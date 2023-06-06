Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” hit theaters on May 26, and to celebrate the film, Disney and travel platform Booking.com have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind “Under the Sea” stay for fans. This cleverly curated accommodation is one that movie buffs are sure to love — it’s set in a stunning beach house in California surf enclave Malibu, and Travel + Leisure got a sneak peek.

The house has been transformed through theatrical decor and details, and is now fit for (underwater) royalty. The first floor of the four-bedroom, four-bath home is furnished with gold-rimmed, throne-like chairs and chaises that conjure up images of King Triton, as do actual brass tritons affixed to the wall. At the dining table, grand shell-like chairs nod to Ariel and her sisters; I couldn’t help but think of the “Daughters of Triton” tune as my own daughters clamored on top of them. There’s even a playable purple harp here, and on nearly all surfaces, bright faux coral and shells add to the theme. Wall coverings depict underwater scenes of all kinds as well.

Courtesy of Booking.com

Upstairs, guests will find a sprawling mermaid’s chamber (the primary en suite of the house) with scaled and shimmering floors and walls, and Ursula’s dark and moody den — I slept here, in a giant clamshell bed, with neon lights and a tentacle sculpture on a nearby wall. Another room is a dedicated recreation of Ariel's grotto, full of trinkets from the human world, dinglehoppers among them. It is more stage set than play area, that’s for sure, with small signs reminding guests to enjoy the props without touching them.

Courtesy of Booking.com

As clever as the decor is, other perks of the house and this stay are equally notable. I couldn’t believe how loud the crashing waves were — of course, as the house sits right on the sand. You are as close as you possibly can be to living "under the sea." A hot tub on a large deck overlooking the water is where we spent lots of time, keeping toasty on a chillier Malibu day. Pelicans and seagulls flew above us, and a pod of dolphins swam past at one point, just beyond the shore.

Courtesy of Booking.com

Your stay also comes with a private chef, and what a treat that is. Chef and life coach Alyssa Herrmann arrived early for dinner (and breakfast the next morning) with printed menus, prepped ingredients, and dish components, plus muddled creations for cantaloupe spritzers and pineapple mint mojitos as cocktail pairings. (She even made mocktail versions for my 10-year-old, which she was thrilled by). Without lifting a finger before, after, or in between, we feasted like kings and queens — there was even fresh-out-of-the-oven pizookie a la mode for dessert.

While a one-night stay zooms right by even for the most present traveler, your experience continues in a way, as tickets to see the “The Little Mermaid” in a nearby theater come with your booking. We laughed our way through the entire reboot — Sebastian, now played by Daveed Diggs, remains a lovably disgruntled “crab on a mission,” and Akwafina makes a fittingly silly and clueless Scuttle. Booking.com spokesperson Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, brings her comedic skill to the role. Halle Bailey is a beautifully strong Ariel, and Jonah Hauer-King is far more fun to watch as Prince Eric than his animated predecessor. A few fresh songs by Lin Manuel Miranda are an absolute treat as well.

Disney and Booking.com’s “Under the Sea” stays in Malibu will be bookable on June 7 at 12 p.m. ET, and the visits will take place almost immediately, on June 9, 10, and 11. Three very lucky pairs of travelers, from anywhere in the world, will be flown to Los Angeles and transported to this home on a first-come, first-served basis for just $5.26 — a number that nods to “The Little Mermaid” release date.

So ready yourself and your computer now, because you don’t want this deal to swim away. (And if you do miss it, the team behind the collaboration points you to other “seaworthy” accommodations, like this resort in Montauk, New York or Aleria Luxury Cave Santorini in Greece.)

