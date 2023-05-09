Summer is almost here, which means it’s officially linen season. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric is a traveler’s best friend for keeping dry and comfy when spending time in the sun, whether that’s at the beach, at a picnic, or wandering the streets of a far-off city on vacation. Whatever you have planned, one thing is certain: This weightless, airy material will cool you off while looking effortlessly put-together.

The good news is that you can stock up on versatile summer linen styles without making a dent in your travel budget. We combed through Amazon and found some incredible deals on linen pants and tops for both women and men, plus sun dresses and easy two-piece sets — all under $50.

Pick up this $40 Zeagoo matching two-piece set that’s an equally stylish lookalike of Meghan Markle’s $620 outfit spotted at a Lakers game in April. You can also snag this versatile sleeveless linen dress that’s the perfect base to build dozens of breezy yet sophisticated looks with, and it’s just $28. Men, too, can snag affordable styles like this $28 striped linen shirt that’s perfect for backyard barbecues and beach vacations.

With prices starting at just $19, you can’t go wrong with any of these under-$50 linen pieces at Amazon that will keep you cool, comfy, and stylish all summer long.

Amazhiyu Linen Sleeveless Dress

Amazon

Talk about versatile — this 100 percent linen tank dress is sleeveless and zipper-less for a super breathable and comfy outfit that also looks super stylish. The lightweight, loose fit flows around you as you walk, and it’s an easy outfit base to dress up or down with accessories. Wear it with flats, sneakers, sandals, or heels and swap out accessories to create tons of different outfits, all with one $28 dress. You can also just wear it on its own for a no-fuss summery look you can wear all day. It’s available in 10 muted neutrals like navy, gray, and black that are all equally versatile. Grab your favorite or pick up a couple different colors to add even more variety to your wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $28

Amazon Essentials Women’s Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts

Amazon

No summer wardrobe is complete without that one pair of comfy, casual shorts that end up being your go-to all summer long. This pair of drawstring shorts from Amazon Essentials aims to be just that. The linen-cotton blend is breathable and soft while the loose fit and stretchy elastic waist make them perfect for walking all day long or lounging poolside. The classic look can be matched with tank tops, T-shirts, crop tops, or button downs, and they’re available in 12 different colors. Plus, shoppers also have 12 different sizes to choose from, ranging from XS - 6XL.



To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

Zeagoo Two Piece Lounge Set

Amazon

We’re calling it: Meghan Markle’s latest casual outfit is the look of the summer. And, if you’re as obsessed as we are, you’ll definitely want to grab this loose-fit two-piece lounge set by Zeagoo — the super comfy high-waist drawstring shorts and matching extra-long button down shirt in pink are an almost flawless lookalike of the $620 Staud outfit she wore at a Lakers game this spring. The soft, breathable set also comes in 22 other colors so you can find something that coordinates with the rest of your wardrobe for easy mixing and matching (a.k.a the ultimate packing space saver).

To buy: amazon.com, $40

The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top

Amazon

Made from 100 percent linen, this fashion-forward bubble crop top by The Drop has an elastic band at the waist, neck, and sleeves that create a trendy puffed look. That means this loose linen top can be dressed up with a skirt and heels or keep casual with jeans and sneakers. You can get it in four versatile colors that are so easy to coordinate. Shoppers will also appreciate the wide size range, which runs from XXS - 5XL. Did we mention it’s 54 percent off right now?



To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $40)

LNX High-Waist Women’s Linen Drawstring Pants

Amazon

This pair of loose-fit drawstring pants gives you the iconic billowy movement that everyone wants in their linen pants. This pair is made from a linen-cotton blend and features a wide, straight leg that stops mid-calf so you can still show off your cute summer sandals or sneakers. The high waist pairs well with a crop top or casual tank, but it’s also great for tucking in a flowy blouse to achieve the ultimate breezy look. Get them in 20 different colors, all selling for under $30.



To buy: amazon.com, $25

BerryGo Striped Linen Square Neck Long Dress

Amazon

BerryGo’s striped square neck linen dress is the must-have summer style for beach trips, picnics, or weekends in wine country. The A-line midi dress is available in a slate blue or fog grey and features flutter sleeves and a shirred bust to add texture and movement. The airy, lightweight fabric is a linen and cotton blend that will keep you cool and dry while the stylish details make this a complete one-and-done look all on its own.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $43)

Iximo 100 Percent Women’s Linen Tapered Ankle Length Pants

Amazon

Iximo’s 100 percent linen pants are so stylish and effortless that you’ll want to wear them with everything. The elastic and drawstring waist is super comfy while the tapered leg that stops at your ankle adds a sophisticated touch that’s just as at home in the office as it is on your next trip to Paris. And with 100 percent linen fabric, you know you’re getting the ultra-soft and airy feel that you want in a summer outfit. Choose from eight different classic colors that can all be dressed up or down depending on where you’re headed.

