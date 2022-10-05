This Activity Box Lets Kids Explore the US From Coast to Coast – and It’s 50% Off Today

Fall brings a lot of things — from holiday celebrations to busy family schedules — but it also ushers in the in-between vacation season, where summer travels are a distant memory and winter break still seems a world away. If you find your kids repeatedly asking about your next family vacation, there is now a way for them to experience the enrichment that travel provides without having to leave home.

While it may not be quite the same as hopping on a plane and exploring a new destination first-hand, Little Passports has the next best solution for enhancing your child’s “me” time with travel-related learning opportunities that are delivered to your doorstep.

To buy: littlepassports.com, from $25 per month

Little Passports USA Edition Subscription Boxes, targeted to kids ages 7 to 12, offer a literal road map to learning and fun, in one. Packed in your first box, the USA Discovery Kit, is a wall-sized map to track your travels, activity books, travel guides, and three journals from different states that introduce your child to new destinations. With each monthly box, kids will go on a roadtrip to four locations through a new activity book, stickers to mark their visits on the map, plus adventure stories and online activities from travel guides Sam and Sofia.

In the days of endless amounts of exposure to technology, screen time, and texting, many kids rarely experience the thrill of receiving physical mail addressed to them, let alone something they can get excited about. Similar to its popular World Edition box, with Little Passports’ USA Boxes, kids gain knowledge about parts of the country they have yet to discover, and have fun doing so. And while your child may be so excited to immediately use their new gifts, the field guide journals and state booklets are also a great activity to bring along when it’s actually time for your next family vacation or road trip. Kids can make note of their physical adventures, or bring along the map to track their trips and travels in real time while comparing them to their Little Passports destinations. As the holiday season is fast approaching, the Little Passports boxes also make a great gift option for other children who may be interested in becoming seasoned travelers.

Little Passports offers no-commitment, flexible subscription options so you can choose what works best for your child’s interests. The USA Edition is available in monthly, six-month, and 12-month options. Order now and get 50 percent off your first month of any Little Passports box with the code SUBSCRIPTION50. For more information or to get your child started on their east to west coast travels, visit the Little Passports website.

