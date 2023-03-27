This Packable Rain Jacket Is Perfect for Spring Travel — and It's Under $50

As we usher in the springtime and warmer temperatures, we also have to remember the influx of rain that’s guaranteed to be coming our way. Whether or not you have a vacation planned, the weather changes for nobody, so it’s best to be prepared for whatever may be in store during your trip.

The springtime calls for a lightweight and versatile jacket that can be folded up into your carry-on for easy access, and we’ve found just the coat for the job. Right now, the wind-resistant Little Donkey Andy Women’s Waterproof Rain Jacket is on sale at Amazon with prices starting at just $46, so you can approach your vacation with confidence that you’ll never be caught unprepared in a squall.

To buy: amazon.com, $46 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

This lightweight rain jacket is made of a durable polyester fabric, complete with a stowable hood and adjustable wrist cuffs, as well as convenient zippered side pockets. This jacket is also windproof, making it ideal for unpredictable spring weather and securing its spot as an excellent versatile top layer to pack for your travels. Coming in women’s sizes XS to 3XL, the jacket’s slim-fitting design is universally flattering and comfortable, and a mesh lining adds to the breathability of this coat.

Since it comes in 40 vibrant colors from black to bright yellow, it won’t be difficult to pick a style that highlights your personal taste. And due to the lightweight nature of this jacket, it’s well-suited for hiking outings, rainy days sightseeing, and any other activities you may have planned for vacation or day-to-day life. Why travel with an umbrella when you can easily roll up this top layer for optimal packability?

For rainy spring travel, shoppers swear by this jacket to keep them comfortable and dry. In fact, one customer explained that they “spent nine days walking all over Ireland in the cold, wind, and rain,” and they “cannot say enough about this jacket.” They raved that it “kept me dry,” and it was “lightweight and easy to roll up and put in a backpack.” They even went as far as to assert that they “will not be traveling anywhere rainy without this jacket in the future.”

Another shopper agreed, revealing that they have “returned five jackets because they failed the waterproof test,” but this one “passed with flying colors” and is “tough enough to keep up with my rainy life.” Speaking to other shoppers, this customer noted that this coat “should be your first choice.” If that wasn’t enough, one shopper even swore that this jacket is “perfect for spring weather changes” and provides “lightweight comfort.”

You never know what the weather will have in store for you while you’re traveling, so particularly in the spring it’s important to be prepared with a top layer that’s not only functional, but stylish as well. The bold and bright Little Donkey Andy Waterproof Rain Jacket is perfectly lightweight and packable, making it a must-have staple in your wardrobe as you prepare for your next outdoor adventure, from hiking to walking tours and everything in between. Trade in your flimsy umbrella for this stunning, shopper-loved rain jacket while it’s on sale at Amazon for as little as $46 in select colors.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $46.

