to all skin types and colors. Plus, with SPF 30 this beauty essential is perfect for year-round use.

“Traditionally there have been very few products in the skincare industry that were specifically suited for people of color,” one shopper wrote, “Hueguard is the perfect daily sunscreen, moisturizer, and makeup primer that I use every day, all day,” they added.

Another shopper noted that their search for sunscreen has come to an end after finding Hueguard. “Having brown, sensitive, acne-prone skin, it has always been a struggle to find a mineral sunscreen that would protect my skin, leave no white cast, and not irritate my skin,” they wrote. “I finally want to wear my sunscreen for a change, which I think is the most important aspect of this all”

Hueguard follows Live Tinted’s core ethos and values in being vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and even reef-safe. Additionally, the tube is also made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

Recently the company launched its products in Ulta Beauty stores throughout the country. A shopper on Ulta’s site claimed that it was hands down the best mineral sunscreen they’ve tried “As a Latina woman with brown skin, I love how it melts into my face with no hints of a white cast,” she raved. “Now I look forward to wearing it every morning”.

Perhaps this is why Hueguard sunscreen has such a strong fan following. Another shopper said that they don’t normally wear much makeup, and it was difficult to find a tinted moisturizer with mineral SPF matching their darker skin complexion or a mineral sunscreen that wouldn’t feel heavy or clog pores. “This product was everything that I was looking for,” they confirmed.

If you’re looking for a blendable daily sunscreen that won’t leave even the faintest white cast, make sure to check out Hueguard from Live Tinted. And while you’re shopping, don’t miss out on the rest of the brand’s glowy skincare and beauty essentials.

