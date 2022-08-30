These Popular Hiking Pants Are Lightweight, Durable, and Convert Into Shorts and Capris

They are the perfect bottoms for every season.

Published on August 30, 2022

Little Donkey Andy Women's Stretch Convertible Pants
Figuring out what to wear during the transitional period from summer to fall can be tricky — especially if you're spending a day on the trails. The mornings can start out cool but by mid-afternoon, you'll likely be sweating from the sun. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect pair of hiking pants that will help you adapt to the constantly changing temperatures in the Little Donkey Hiking Pants

The outdoor pants are made from a durable nylon and elastane material that will keep your legs protected from the elements. They have an elastic waist that will stretch to comfortably fit your body and drawcord leg openings that prevent dirt and other debris from entering the pants. Shoppers also say they are lightweight and incredibly easy to move in. 

The popular bottoms also have two thigh pockets, two back pockets, and three slant pockets, so you'll always have a place to store your essentials, from your keys to a mid-hike snack. But what really sets these hiking pants apart from others on the market is the fact that they can convert into shorts and capri pants. If you start to get hot, you can just unzip the bottom portion of the pants to turn them into capri-length pants or unzip them at the thigh to turn them into shorts. 

Little Donkey Andy Women's Stretch Convertible Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $46

One shopper raved, “So far they stand up to mud and water, wash easily, and dry quickly which is great for those rainy day hikes in the mountains,” adding, “Having two ways to zip them off is nice in my climate when a sunny day can instantly turn cloudy and cool, or the mosquitos are too dreadful to wear shorts.”

Others say the convertible bottoms are great to travel with too, with one saying they are “lightweight, wrinkle-free, and don't take up a lot of room folded or rolled.” Another wrote,“I bought two pairs of these pants to wear in Alaska. They were great as I could wear them as pants, capris, or shorts,”adding, “They packed very flat and didn’t wrinkle.” 

Sizes range from XS to 3XL and there are seven versatile colors to choose from. Each pair costs just $46, which is a steal considering you’re getting three pairs of bottoms for the price of one. Shop a pair for yourself before you hit the great outdoors this fall. 

Little Donkey Andy Women's Stretch Convertible Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $46

At the time of publishing, the price was $46. 