To buy: amazon.com, $39

Automet Women’s Linen Crop Top and Shorts Set

Amazon

Two-piece sets are having a moment, and this effortless style includes a sleeveless crop top and wide legged drawstring shorts, both made from a linen-blend material. The comfy, loose-fit pieces create a relaxed look you can wear with sneakers, sandals, or flats. The best part about a two-piece set for travel? You can pull off tons of different looks depending on how you accessorize it. Grab chunky jewelry and oversized sunglasses for boho chic or sneakers and a belt bag for a more athletic look. You could even pair it with heels and a designer clutch for an elegant vacation dinner-ready style. The set comes in four different neutrals including black, coffee, apricot, and army green.

To buy: amazon.com, $33

Anrabess Summer Two Piece Pant Set

Amazon

This Anrabess two-piece set pairs a flowy, sleeveless crop top with matching wide-leg pants, both made from the same linen blend. The top also has a buttoned back that adds a stylish touch of detail to the outfit. Meanwhile, a flat, high-waist front on the pants make this look feel elevated even though it’s comfy enough to be an everyday lounge set. Pick your favorite from 26 color options and dress it up or down to wear it at the airport, the resort, or even at the office when you come back from your trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $45

Soojun Linen Round Collar Boxy Top

Amazon

For a versatile top that can easily be worn with just about everything else in your suitcase, make sure to pack this boxy short sleeve blouse. The cotton-linen blend will keep you cool and dry while the soft linen texture and loose fit are perfect for a relaxed, no-fuss outfit. Whether you’re wearing it with shorts on the boardwalk or tucking it into a pair of slacks to head to the office, this lightweight top can easily become your go-to all summer long. The range of nine muted colors allow you to add a splash of color without overpowering the outfit if you still want to add a statement piece.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $26)

Jmierr Men’s Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt

Amazon

Wide vertical stripes and a loose fit give this stylish short sleeve men’s button down shirt a summery look that’s great for the beach, resort, backyard barbecue, or your next cruise. Plus, it’s lightweight and airy to keep you cool on those long, hot days. Button it closed to wear on its own or leave it open to wear as a breezy outer layer on top of a tank top or T-shirt. You can get this versatile casual shirt in dozens of different colors and styles, including a few solid, single color options if you want the look without the stripes.



To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

Coofandy Men’s Linen Loose Pant

Amazon

The soft, loose fit Coofandy Pants are a must-have on your next beach trip or island vacation. They’re breathable, lightweight, and come with a stretchy elastic waist band for a comfortable fit. The loose fit makes for a casual yet stylish look that you can wear with a tank top, button down, or T-shirt. Plus, you can easily pull them over your swim trunks as you head to and from the beach. Pick from 17 different colors, including army green, sky blue, and all your neutral essentials like khaki, grey, white, and black.

To buy: amazon.com, $32

Coofandy Men’s Linen Henley Shirt

Amazon

This number one best-selling beachy linen men’s henley shirt by Coofandy boasts a breathable and moisture-wicking linen-cotton blend and roll-up sleeves in 24 different colorways, including a wide range of solid neutrals and a few bold patterns that are ready to be the statement piece of your outfit. The loose-fit shirt has a straight collar and half button down closure for a casual style that looks great with shorts, jeans, or with a pair of linen pants. Plus, the roll up sleeves give you the option to wear it as a long-sleeve shirt on cool summer nights.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $32)

SIR7 Men’s Linen Drawstring Shorts

Amazon

These SIR7 linen shorts come with a classic fit, drawstring waist, and lightweight linen-cotton blend fabric. The comfy and casual shorts are great for the beach, the golf course, or spending a day out on a boat. Wear it with a polo or button down when you want a classier look or throw on a T-shirt or tank top for a beach-ready style. The shorts are available in 11 different colors, including beige, grey, and black as well as a few bright, summery colors like pink, orange, and blue. Sizes range from S - 3XL

To buy: amazon.com, $22

Jekaoyi Men’s Button Down Linen Shirt

Amazon

The Jekaoyi Button Down Shirt is a lightweight linen and cotton blend that pairs just as easily with slacks as it does with jeans or joggers so you can stay cool and comfy no matter where your day takes you. The soft, breathable shirt features a classic button down design with a folded collar and chest pocket so you can get away with incorporating this into your business casual outfits. Plus, there are 22 colorways to choose from, including a range of neutrals and a few soft pastels like green or pink when you want a pop of color. And you can get any of them for just $26.

To buy: amazon.com, $26

